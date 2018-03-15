How Far Could FedEx Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of FedEx who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far these stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from cyclical stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

Introduction

A few months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the questions "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question. So far, in March I have covered Union Pacific (UNP) and Costco (COST). This article will examine FedEx (FDX) and see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

Why examine FedEx?

The main question I'm seeking to answer here is whether or not it is reasonable to think that FedEx might be near the top of a price cycle. For example, if FedEx stock had recently dropped 40%, then it wouldn't be reasonable to examine the stock from the top down to question how far it might fall from its peak. In order to do that, we need to have a reason to think a stock might be close to its peak (my guideline is within three years of reaching a peak). FedEx's price is about 8% off its recent all-time high, and that high is about 2.5x higher than its peak price in 2008 before the last bear market. I don't see anything here that makes it obvious to me that FedEx couldn't be close to its peak price.

Next, let's also look at FedEx's valuation compared to what the market has traditionally valued the stock at. If the valuation is in-line or below its historical average, then that might be a reason not to continue our examination, even if the stock has had a good run since 2008.

Taking a look at the F.A.S.T.Graph, we can see that the black line, even after the recent 8% percent decline, is still a little above FedEx's average ten-year p/e ratio of 17.1, represented by the blue line. (If we were to expand the chart, the 20-year average p/e is 18.4, which is almost exactly where FedEx is today at 18.5.) This doesn't seem to be all that overvalued and if FedEx were a little less volatile I might be willing to declare it's not worth closely examining. But what strikes me here is how far the price dives, when it does dive. Notice that this isn't a situation where FedEx's price neatly follows its earnings. It's a situation where FedEx's price likes to overshoot its earnings to both the upside and the downside. That downside overshoot is worth examining so that we can find out if this is just a recent phenomenon, and also how deep of a drop current shareholders might expect if a downturn does happen in the near future.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current FedEx shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 40 years, FedEx has experienced eight sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below. In addition to those eight, I also included the most recent 2015 sell-off, which was 33%, because it was recent and very close to 35%:

~Year ~Time to bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1978 3 months 15 months 46% 1980 3 months 6 months 38% 1981 9 months 18 months 39% 1984 4 months 18 months 40% 1987 3 months* 6 years 60% 1997 12 months 15 months 46% 1999 9 months 3 years 45% 2007 24 months 7 years 72% 2015 8 months 18 months 33%

*The stock dropped 50% in the first three months but took longer for that last 10% of the drop.

I think the most noticeable thing in the data is the sheer number of drawdowns over 35% in a relatively short 40 year period. So far, FedEx has had the most frequent drops of any of the stocks I've examined. It's also worth noting, though, that half of them came in the first 10 years. There have been fewer since 1987, but they have also been longer and deeper on average. And if we don't count the very brief recovery the stock made in 1999, then the pattern is more distinct between pre and post-1987. If we adjust for 1999, the post-1987 period then has recovery periods in between 5-7 years if a recession occurs.

The second noticeable thing is the relatively quick drop in price during each drawdown. The market doesn't waste much time punishing FedEx stock if it has any feeling there is an economic slowdown in the forecast.

The third notable thing is that FedEx usually doesn't make and maintain all-time highs for very long periods of time, 1994-1997 was the longest at about 4-5 years. We've already passed 4 years this time around unless we count the 2015 correction, in which case we're nearing 2 years.

Now let's use some the information we've gathered here and put together a risk/reward scenario for FedEx over the medium-term.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare FedEx's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a down-cycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:



What the FASTGraphs forecast does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of p/e multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose a 21.6 p/e since that was higher than anything we've seen over the past several years and I will also add the forecasted price gains to FedEx's peak price instead of today's price in order to give us the most optimistic forecast possible over the next three years.

The forecasted price gains including dividends are $248.64 (over 24% per year!). If we add that to FedEx's high price of $274.66 we get an expected price of $523.30. Now, the tricky part is how negative we want to be about the potential drawdown if we have a bear market. Since I don't know what type of bear market we might expect, I'm going to give a range based on FedEx's recent past from 1987 onward, which is a 45-72% drawdown range. If the stock falls 45% from those highs we would be looking at $340.15, which isn't a bad spot to be from where we are now. However, if we get the deeper drop, then we are looking at $198.85, which is negative return after 4-5 years.

