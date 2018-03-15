Complement Targeted Medicine, IgA Nephropathy, And Why You Should Pay Attention To Omeros

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome George Crist as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Embrace the science to enjoy outsized returns in biotech

Biotechnology companies offer the opportunity for huge gains that do not correlate to the larger market. This sector is a great diversification tool and should represent an appropriate portion of any proactive investor's portfolio. However, in the realm of individual stocks, the biotech arena is not for the weak of heart. Biotech is an event-driven space that can coast along with the rest of the market but surge higher or lower based on catalysts that can come seemingly at any moment drastically changing the landscape for a given company and its shareholders. Just look at Anthera (ANTH), Monday, which was absolutely decimated by the market after failing to demonstrate favorable results in its pivotal Phase 3 trial for Sollpura.

To pare risk in biotech, bet on the big guys, or pick up some IBB (or another market traded ETF that tracks a basket of companies in the space). However, the big returns (and appropriately, the big risks) lie with the smaller companies that are developing one or two drugs, have little or no revenue, and are "All In" on their technologies. For those unafraid of beta, it may make sense to take an educated bet on a few individual smaller biotechs. The trick, of course, is discerning the likely winners, which requires a deep dive into the science behind each drug in addition to the usual research into the fundamentals of a given company.

The goal of this particular article is to give you a lay-person accessible background on the Complement system of immunity and its relevance to an evolving area of medicine. Second, how a small biotechnology company named Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) likely has a strong advantage in this blossoming field and two drug candidates that could eventually yield billions in annual revenue. One of these indications is an incurable form of kidney disease known as IgA Nephropathy. Omeros' run at IgA Nephropathy will be addressed in this article, but I will use the background on Complement immunity in this article as a launch point for exploring some of the other opportunities with this stock in articles I will put out in the coming weeks.

A "Complementary" primer on innate immunity

Our immune system is comprised of two parts, Innate immunity and Acquired immunity. The latter immunity is learned (or adaptive) immunity based on the immune cells in the body encountering something "foreign" and then mounting a defense to eliminate it. Acquired immunity has many players, but most people are familiar with antibodies, which are formed in response to encountering a foreign antigen. Innate immunity, on the other hand, is the immune system that we're all armed with at birth. Some of innate immunity is simply "barrier" immunity like the skin or the acidity of the stomach which destroys most microbes. Beyond this, however, the human body possesses a fascinatingly complex array of molecules that circulate in the blood looking for trouble.

While the molecular machinery that evolved into modern humans is a brilliant act of nature, it is also flawed. The immune system sometimes behaves in a way that is harmful to the body it is protecting. This is usually due to an external challenge that creates a heightened state of sensitivity but can also take place due to genetic factors, or a combination of both.

The Complement system of immunity is part of our innate immune system and is a non-cellular defense mechanism. Complement proteins are circulating through the blood at all times and "complement" or enhance the ability of antibodies and immune cells to eliminate invaders and also damaged cells. While the Complement system has been known of since the late 1800s, and the basic understanding of the various elements of complement is a few decades old, the molecular specifics in understanding how the Complement system does its job is still coming into clarity.

From a high level, the Complement system has three different branches

Classical Pathway

Alternative Pathway

Lectin Pathway

Classical Pathway

The Classical pathway is an enhancement of the ability of antibodies to mount an attack on a foreign or damaged cell. It requires an interaction between the antibody and a set of proteins called a C1-complex. What happens next is called a cascade, meaning that a series of interactions take place to activate other proteins in a chain reaction that eventually results in the destruction of an invader. In the case of the classical pathway, the C1-complex splits two other Complement proteins in two pieces (C4 and C2) to form C4a, C4b, C2a, and C2b. Two of these come together to form C4b2b which is called a C3 convertase. The C3 convertase cleaves a key Complement protein, C3 into C3a and C3b. C3b then combines with C4b2b to create C4b2b3b or C5 convertase. C5 convertase cleaves C5 into two pieces (you guessed it) C5a and C5b.

