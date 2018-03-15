Down To The Wire, Once Again

The Hill newspaper reports that:

Congress is scrambling to avoid its third government shutdown of the year as lawmakers slog through negotiations ahead of next week's deadline. Republicans had hoped to buy themselves some extra time by having the House vote on a mammoth funding bill this week. That would have helped the Senate avoid an hours-long shutdown like the one forced last month by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). But that timeline appears to be slipping amid a standoff on controversial policy riders. Senators are now predicting the legislation will be filed by Friday, or as late as Sunday. Either day would drive Congress's spending drama down to the wire.

What is significant here, one more time, is how the markets might react. I do not expect much uproar, but with a somewhat negative tone these days there could be one and so I point it out for your consideration. Last year's "Up, Up and Away" mentality has faded, in my view. Now the Fed has turned the markets to more "Normal," alright, but it certainly isn't as much fun.

I have been on CNBC some twenty-two years now. During the course of my tenure there I have had the pleasure to meet Larry Kudlow several times. He is a very bright guy and has always been a gentleman. I wish to take a moment and congratulate Larry on his accomplishment. I am sure that we all wish him well in his new position. Personally, I wish him great success and a wonderful new adventure!

ROME (Reuters) - "The leader of Italy's Eurosceptic League said on Wednesday a government deal with the anti-system 5-Star Movement was possible after an inconclusive election, raising the prospect of two radical groups running the country."

This is major news and a major headache for the European Union, in my view. Between the Five Star Movement and Mr. Salvini's coalition, they control 69% of the votes in the Italian Parliament. Beware the Ides of March!

Mr. Salvini has adopted a much more hostile line towards the European Union than Mr. Berlusconi, in my opinion. This point was underlined on Wednesday when he said the euro was not irreversible, prompting investors to dump Italian government bonds with the 10 year now at 2.00%, according to Bloomberg data, and probably heading higher in yield, lower in price, in my estimation. Politics may be local, but Rome has shaken the world before.

Roma locuta est. Causa finita est. Rome has spoken. The cause has finished. - Augustine

A bipartisan bill which would relax restrictions placed on the financial industry during the credit-crisis has cleared the Senate with a vote of 67-31. I suspect there will be some further wrangling in Congress over specific provisions, but it appears as if this Bill is headed to passage.

The Key Provisions are:

Minimizes the reporting requirements for small to medium sized banks, and to a smaller extent, large banks.

Eliminates a reporting requirement, introduced by Dodd-Frank, designed to avoid discriminatory lending.

Relaxes stress testing requirements.

Raises the threshold for banks which are not subject to enhanced liquidity requirements, stress tests, and enhanced risk management, from $50 billion to $250 billion.

Allows large banks to count municipal bonds as "highly liquid assets" that could be used towards the "liquidity coverage ratio," assets which can be quickly liquidated during a financial crisis.

Calls for a report on the risks and benefits of algorithmic trading within 18 months.

If this Bill passes intact it would be a decided plus for community banks, in my opinion. This Bill would also be a positive for Municipal bonds as the effected banks could use them to their advantage for the "liquidity coverage ratio." The new rules would benefit 25 of the 38 largest banks in the United States. These include Citizens Bank (OTCPK:CZBC), Comerica Bank (NYSE:CMA), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), KeyBank (NYSE:KEY), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Regions Bank (NYSE:RF), and Zions Bank (NASDAQ:ZION), among others. Passage, in my view, would help their balance sheets and probably their ratings.

