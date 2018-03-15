A Pioneering Approach To Earnings Season - Q4 2017

Information technology is the real winner of this earnings season.

US Q1 2017 earnings season was one of the quietest ever. What about Q4 2017 (from 2018, Jan. 1st to 2018, Feb. 28th)?

We presented in the previous article our Pioneering Quantitative Approach focusing on prices and not on fundamental data:

Our analysis provides a guide per sector and per capitalization.

For more information, you can refer to the original paper by the author, Post Earnings Announcement Drift, a Price Signal? [1]

Important: in the following development, return always refers to relative actuarial return of the stock versus its index (total-return).

NASDAQ Composite - CCMP: average capitalization (<1BlnUSD excluded): 16.8Bln

Our sample - before cleaning for the 1Bn$ capitalization takes 1014 earnings into account. After the filter, only 587 remain.

Raw statistics

On average, return is +0.07%, median is +0.05%, meaning that the distribution seems to be quite symmetrical. In absolute terms, the average move is 4.53% (vs. 4.81% for Q2 2017, 4.19% for Q1 2017, 4.06% for Q4 2016, 4.77% for Q3 2016, 4.42% for Q2 2016, 4.16% for Q1 2016, 5.42% for Q4 2015, 4.86% for Q3 2015 and 4.52% for Q2 2015).

By capitalization

By Bloomberg sectors

Earnings signals

We can notice that:

- Q4 2017 is the quietest earnings season since Q2 2015

- No real performance divergence with respect to company’s size

- Information technology sector performed the best

- Strong momentum effect this quarter

Russell 2000 - RTY: average capitalization (<1BlnUSD excluded): 2.3Bln

Our sample - before cleaning for the 1Bn$ capitalization takes 1.079 earnings into account. After the filter, only 646 remain.

Raw statistics

On average, return is +0.58%, median is +0.41%, meaning that the distribution for this small caps is, as for CCMP, quite symmetrical. In absolute terms, the move is 2.97% (vs. 4.46% for Q3 2017, 4.87% for Q2 2017, 4.23% for Q1 2017, 4.19% for Q4 2016, 4.78% for Q3 2016, 4.51% for Q2 2016, 4.10% for Q1 2016, 5.44% for Q4 2015, 5.01% for Q3 2015 and 4.49% for Q2 2015).

By capitalization

By Bloomberg sectors

Earnings signals

We can notice that:

- As for CCMP, lowest volatile earnings season since Q2 2015

- As for CCMP, Information technology outperform

- As for CCMP again, strong momentum post earnings effect

S&P 500 - SPX: average capitalization: 53.3Bln

Our sample is composed by 424 earnings releases.

Raw statistics

On average, return is +0.14%, median is +0.06%, meaning the distribution is symmetric (same as CCMP and RTY). In absolute terms, the average move is 1.71% (vs. 2.46% for Q3 2017, 3.15% for Q2 2017, 3.21% for Q1 2017, 3.01% for Q42016, 3.51% for Q3 2016, 3.00% for Q2 2016, 3.17% for Q1 2016, 3.87% for Q4 2015, 3.47% for Q3 2015 and 3.20% for Q2 2015), and in absolute terms, blue chips from SPX tend to move less than other companies.

By capitalization

By Bloomberg sectors

Earnings signals

We can notice that:

- As for CCMP and RTY, lowest volatile earnings season since Q2 2015

- Strong Information technology sector

- Strong post earnings momentum as well

NASDAQ 100 - NDX: average capitalization: 97.5Bln

Our sample is only composed by 86 earnings releases, making the analysis by far more difficult, out of 104 components as of January 2018.

Raw statistics

On average, return is +0.33%, median is -0.18%. The distribution shows a positive skewness as average return exceeds significantly median. In absolute terms, the average move is 3.85% (vs. 4.15% for Q3 2017, 3.47% for Q2 2017, vs 3.93% for Q12017, 3.54% for Q4 20164.08% for Q3 2016, 3.97% for Q2 2016, 4.54% for Q1 2016, 4.95% for Q4 2015, 4.41% for Q3 2015 and 4.72% for Q2 2015).

By capitalization

Not relevant as we have not enough data.

By Bloomberg sectors

Not relevant as we have not enough data.

Earnings signals

We can notice that:

- One of the lowest volatile earnings season

- Strong post earnings momentum effect

Conclusion

This empirical study emphasizes many things:

1/ Q4 2017 is the quietest earnings season ever

2/ Information technology is the real winner of this earnings season

3/ No capitalization bias

4/ Very strong post earnings momentum noticed in the 4 indices

