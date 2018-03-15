Mexican Stocks: Caution Required, But Don't Panic

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Rob Marstrand published a thoughtful piece on Mexico earlier this week: From Mexico City: Caution Required With Mexican Stocks. Having lived near Mexico City (Queretaro) for 2.5 years and having been an outspoken bull on Mexico previously, I figured I should weigh in with my take on Mexican stocks in 2018.

Are Mexican Stocks Overpriced?

Marstrand's first point for caution is that Mexico doesn't have a high enough return profile to justify the emerging market risk. This is a valid concern. Marstrand starts with the following analysis:

EWW has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.9, price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.2 and dividend yield of 2.2%. Crunching those numbers a little, and assuming no changes to valuation multiples, implies total investor returns of around 9.6% a year, being 7.4% growth and 2.2% dividend yield.

9.6%/year would satisfy many investors. However, as he notes, real returns may be lower going forward, since Mexican inflation tends to be higher than US inflation. However, I think Marstand's concerns about Mexican inflation may be excessive. Mexico's economy - since NAFTA - has transformed into the effective manufacturing arm of the US, greatly cutting the country's reliance on commodity prices and thus reducing its volatility.

Marstrand notes that inflation is above the Mexican central bank's target. That's true - however, it's a transitory event. The central bank is highly credible, and has maintained a low inflation rate since the Great Financial Crisis until this past year:

Since 2010, inflation consistently ran between 3% and 4.5% without any major aberrations - in fact, the one range-break was to the downside in 2015. Compare Mexico's performance against other emerging markets, and you'll see Mexico has a highly competent and trustworthy central bank.

Now, to be clear, there has been an inflation spike over the past year. But the reason was outside of Mexico's control - the United States' electorate decided to elect Donald Trump. This caused a virtually instantaneous 20% devaluation in the Mexican Peso. Given the great quantities of trade that the US and Mexico engage in, a 20% devaluation is going to send your inflation rate dramatically higher - Mexico is awash in imported consumer goods. On top of that, the Mexican government pushed through a gas price hike last January in part to raise revenue and maintain its credit rating as foreign investors panicked post-Trump.

Following a strong interest rate hiking campaign, and the growing realization that Trump isn't actually wrecking US/Mexican relations, inflation is now moderating. The gas price hike turned one-year-old recently and rolled off calculations, causing inflation to make a major drop to start this year. And it should continue to decline further as the Peso has stabilized well off the Trump lows and there was never much internal Mexican wage/price spiral-style inflation even when the headline rate hit 6%. This was an external shock that has now largely passed - not a systemic problem caused by faulty governance.

Reasonable Mexican Equity Return Expectations

Even assuming 4% Mexican inflation going forward, Marstrand's point of concern still stands. Figure US inflation at, say, 2.5% and Mexican equities lose 1.5% of their USD-returns to FX. Starting from Marstrand's calculation of 9.6% returns based on an 18x PE ratio, 2x book, and 2.2% dividend, then Mexican-adjusted returns would be an okay not eye-catching 8.1%/year even after a more modest haircut for inflation.

There are two problems at play here though. For one, the main Mexican stock ETF (EWW) is too top-heavy, having 50% of its capital in just six stocks. Rather amazingly, for a country with as large a stock market as Mexico, fully 16% of EWW's assets are in the stodgy telecom operator America Movil (AMX) that is currently trading at a 40x trailing PE. Take that holding out alone, and your risk/return outlook improves dramatically.

Despite having a large and diversified Mexican portfolio, I personally only own two of the top ten holdings in EWW. I suspect many of these names have traded up to loftier valuations simply because they're in international ETFs and thus attract tons of passive money flows. Try trading stocks locally on the Mexican exchange, and you'll see liquidity goes straight off a cliff once you reach the tier of stocks that are too small to be included in the large-cap index. It's a night and day difference in trading volume. More opportunity for individual investors who go stock-picking in the small and mid-caps, but you won't get the rewards of owning those unloved companies if you just buy EWW.

As it is, I own no EWW, and I don't find its mix of top holdings to be all that exciting. While country ETFs are good for markets that are difficult for foreigners to access, that's not the case for Mexico. We have a dozen US-listed Mexican ADRs, and a bunch more Mexican shares that trade over-the-counter. On top of that, Americans can trade at low commission rates on the Mexican exchange directly through brokers such as Interactive Brokers.

Switching gears, it's a bit of cherry-picking to conclude that Mexico is a bum market because it underperformed over the past 10 years. In fact, EWW has delivered strong returns since inception (1996) - except they were front-loaded in the early 2000s when investors became (overly) optimistic about countries with sizable oil and precious metals reserves such as Mexico. This bid Mexico up to unjustifiable levels, and stocks have had to grow their earnings to justify those peak valuations. From the chart, you can see EWW quickly sextupled people's money before largely going sideways since then:

The overall returns out of the fund have still been acceptably strong for the whole time period, with EWW earning 9.6%/year since inception. Given that an ETF such as EWW with its unappealing mix of stocks was still able to put up near double-digit returns over the past 22 years, it should say something for the possibilities of picking out smaller-cap Mexican equities individually that can offer compelling returns.