If you activate enough C3 and C5 convertases, the final phase of cellular destruction will begin to fall into place. C5b joins up with four other proteins, C6, C7, C8 and C9 and the quintet literally rips a hole in the cell. This entity is also called the Membrane Attack Complex. Because cells rely on their cell walls to maintain their integrity against the fluid outside, once you begin poking holes in a cell, it begins to lose integrity and eventually break open (lyse).

The Classical pathway is important in helping our bodies immune response to bacterial infections. Shutting down the Classical pathway diminishes the body's ability to fight infection. A C5 inhibitor named eculizumab (Soliris) is currently marketed by Alexion for the treatment of aHUS (more on that later). One of the side effects of eculizumab is a decrease in the ability of the immune system to fight infections, especially Neisserial bacterial infections. Meningococcal bacteria fall in this family and patients treated with eculizumab must receive a vaccine for meningitis after beginning treatment as a preventative measure. Patients are also placed on antibiotics during treatment.

Alternative Pathway

The Alternative pathway is sometimes a little difficult to visualize. Imagine you are burning a small fire. You have one person putting wood on it at a steady rate. At the same time, you have two other people that come by and dump small buckets of water on the fire keeping it from becoming too large. As long as the wood is put on, and not too much water to extinguish it, the fire remains burning in steady state and does not burn out of control. Now imagine one of the water carriers stops bringing water or the wood gets put on at twice the normal rate. The fire begins to burn out of control and bad things happen.

The fire in this example is an allegory for Complement C3, which is in a constant idle of activation and inactivation. Although in the Classical pathway, C3 is cleaved by C3 convertase (of the C4b2b variety), C3 is unstable and breaks into C3a and C3b spontaneously at a constant low rate. It's a hum that is ever present near the surfaces of cells and under normal circumstances, its spontaneous activation is kept in check by two inactivation factors, H & I. Another circulating factor, Factor D, cleaves Factor B into Ba and Bb. If C3b is present in relatively high levels, it binds to the cell surface and can associate with Bb to form the alternative pathway C3 convertase (C3bBb). There another circulating factor, Factor P, stabilizes the complex and allows it to generate more C3a and C3b. There are other complement regulatory proteins that help keep the fire from growing out of control, but if the balance is tipped and the fire burns too hot, then alternative pathway C5 convertase is formed (C3bBb3b) and the sequence of the Membrane Attack Complex can execute the cell. While the beginning steps are completely different, the final steps are the same as the Classical pathway and begin with the cleaving of C5.

Lectin Pathway

Lastly, we have the Lectin pathway. This pathway for many years has been the red-headed stepchild of the Complement system. In grad school when we reviewed complement, I remember spending about 80% of the time on the Classical pathway, 19% on the Alternative pathway and then the Lectin Pathway received honorable mention of its existence. That was because at that point in time (without aging myself), not much was known about how it worked from a molecular perspective. What we did know was that the Lectin pathway is an evolved mechanism that recognizes the carbohydrate patterns found on various pathogens (Pathogen-associated molecular patterns, or PAMP's). If you think about the immune system as a police force, the Lectin pathway is like the profiler. It sits around looking for cars driving by with tinted windows and the music turned up too loud. If the cell looks like it's up to no good, then the mannose binding lectin (MBL) binds to the carbohydrate motif and activates the complement defenses.

What we know now about the Lectin pathway is that when MBL binds a cell, it is associated with and activates one of three MASP proteins (MBL-associated serine proteinase). Most relevant here is MASP-2, which behaves similarly to the C1-Complex of the Classical pathway and cleaves C2 and C4 to create the C3 convertase. The rest of the process proceeds as in the Classical pathway with two notable exceptions. First, (and this is applicable to the Alternative pathway, as well) is that C3a is a pro-inflammatory molecule that binds cells to cause them to release "stress" factors that signal to neighboring cells that trouble is lurking. Second, is that MASP-2 also plays a role in clotting. Activated MASP-2 cleaves Prothrombin into Thrombin which cleaves Fibrinogen into strands of Fibrin which are key to clotting (and also to fibrosis in certain disease states).

