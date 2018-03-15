Spotify: A Long Way Away From Profitability

Download the IPO prospectus SEC filing at the bottom of this article.

The stock will likely have a rough time as no underwriter will be there to support the stock - also, liquidity will be a severe issue and cause large swings.

Spotify's direct listing avoids the investment banks; some investors are valuing the company at $20bln.

Spotify (SPOT) is set to IPO sometime this month in an unusual direct IPO strategy - cutting out the investment bank, and saving hundreds of millions in fees. The IPO comes off the back of a deal the company made in 2017, where the company raised 1 billion dollars in exchange for a future IPO, where the proceeds of this debt will get transferred into shares, they can then be publicly sold.

The company's revenue from 2016 to 2017 grew almost 40%. As of late, revenue - compared to previous quarters on a percentage term - has been growing, despite the massive growth in the Family Plan option.

Spotify is a simple business to understand; currently, they have just two segments: premium and ad-supported.

The premium sales bring in 90% of the revenue, and ad-supported brings in the other 10%. The last reporter quarter showed that Spotify's gross margin was 24.5%, this has improved dramatically.

In Q1 2016, the gross margin was 5.1%. A lot of the company's costs - in fact the clear majority - come from royalties payments.

The company has various contracts with some of the world's top record labels and publishers on the planet.

The current music industry market share is dominated by three main players, The Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony.

Due to such a vast dominance by just a few companies, they could all demand more from Spotify and/or choose to do business elsewhere. Now, it is in their interest to distribute their music to as many sites as possible, but one day we could see the likes of Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL, GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and others bid for contracts that only they hold the distribution rights. It is a long-shot, but something for potential investors to consider. This would end Spotify.

Growth Is There, Not So Much Value As Of Yet

You can see from the chart that the growth and nonpaying subscribers directly correlates with the growth in paying subscribers. The percentage of users who pay compared to total users has also been on the increase but seems to have flattened out around 44%.

The increase in paying subscribers is due to the company's marketing strategy.

The company's operating expenses have grown substantially, research and development costs grew the most versus every other cost.

From 2016 to 2017, research and development cost grew 91%, while sales and marketing were up 54%. General and administrative expenses grew 50.8%.

This high growth in research and development costs is a trend we should expect to see continuing over the years, in this prospectus the company says on future research and development costs:

We will continue to invest heavily in research and development, make strategic acquisitions in order to enhance our product capabilities, and make our offerings more attractive to existing and prospective users. We will continue to invest in our artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to deepen the personalized experience that we offer to all of our users.

To value Spotify at $20 billion we will have to get some extraordinary numbers in a short space of time.

The company's revenues are growing both in premium payments and advertisements. However, the operating income of the company seems to be declining fast - in fact; it could be several years before the company turns positive.

A Basic Model Shows How Hard It Will Be In The Early Years

*RPPU (revenue per premium user) and ARPU (average revenue per user) are based on the companies reported MAU's (monthly active users).

Using the data available and modeling out some numbers, you can see that it takes lots of work to make Spotify profitable. Sales and marketing historically have been around 12% of revenue - as the prospectus shows.

To make the company have a positive EBIT, we have had to pull that percentage back to 10%, and then 9% until 2020.

Download and read the full prospectus: SEC_Spotify_PPospectus_IPO.pdf

Not only sales and marketing, but we also have to assume a slowdown in costs altogether.

For Premium Users, we will assume they get maxed about at around 50% of total users. The ad-related content is likely to struggle to gain any real steam. Revenue in this segment will grow alongside user growth. However, the revenue brought in by ads would not outweigh the costs to any exciting levels. In fact, this gross margin number has been all over the place - as you can see from the bottom row of the model. It is, for this reason, we just assumed a 3% positive gross margin.

Final Note

Spotify is undoubtedly for the more risk-on investor, I mean, even from IPO day one, the company is doing something that is unusual.

It is a lousy move what they are doing, they do not have the support of the investment banks. If you're a trader, I guess this is good news.

The volatility on Spotify will be something for everyone to watch, this will be the biggest story of the month - when the stock IPO's.

Over the longer-term Spotify can become profitable, whether or not it is an attractive investment would still be subjective.

Looking at other companies IPOs similar to Spotify: Snapchat (SNAP) & Facebook (FB), they had pretty bad launches.

Twitter's (TWTR) IPO was better, but the momentum has failed, and the stock has yet to reach its highs. So, that's something to keep in mind, history tends to repeat itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.