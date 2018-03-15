Wheeler Real Estate: Still Not Going To Zero

The management of Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR) was definitely improving its aim at the zero. The result for common unit holders was a cancellation of the distribution for the next year. There could be more bad news in the offing for common unit holders. Therefore now is probably the time to watch the action from the sidelines. Clarity on some key issues is desperately needed. The future of the distribution actually looks very shaky for a few years. The necessary cash flow measures were all far below previous guidance set for the fourth quarter. If there is a turnaround story for investors, the key ingredients will undoubtedly manifest themselves in the future when there is plenty of time to get on-board.

Source: Wheeler Real Estate Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report Supplemental Materials

Throughout the history of the company, there has always been big losses. Operating cash flow by any measure was never going to be appropriate when losses are this big. The non-recurring items never really went away. Corporate general & administrative finally shrank this year. But it took the current crisis for the board to replace management. That new management is finally beginning to rationalize the company structure from several angles. The old "growth for growth's sake" is now finally dead and buried.

Source: Wheeler Real Estate Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report Supplemental Materials

More importantly Jon Wheeler never had a serious cash flow objective. Sometimes he actually met an adjusted cash flow measure. But the latest report shows even that was not met. More importantly the deals made did not cash flow sufficiently for the common unit holders. Their distributions shrank over time as a result.

As shown above, funds flow from operations (FFO) available to common shareholders (or common unit holders) actually shrank when compared to the previous year. There is a whole lot of adjusting to calculate a sufficient adjusted funds flow from operations (AFFO). Somehow the company was making great deals but ending up with less cash flow.

New management will be forecasting goals to be attained without the "adjusted" in front of some items. It sounds like clarity will be the new calling card for unit holders. This is a huge change from previous management. Jon Wheeler, for example would set an AFFO goal. But then for one reason or another did not meet even the adjusted goal. Plus management plans to make the financials and quarterly reports easier to understand by eliminating a lot of minor and non-recurring items. Cost cutting is also the order of the day.

Bankruptcy was never really on the table and it still appears as though bankruptcy is not much of a threat at the current time. Debt levels are relatively tame for an REIT. Key Bank has a loan to value ratio limited to approximately under 70%. Supposedly the company is in compliance with that ratio. Instead it is the preferred stock that makes the leverage very high for unit holders.

Source: Wheeler Real Estate Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Report Supplemental Materials

As shown above, that is a lot of preferred shares for the amount of common units outstanding. Plus some of those preferred were issued at considerable discounts to face value. The Series D preferred shares are classified a little differently on the balance sheet due to the terms. Some of the preferred classes such as the "D" have a redemption option. So the issuance of the preferred at a discount could turn out to be very expensive financing. But for the unit holders they are still a superior claim to the assets than the common units.

The debt and the preferred need to be paid with an ever thinning cash flow for the amount of assets outstanding. It is not that the cash flow did not grow at all, it is that there was not enough cash flow to properly service all the debt and preferred issues outstanding. Management took the first step of eliminating the common unit distribution. Management may also need to eliminate the preferred distributions as well for awhile to try properly service the acquired assets. Funds flow from operations will probably grow comfortably if the acquisitions finally cease.

As management begins the process of delevering the balance sheet, the challenge will be to net enough accretive sales to restore key ratios without severely diluting the common unit holders. Right now that appears to be an uphill battle. Depending upon the final path taken, the preferred distribution could be deferred for awhile. So this is probably not the time for bottom fishing just yet.

Another challenge is the parent company issues of BI-LO and Winn Dixie. These stores represent about 15% of the square feet of the portfolio. These stores are probably decent anchor tenants but the parent company loaded up with debt that it cannot pay back. Wheeler management needs to "get a handle" on what the parent company reorganization would mean to the partnership. There are all kinds of possibilities. But rarely to the worst possibilities happen. Potential investors need a lot of clarity in this upcoming reorganization before proper equity valuations can be determined.

The board has finally moved to right the ship. There nearly was no ship to straighten out. But now there is a possibility of returning this partnership to the health it should have had six years ago. Jon Wheeler does not appear to have understood how to run a public company. The partnership grew at the expense of the common unit holders. The growth for growth's sake attitude appears to be gone with Jon Wheeler. Now let's see what happens over the next five years.

