Performance Food Group Co.: Strong Buy

The business

Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) distributes a wide variety of food and food-related products to restaurants, hospitals, cafeterias, hotels, schools, theaters, big-box retailers, and vending distributors. They are well diversified across three segments. The Performance Foodservice segment serves both street and chain customers that include chains such as Anthony's Coal Fire Pizza and Shake Shack (SHAK). The PFG Customized segment serves chains such as Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster, TGI Friday's and Chili's and the Vistar segments provides candy, snacks and beverages to theaters such as AMC (AMC) and Regal Cinemas to name a few. PFGC has shown impressive YoY growth numbers and the execution of their business strategy should give investors confidence going forward.

Performance

2017 was an impressive year for PFGC as they saw net income increase 41%, adjusted EBITDA rose 6.6% and gross profit increased 5.7% YoY. The company finished 2017 with $16.67 billion in revenue which is a 4% increase from 2016. In the last five years, revenue has increased YoY and since 2013, they are up 30%. The company sits in an industry that is notorious for their low margins. Despite this, PFGC's operating margin continues to expand YoY and is currently 1.35%. Net income at the end of 2017 was $96.30 million, also up YoY bringing net profit margin to 0.62%.

The company seems to have carried this momentum into 2018 as their first two quarters have been extremely impressive. 2018 Q2 net income grew 240.6% from 2017 and an increase of 186.6% over the first 6 months compared to that same period. Adjusted EBITDA and gross margins for Q2 also increased YoY by 12.2% and 9.7% respectively.

Despite margins being lower than the peer group, PFGC share price has outperformed the two larger companies in the industry, Sysco Corp. (SYY) and U.S. Foods Holding (USFD). Since the SFGC IPO on October 1, 2015, share prices of the company have outperformed the competitors by gaining 65.10% compared to 55.76% for SYY and 35.41% for USFD.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Strengths and weaknesses

One of the obvious strengths of PFGC is their ability to grow consistently in all of the key metrics. Since their IPO, the company has grown YoY at an impressive pace. With 2018 starting as strong as it has for them, they've increased their FYE 2018 EPS guidance to a growth of 24-30%. According to their most recent 10-K, they believe they hold an advantage over the competition by being more efficient in their supply chain, logistics, warehousing operations, transportation and risk management. On top of this, they also are more efficient in lowering costs, as stated on the 10-K filing.

Obviously the company does show some weaknesses. The most obvious is their margins compared to competitors. Both SYY and USFD hold higher margins across the board compared to PFGC. Margins for SYY come in at 3.77% operating, 18.92% gross, and 2.10% net. For USFD, 2.38% operating, 17.47% gross and 1.84% net.

Risks

According to their most recent 10-K, customers of PFGC are not bound to any long-term ordering agreements with the company, allowing them to order to their needs when needed. Therefore, the risk of being effected by the performance of its customers does exist. The company also runs the risk of being effected by economic conditions since they, as well as many of their customers are cyclical companies and their performance is correlated with consumers' willingness to spend money.

Looking ahead

As we look ahead to the rest of 2018 and beyond, the past performance along with the company's execution of their business strategy makes the future look promising. Analysts have a positive outlook for the company as well with all 10 of them covering the stock having a bullish sentiment. Of the 10, 5 of them rate the stock a HOLD, 4 of them rate it a BUY and 1 rates a STRONG BUY. The average price target among them is $36.80, which leaves a 15% upside from the current price of $31.83.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Technicals

Shares of PFGC have shown very good momentum since the IPO back in 2015. As the company started to execute their business strategy more efficiently in 2017, you can see the drastic rise in share price. Currently, they sit just on top of both short-term and long-term, rising moving averages. With the trend line support being just below the key moving averages, investors could take advantage of this low risk entry point. Technical support sits at $30 with the 200 moving average just lower than that at $29.50.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Summary

PFGC is a relatively new company that has performed very well in a tough industry. Despite having its flaws of lower margins, the company has shown dedication to their business strategy that involves improving those margins. That strategy also includes aggressively pursuing new customers across all three segments, expansion of geographies, utilizing their infrastructure to further gain operating and purchasing efficiencies over their competition and also making strategic acquisitions. With a P/E of 20.52, a forward P/E of 20.24 and a PEG of only 1.19, the company is undervalued to both the industry and the S&P 500, and appears to have plenty more upside potential. With how well the company has performed during the first half of their fiscal 2018, expectations are high for them to finish strong and I believe they will do just that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.