Upcoming Conversation With An Expert: Digging Into The Results From Clearside's P3 PEACHTREE Trial

This call will get an expert's opinion on the recent Phase 3 PEACHTREE clinical trial results from CLSD's CLS-TA.

We will be interviewing an ophthalmologist who treats a significant number of patients with macular edema and is familiar with the PEACHTREE trial results.

By Slingshot intern Samuel Jordan

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing therapies for diseases that cause blindness. Currently, its efforts focus on treatments for diseases of the retina. These therapies are injected directly into the eye through the company’s proprietary SCS microinjector. The company’s lead drug candidate is CLS-TA, a suprachoroidally administered proprietary formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide.

About Uveitis

Uveitis is a broad term used to describe inflammatory diseases of the eye that affect about 350,000 patients domestically. These diseases typically affect adults and are not fatal, but over time they can lead to significant vision impairment. In about one in three cases, uveitis leads to macular edema, which is a swelling of the eye due to a buildup of fluid. It is for this condition, Macular Edema associated with non-infectious uveitis, that CLS-TA is seeking an indication.

About CLS-TA

CLS-TA is a proprietary, preservative-free, formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide for suprachoroidal administration that is intended to treat several diseases of the eye including Macular Edema associated with non-infectious uveitis and Diabetic Macular Edema [DME]. This means that the treatment is injected directly into the back of the eye via the suprachoroidal space. Phase 3 PEACHTREE trials of CLS-TA reported topline data on March 5th. The results showed a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint: the proportion of patients gaining 15 or more letters in visual acuity. The company believes that the data from this study will be sufficient to support the filing of an NDA for CLS-TA.

Why Investors Should Care:

The data from the PEACHTREE trial will be pivotal to Clearside’s upcoming NDA filing for CLS-TA

The use of suprachoroidal injection is key to CLS-TA, so the effectiveness of this novel delivery method and how it is viewed by ophthalmologists is critical to the success of CLS-TA, Clearside’s lead drug candidate

FDA approval for CLS-TA as a treatment for uveitis and DME is vital to the success of Clearside as a company

Why Speak to an Expert:

See how the data from the PEACHTREE trial compares to current treatment options in the eyes of an ophthalmologist

In addition to discussing the data for the use of CLS-TA in the treatment of Macular Edema associated with non-infectious uveitis, learn more about the ongoing phase 2 trials for CLS-TA in the treatment of DME

Walk through the regulatory path for CLS-TA for each of its intended indications

Who is the Expert Slingshot Will Be Speaking To?

An ophthalmologist who treats a significant number of patients with macular edema and is familiar with the PEACHTREE trial results



Key Things to Consider or Ask an Expert About CLS-TA:

What are your initial thoughts on the P3 Peachtree trial data of CLS-TA? If approved, how likely would you be to switch patients from existing therapy to CLS-TA? Would you consider using CLS-TA as a first-line therapy? How effective, in your opinion, is the suprachoroidal administration of this treatment versus other delivery mechanisms of corticosteroids? The visual acuity data looks good, but is it really better than OZURDEX? Are we really looking at a cleaner OZURDEX? What does the doctor think of the upcoming DME study? Is the data from Protocol U concerning at all? Protocol U showed no benefit from adding steroids to anti-VEGF in DME. Yes, the designs are differen In this case, we are withdrawing anti-VEGF from the experimental arm (we are also withdrawing from the control arm in the post m3 period by going to PRN, but compared to Protocol U there is a net w/d in the experimental arm.

Protocol U was in subresponders. Theoretically, steroids should do something here. In the study, we are going into naives, where the additive effect of steroids should be lower.

Protocol U had an RBZ anti-VEGF and you are using AFB. AFB is better than RBZ in DME. Assuming P2 works, what do we do going forward? The EYLEA PRN post m3 is not on label. Therefore, it is unlikely to be acceptable as a control arm. So why are we comparing our combination to a control arm in Phase 2 that is irrelevant for Phase 3? Usually, we think of uveitic macular edema as associated with posterior uveitis. What is the frequency of macular edema in anterior and intermediate uveitis? Regarding where the unmet need is, the literature suggests a sizable proportion of intermediate uveitis complicated by macular edema can be resolved with currently available periocular steroids (see Donaldson, American Journal of Ophthalmology 2007). Therefore, is the real opportunity is in posterior uveitis? The Thorne analysis suggested that posterior and panuveitis was occurring in 22 per 100,000 adult patients. If posterior is associated with 20-30% incidence of macular edema, this suggests prevalence of about 5 per 100K cases of posterior or panuveitis disease complicated by macular edema. Is this the right way to think about the real market opportunity for Clearside as it relates to macular edema? As a different lens on this, how many Retiserts did the doctor utilize last year? How many OZURDEX’s did the doctor use for uveitis? We have the w8 vision from the Ozurdex study (8 weeks post injection) and the w24 data with CLS-TA (12 weeks post last injection). Note that the odds ratio for three line gainers is actually higher for Ozurdex. The absolute difference was as well. If we look at macular edema itself, we see that the average percent reduction was 34 vs 29% for OZURDEX vs CLS-TA.

In Conclusion

Following positive topline results for CLS-TA for the treatment of uveitis, it is likely that Clearside will soon be filing an NDA with the FDA. The key to this filing will be the results from the PEACHTREE trial. Therefore, as CLS-TA is Clearside’s primary product under development, it is key for investors to fully understand the results from this trial to make an educated opinion on the future of the company. Just as important to the company as CLS-TA’s regulatory potential, is its commercial potential. Both factors will be addressed in the upcoming call.

Also important to Clearside are the trials underway for CLS-TA as a treatment for DME and Retinal Vein Occlusion [RVO]. These Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, if successful will be able to expand the potential market for CLS-TA. To market this product, Clearside plans to hire 30 to 40 salesmen following FDA approval.

