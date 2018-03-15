Retailers' Self-Inflicted Woes From Telling Shoppers To Buy Elsewhere

The advertising is giving their customers reasons to shop elsewhere.

The stores let competitors advertise on their websites.

Department Stores Macy’s, JC Penny and Kohl's have all seen stock declines.

Investors want their investments to maximize overall profits. However, some retailers are using short-sighted advertising at the expense of customer retention and bigger profits. These same retailers have seen stock declines but they may be causing some of their own problems.

Would a Macy’s (NYSE:M) store place a sign next to the towels shelf telling customers they can buy the towels cheaper at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

Of course not.

That would be insane.

Even if Amazon offered to pay the store a fee to put up the sign I strongly suspect the store manager would be fired on the spot if they let a competitor advertise in the store like that.

So why does Macy’s do this on its website?

And why are J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) doing the same?

These department store retailers have been criticized for a sea of sameness of their stores and their websites are no different – virtual carbon copies of each other where you need to look at the top logo to remind yourself which website you are on.

Since the websites are so similar I will use Macy’s as the primary example in this report, but the analysis also applies to its competitors JC Penney and Kohl’s.

On virtually every product page on its website Macy’s is placing advertising from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), known as AdSense ads. What Google does is scan the web page to see what it is about: such as towels. Google then displays on the Macy’s product page ads from other stores wanting to advertise their towels.

Additionally, other companies can target specific websites, maybe specific pages, to place ads on. For instance, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) can tell Google it wants to place an ad on Macys.com. Potentially, a competitor could run this type of ad on Macys.com:

“We’ll beat Macy’s price by 10% and have free shipping.”

What happens is a customer is viewing a product page on Macys.com. Instead of buying from Macy’s they may decide to click on the ad to visit a competitor and buy elsewhere.

Retailers do earn a fee from the click. Example: eBay pays Google 20 cents if its towels ad is clicked on. The AdSense revenue share is 68% so Google would pay Macy’s 13.6 cents of its 20 cent revenue.

I don’t know how much the stores make from AdSense clicks, but I doubt the amount justifies educating every visitor to go check out competitors. If department stores make more money referring customers to other companies – compared to what they make from their own customer sales – perhaps they should not be in the retail business.

Competitors Advertising on Retail Store Websites

A Macy’s website page listing Dooney & Bourke handbags showed this advertising:

What is Macy’s telling a potential customer on this page?

They should visit Dooney & Bourke’s official site for a better selection and guarantee.



They can call Dooney & Bourke at 1-800-347-5000 and price compare without even clicking the AdSense ad (aka without ever paying Google and then Macy’s for a click to their website).



Offerfinder.net has Dooney & Bourke at clearance prices.



Yearend.discount and bestdeals.today have 70% off Dooney & Bourke purses.



Exploreshops.net is having a flash sale on Dooney & Bourke.

Reviewing the ads on other pages we see a competitor Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) advertising on Macys.com:

Stacey Adams (NASDAQ:WEYS) and the Men’s Wearhouse (NYSE:TLRD) are getting Macy’s customers:

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) is targeting new customers thanks to Macy’s:

Here is one of Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) ads on Macys.com:



Nordstrom (JWN) is also advertising on the site:

One Can Cause Embarrassing Ads to Appear on the Sites

By indiscriminately allowing third parties to advertise on their websites the department stores have also opened themselves up to a potential PR nightmare since others have some control over what ads appear.

For instance, here is an ad on Macy’s for Adam and Eve condoms:

An ad on Macy's for Jack Daniels Whiskey (NYSE:BF.B):

The Stores Should be Shopping Destinations for Sales – Not Search Portals for Advertising

Macy’s is down about 60% from its 3-year high. Kohl’s down about 20%. J.C. Penny down about 75%.

None of the department stores have claimed in recent annual reports, or in earnings calls, that their website advertising revenue is material. All, however, bemoan decreasing overall sales and it appears the website advertising is an attempt to make short-term pennies at the expense of customer retention.

It is like Amazon paying JCP 50 cents per customer if JCP sends an email suggesting the customer shop at amazon.com. That is short-term money to be made, but results in lost customers and overall revenue.

If Dillard’s is advertising on macys.com and paying Google “X” for each click to its website, presumably the value of that customer is greater than “X”. It is “Y”. Conversely, “Y” minus “X” is the potential loss to Macy’s.

This loss is real but not expressly obvious from the financial reports. Investors are left wishing the company made more money without understanding the actual practices their investment is engaged in.

Department stores like JCP, Kohl’s and Macy’s should want to be a destination to buy at. They are not product search portals like Google or Amazon for someone to shop different companies. That’s not why people visit their website.

The stores cannot complain about losing customers and sales to competitors when they are accepting small, short-term money in return for telling their customers to shop elsewhere.

For investors, being aware of this type of advertising may reflect a company seeking to buttress a stock in the short-term but creating long-term customer retention problems and overall decreased revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.