Another MASP proteinase is MASP-3 which was recently found to be the effector protein that cleaves Profactor D into Factor D (which cleaves Factor B into Bb in the Alternative pathway). In a future article, I will write about the potential for MASP-3 inhibition for a number of disease states where the Alternative pathway is overactive (like Lupus).

In addition to carbohydrate patterns, other proteins, named Ficolins, exist that associate with other PAMP's and the MASP proteases. Like MBL, Ficolin-MASP complexes can also regulate the innate immune response.

Viewed in the context of all living things, innate immunity is important and imparts a survival benefit, to a limit.

For animals that are in a constant state of immune assault, it would make sense that you see a stronger immune system. And in creatures like the vulture, this is exactly what you see. Their complement system and ability to recognize PAMP's is beefed up. So, if you've ever wondered why scavengers don't get sick, part of the answer is a hyper-sensitized Complement immune response. But, if survival advantage is linear with the defense capabilities of Complement immunity then you would expect every organism to possess a killer immune system. This isn't the case, obviously, and if you or I ate the roadkill that the vulture does, bad things would happen. Bad things.

This truth implies that a balance must exist and that Complement immunity can be "too good", especially if it turns its focus on healthy cells. As you look down the evolutionary ladder from our prehistoric selves to modern humanity, the evolutionary trend has been one towards softening the strength of the innate immune response. In the MBL genes specifically, we appear to be losing function over time, perhaps because as civilizations have organized themselves more "aseptically", we simply don't need a Complement system as sophisticated as the vulture. Layer onto this the present-day context of modern medicine that employs antibiotics as a performance-enhancing drugs to the immune system's ability to fight infection.

As mentioned earlier, the immune system is brilliant but imperfect. It is capable of adapting an immune response to healthy tissue, and with innate immunity, certain states of immune sensitivity and a number of genetic factors can drive Complement proteins to bad things to good tissue. In medicine, a number of different disease states now point directly at Complement immunity as the root cause. While we could write a book describing each one, here we're going to focus just on one of them, a rare condition known as IgA Nephropathy.

IgA Nephropathy, a progressive kidney disease with no effective treatment

IgA Nephropathy typically manifests as blood in the urine after a pulmonary infection. However, IgA Nephropathy is often silent for years but then eventually manifests clinically and eventually progresses to end-stage kidney disease. It was discovered by Jean Berger in 1968 when he observed the accumulation of IgA in the kidney. Subsequently, the kidney would develop damage to the endothelium of the glomerulus and fibrosis. Kidneys are extremely fragile organs that are dependent on their histological structure to perform their jobs. They do not heal well like other organs because scarring and fibrosis damage the structure of the kidney permanently. Clot and scar tissue formation in wound healing confers a general survival advantage, but this process in sensitive organs such as the kidney or the lung does far more harm than good.

30-40% Patients with IgA Nephropathy develop end-stage renal disease and require kidney dialysis. The only treatment is to slow the progression towards end-stage renal disease with steroids like prednisone. Since its discovery, it was suspected that IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) was an autoimmune disorder. But the critical question for decades had been how the accumulation of IgA in the kidney activated the immune response. The general answer was thought to be through the Complement system of immunity, but in the last six to eight years, science has focused in on the Lectin pathway, specifically, as being a critical mediator of damage in IgAN.

Recall that through the activation of MASP-2, C4, C2, C3 Convertase, and C3b, the Lectin Pathway is able to activate the C5 convertase. On top of that C3a mediates the pro-inflammatory signal that causes glomerular endothelial cells to release other inflammatory molecules like Transforming Growth Factor Beta. This causes some endothelial cells to convert themselves into scar-producing myofibroblasts which can deposit scar tissue in the kidney. Then also consider that MASP-2 facilitates the formation of Fibrin, a key inactive protein that is part of the clotting process. From a treatment perspective, assuming you cannot remove the IgA from the kidney, current logic would suggest that the best place to affect the process is at MASP-2.

