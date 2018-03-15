Baozun: The Amazing Announcement Between The Lines

This is the scenario that I had been hoping for from my first investment in the company, but faster than I had foreseen.

Introduction

While I have been writing four articles about Baozun (BZUN), and therefore have some insight on how this Chinese company works, the management amazed me when they announced what they are working on. I'd like to call it the Shopificaton of Baozun. It was not that I was surprised that the management would let the company evolve in that particular direction, since I had hinted to that several times in my articles and comments. But Baozun awed me with the fact that it already is doing it now.

The new software that Baozun develops targets smaller brands

In my very first article on Baozun, Potential Multibaggers Pt.2 , the subtitle was The Chinese Shopify. I got quite some comments that this was unfair, since Baozun focused on big businesses, not on small. I have always admitted that that was true. After all, the clients of Baozun are giant companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Starbucks (SBUX), Nike (NKE) etc. But I mostly added that I thought that Baozun could easily diversify its products to smaller businesses. I usually added that I didn't see that broadening of the spectrum any time soon, since it was my opinion that Baozun first wanted to intensify the ties with the big fish in the pond.

But even though my assumption of diversification to smaller businesses was right, I was dead wrong about the timing. I thought that it would take years, but it won't. CEO and founder Vincent Qiu announced something amazing during the conference call of the Q4 and FY 2017 results. It was just a detail in the conference call, almost between the lines and I have read no articles or analyst reports so far that put a big stress on this fact. But I think that is a misjudgment. This announcement is an extremely important element for the future of Baozun and all investors and those who consider an investment in the stock should know about this. Hence this article so soon after my previous article about Baozun, which focused more on the results. I want it to be known that the company is working on software to reach out to smaller businesses, which would indeed make it more Shopify-like. This is a huge step in the direction of greatness and the possibility that it will become a huge multibagger only rises with this announcement.

The amazing announcement during the conference call

This is the scenario that played out between Vincent Qiu and Binnie Wong from Merrill Lynch Hong Kong during the conference call in the Q&A part.(

(Vincent Qiu, source: youtube.com)

Binnie Wong had asked about the technology last year and wanted to have a follow-up on the adoption of the SaaS in the number of brands that are adopting it and the revenue it contributes. Vincent Qiu answered to that question:

Talking about the new product and software releases will be always very exciting thing. Actually, we just internally announced the new release of NEBULA+SaaS and we're expecting a very good result from the intensive testing arena undergoing. So, we're quite excited and very satisfied that this new version of the software. So in new release, we have more modules, the software is more configurable and also more maintainable, which means much lower given cost. So this give us a very good possibility to deliver more and more, much more front side in the existing team and capacity. So we make a lot of breakthrough in not only the functions but also the capacity of the software. We're expecting the testing results but we're quite confident that we can make a breakthrough investment of the software.

Binnie Wong did a great follow-up question about 'maybe some smaller size or smaller middle sized brands might be more preferably signing up' and only here Vincent Qiu makes the announcement that I had been hoping for already in my first article:

Again it's also very good question, and we actually divided the software into two parts, one is for the largest brands and the other version is for smaller brands, all based on the same foundation for the new clients, no matter if it's big or medium sized or small, it all goes to the new release

So the word is out. Baozun is going to target smaller brands too with its new SaaS software NEBULA+.

What does this mean for Baozun?

At this moment Baozun has 152 clients. All of those clients are big brands like Microsoft, Starbucks, Nike, NBA etc. Those clients are the big fish and I think it is great that Baozun has first focused on them. Shopify started the other way round, from the bottom up.

Tobi Lütke, Shopify's (SHOP) founder and CEO wanted to have a good solution to sell snowboards online, didn't find it and founded Shopify. The first clients were all small retailers and side-hustlers. At the end of 2017 Shopify had 600,000 merchants. Most of them are in one of these categories:

(Source: Shopify)

This is not bad because of the large number of merchants. And as most investors know SaaS costs most in the beginning and really starts to be profitable when the big numbers are reached.

But maybe even more important for Shopify is that they ended the year with 3,600 merchants on Shopify Plus. These are big clients and they bring in the big money. Shopify doesn't have a fixed pricing plan for these customers, but an average client brings in about $150,000 per year, according to several sources on the internet.

In the last conference call about Q4 2017 Tobi Lütke answered to a question of analyst Sam Kemp of Piper Jaffray how the GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume, the total amount of goods that are sold) is divided between Shopify Advanced and Plus versus Basic and Shopify. Here is the answer:

So if you combine the two together, which is the right way to look at it because we do get Advanced Merchants moving up to Plus as part of their upgrade path. It continues to be over 50%. And that number continues to grow. And so, they do have a very meaningful impact on the GMV which is why providing other merchant solutions to get even their share wallet an area focus for.

For investors in Baozun, this can show several important facts. One is that if Baozun becomes more like Shopify, it can grow its number of clients exponentially. It has now 152 big clients, but it can grow that number substantially. And it has no small clients, so there is a blue ocean there.

Another consequence will be that Baozun's revenue and GMV growth will explode, in my opinion. Just imagine that the company could have 3,600 big clients in a few years, just like Shopify. That would let the monthly subscription income explode, but also the revenue from transaction and fulfillment. In other words: this is a gamechanger.

How to do this?

I think it is very safe to say that when (how good it feels to use when instead of if) Baozun starts this service for smaller businesses, the best way to do this is to start with companies who are just under the level of size that its customers have now. That means targeting at the same group as Shopify Plus, but then for the Chinese market. In that way I think the company can easily diversify its clients and start a whole new market.

In a later stage it can add small entrepreneurs. And that class will grow to and become richer along the way, making them maybe clients to the Baozun Pro program (or whatever its name will be).

The Chinese average annual disposable income keeps growing. It grew to $3,600 per person per year on average in 2016. Especially in the cities, which harbor almost 60% of the total population, the people have a higher average annual disposable income: $ 5,600.

This may still seem low compared to the US, but the numbers are growing and growing and the higher the disposable income, the more opportunities for entrepreneurs to get their piece of the pie. That will be seen by others, which will them in turn become enthusiastic about entrepreneurship.

I think there are many mid-sized and small companies who would want access to the Chinese market. Baozun can be their guide and be the translator of both the language, the concept and the distribution for a lot of business clients. Because of the company's experience with the biggest customers, Baozun will probably even learn smaller and medium sized businesses some things about what will work in the Chinese market.

Baozun as an investment

Investing is looking forward. With this announcement, which is completely ignored by the analysts and authors who follow the company, Baozun's future looks very bright. There is a huge market for medium sized and smaller companies wanting to enter the Chinese market. This announcement is a game changer in my book and it can be a big boost to Baozun's revenue and GMV over a long period of time. And that for a company which, even after the huge performance of the stock over the last year (+200%), still has a forward P/E which is very reasonable.

BZUN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

This is a profitable company, led by a very capable management, that has been growing like weeds and now has announced that it is working on something which will skyrocket its revenue growth. And it still has a very reasonable valuation too.

Conclusion

Because of the fact that Baozun is working on software to diversify its clients from just big brands to medium sized and smaller brands, I think Baozun has even a brighter future than before. It is a development that I had been hoping for from the start of my investment, even though I had thought that it would take a few more years. I am happy to be wrong on the timing. Now that it is in the make, I will certainly be even more convinced when I add to my existing position.