And when Mexico does break out, look out, the next upward surge could be huge. The longer a market does nothing, generally, the bigger a reaction you'll get once it finally makes new highs and goes strongly into bullish mode. Given that Mexico hasn't really made people money since 2007 (buying the crash lows excluded), the Mexico bandwagon is pretty empty - prices would have to move up a lot to adjust if sentiment turned strongly positive again and investors were screaming to get back into the market.

Getting back to the question at hand, I expect 11-13% annualized returns on my Mexican holdings over the longer-run, though EWW may well do closer to its usual 9.6% range. And in the short-run (next few years), returns could be much larger, as Mexico will eventually come out of this sideways action and launch a fresh bull market. There's a lot of value in individual names once you get outside of EWW's top few holdings.

Political Risk: A Real Hassle In 2018

Marstrand's other main point is that Mexico faces risk with the upcoming election this summer. He's correct on that point. Here's what he wrote:

A left-wing coalition is currently far ahead in the polls, with a double-digit lead. It's built around the Morena party, led by Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. According to the taxi driver that brought me from the airport, he has a number of populist policies, including free houses for the poor. A lot of people - rightly or wrongly - are worried that Mexican politics could be getting closer to those of Venezuela, a failed state with hyperinflation.

The last sentence, however, is where things go off course. I'm not aware of many serious Mexico watchers who think AMLO winning, if it were to happen, would turn Mexico into anything resembling Venezuela.

As it is, AMLO has toned back his rhetoric in recent years (this is his third try for the presidency). There's a decent chance he'd pull a Humala in Peru-style play. Peruvian markets dropped 12.5% in one day when Ollanta Humala, who had formerly led a military uprising against the government, was elected president in 2011. Ill-informed observers were quick to claim Humala would cozy up to Chavez and whatnot given his populist rhetoric and revolutionary past. Turns out, Humala had moderated dramatically, and ended up governing from the center. Peruvian stocks recovered.

Even if Mexico's AMLO is still as socialist as ever and his recent moderation was just a ploy to pick up votes, he will still be limited in what he can achieve. He's not from any of Mexico's three traditional and powerful political parties, and will struggle to get legislation through that offends Mexico's traditional leadership. Unlike Venezuela, Mexico has long had a functioning democratic government - one bad presidential election doesn't collapse the system.

I'd also dispute the idea that AMLO is "far ahead", as most polls have showed AMLO in the mid-30s, and his chief rival, Ricardo Anaya, in the mid-20s. A lot of Mexicans are still undecided on who to vote for. In both 2006 and 2012, AMLO polled well but faded down the stretch as Mexicans ended up voting for more traditional candidates to keep a socialist out of office. There's no guarantee this will happen again, as AMLO has moderated his rhetoric this time around. But history suggests polls will tighten dramatically before election day, and 35-25 is hardly an insurmountable lead. Jose Antonio Meade, of the currently ruling party, is in third and his party and campaign are sinking. I expect many of his remaining supporters to move over to Anaya by election day.

The PredictIt betting market has AMLO at 57% odds to win and Anaya at 37% to win as of this writing - hardly a done deal (Hillary Clinton was at 80% odds to win in October 2016 on the same betting market for comparison). (Disclosure: this author owns Anaya and is short AMLO heavily on said betting market)

That said, until recently, I viewed AMLO as highly unlikely to win the presidency. This past weekend, I downgraded my assessment and warned my Ian's Insider Corner subscribers that AMLO's odds must be taken seriously even given his past failed presidential campaigns and tendency to choke near election day. The polling gap between AMLO and Anaya hasn't closed as fast as I expected, so the previously unlikely must now be considered. In the event that AMLO were to win, I'd expect the same sort of kneejerk 10-15% Mexico-wide sell-off that we saw previously in Peru when a similar outsider leftist candidate won.

Given the possibility of that happening in just a few months, there's little compelling reason to buy into Mexican stocks today. Between the ever-present threat of Trump NAFTA shocks and the fact that the presidential election isn't trending well at the moment, the odds of Mexican stocks surging this quarter are pretty low, even given their cheapness and the recent strength in emerging markets more generally.

I love the market long-term and think it has been unfairly ignored by investors. Trump winning briefly sent Mexican shares to deep bargain levels last year, allowing my top pick for 2017 - a Mexican airport operator - to return 50% last year. And should we get more panic sell-offs in 2018, be prepared to step in quickly for similar snapback action. AMLO winning, even if it happens, isn't turning Mexico into Venezuela. Not even close. And for all Trump's tough talk on trade, little has changed between the US and Mexico economically.

So, have Mexico on your radar, but wait for a little more clarity on how the presidential vote is going to go before making big moves south of the border. As for those of us that already have sizable Mexican holdings, I see no need for major action. The economy is performing well, and the risks to stock prices in Mexico are more headline-driven than anything tangible. I may buy puts on EWW ahead of the election if AMLO's lead hasn't disappeared by then. But there's no need to dump long-term holdings for some short-term political noise.