Given the fact we got such a wide range using very optimistic vs very pessimistic estimates, I am inclined to dial them both back a little bit to make them more realistic. Let's use a future p/e of 19.9 and assume a drawdown of 50%. I think that might give a little sharper and more realistic picture.

This would give us a price three years from now of $485.80, and the price after a 50% drawdown of $242.90. Pretty close to right where we are today using more realistic estimates. If I were to tell you that in 4-5 years you'd have almost zero gain in your FedEx stock if we have a bear market during that time period, I'm guessing you wouldn't be all that enthused. However, FedEx, along with John Deere (DE), out of all the cyclical stocks I've covered so far, doesn't seem to be as crazy risky and overvalued as most of the rest (assuming the bear market doesn't begin in the very near future).

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this 'How far can they fall?' series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

For most of the other stocks I've examined in the 'How far could they fall?" series, I've been recommending a 50/50 mix of PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU). That mix might be a good alternative to FedEx, too, but I'm a little hesitant to recommend it given the fact FedEx doesn't seem to be overvalued much more than the broader market is. Instead, I would suggest Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). Here's why:

In Warren Buffett's annual letter, he shared a table very similar to the ones I've been using in my 'How far could they fall?' articles. I have reproduced Mr. Buffett's table below.

Period High Low Percentage Decrease March 1973-January 1975 93 38 (51.9%) 10/2/1987-10/27/1987 4250 2675 (37.1%) 6/19/1998-3/10/2000 80900 41300 (48.9%) 9/19/2008-3/5/2009 147000 72400 (50.7%)

During the period in question, from 1978 onward, Berkshire has only had three major drawdowns of 35% or more compared to FedEx's eight. Additionally, while Berkshire's drawdowns ranged from 37-50%, FedEx's ranged from 38-72%. During the last two recessions, FedEx fell 10-20% farther than Berkshire.

Currently, Berkshire's price/book ratio is 1.43, which has traditionally been a very good valuation to buy Berkshire. Buffett has said that even if we provide for a margin of safety, a price-to-book of 1.2 would be a good valuation at which to ensure Berkshire was being purchased at a good price. And below that level he is authorized to buy back Berkshire shares. This has been known as "The Buffett Put."

If nothing were to change with FedEx expect the p/e returning to its ten-year average, then the price would only have to drop about 8% or so. If we assume Berkshire is right around fair value right now (which I do), then it doesn't look like FedEx is all that much overvalued. The key difference has to do with 1) the likelihood of a drawdown, which is clearly in Berkshire's favor over the medium-term, and 2) the fact that FedEx has a history of dipping meaningfully below its historic average p/e, while Berkshire has a theoretical floor should it drop about 15% from its current price (all else being equal). We got a taste of this dynamic in 2015:

There is a point at which Berkshire has a 'floor' with regard to market sentiment that FedEx doesn't have.

The most difficult part of rotating out of FedEx right now, would be knowing when to get back in. Most of the time I can work out a fairly good estimate on where that should be, but FedEx has a pretty wide range of how far it can fall depending on what type of correction we are having. In cases like this, it might be best to simply base the point of when to rotate back into FedEx on the spread between it and Berkshire. Something around 15% seems like a reasonable target to me, though I'm not sure if that is enough of an incentive for longer term FedEx shareholders to rotate out if they have to pay taxes on their FedEx gains. For an investor in a tax-sheltered account, I think they would have a high probability of increasing their FedEx shares by 15% at virtually no additional cost over the medium-term.

Conclusion

FedEx is a great business and the stock is only slightly overvalued right now. However, it has historically been subject to a lot of volatility, and during recessions, it is prone to deep drawdowns and fairly slow recovery periods of 5-7 years. Analysts have forecasted in strong growth for FedEx over the next three years. FedEx's price tends to drop rapidly when the business cycle turns and given the high expectations on the part of analysts right now, I would expect the price to drop very quickly if the market outlook becomes less positive. While there are certainly many stocks in the market right now that are more overvalued than FedEx, I still think Berkshire Hathaway has a high probability of outperforming by at least 15% over the medium-term.