Omeros possesses strong intellectual capital around MASP

Omeros owns worldwide rights to MASP-2 and MASP-3 and has developed monoclonal antibodies for both (OMS721 and OMS906, respectively). This means that from an intellectual property point of view, Omeros will be the only company developing MASP-2 targeting compounds.

OMS721 presumably binds MASP-2 rendering it unable to bind to MBL and mediate a Complement immune response. In clinical trials so far, the number of patients treated with OMS721 has been small. However, the response has been very positive with patients improving significantly in the amount of protein going into the urine, an important marker for disease progression in IgAN. Ultimately, OMS721 may be able to halt the progression of kidney damage and would represent a life-saver for patients who would otherwise eventually require dialysis.

The rate of incidence for IgAN is approximately 2.5 per 100,000 adults per year. That translates to about 8,000 domestically and 175,000 worldwide each year. Because no treatment exists, however, it is important to remember that the yearly new cases do not reflect the actual population of patients living with IgAN (approximately 150,000 in the US alone). As a disease that affects relatively few people, IgAN is considered an Orphan disease and as such, OMS721 was previously designated as an Orphan drug by the FDA (Omeros - Orphan Drug Announcement). Last June, Omeros also received the coveted Break Through Therapy Designation from the FDA for IgAN (Omeros - BTD Announcement). In January of this year, details were laid out for a Phase 3 trial that, if successful, will enable approval for OMS721, possibly via Accelerated Approval.

The only other comparable drug on the market is Soliris, sold by Alexion for the treatment of aHUS. Dubbed the most expensive drug in the world, at $409,500 in the US, Soliris generated about three billion in revenue for Alexion in 2017. Recall that eculizumab (Soliris) is a Complement C5 inhibitor, a point in the complement pathway that is downstream to MASP-2. There have been some anecdotal reports of IgAN patients who were treated with eculizumab and achieved some improvement acutely, but the long-term histological changes appear to be unimpeded by eculizumab.

Recent uncertainty around Omidria reimbursement has created another unique buying opportunity for Omeros

The stock value of Omeros has been beaten down lately due to uncertainty around the Medicare reimbursement of Omidria, their single revenue-generating product. CMS pass-through reimbursement expired Jan. 1, 2018, and while revenue had been growing steadily quarter over quarter, it appears that the party is over at least for a while Omeros figures out the path forward with Omidria. The company has also been the target of a number of bearish articles that call into uncertainty the liquidity of the company. During the most recent conference call, some of this thesis was refuted and the company appears to have adequate funding into 2019.

While it's true that the expiration of pass-through reimbursement creates a material challenge for the company at a time that it was flirting with positive cash flow from Omidria revenue, I don't think it's reasonable or probable that the company will become insolvent. First of all, the company has a level of discretion on its cash burn. They've been very measured historically with their R&D expense over the years and it's actually one of my chief complaints about the management that it's taken us this long to have a final run at approval for OMS721. That said, I believe that management has always had their eye on the long game, that is owning the entirety of their valuable IP and therefore yielding the maximum from it, as opposed to licensing it out. They can always play the license card for one or more of their drug candidates in the US, EU, etc., but so far seem confident on going it alone. It's also a fallacy to view the current credit agreement as the only debt funding option for Omeros. Once approval for OMS721 is in sight, they will be in a good position to renegotiate the terms of their lending agreement.

If OMS721 gains approval for one of the three indications being pursued, the market will quickly forget about Omidria

If OMS721 proves broadly efficacious in IgAN, and they price the drug at a conservative $200,000 for a course of therapy (could/should easily be higher than Soliris, but bear with me), there is currently a backlog of patients in the United States to the tune of $30 Billion. This is a company currently valued around $500M. So while risk is still in the equation for Omeros, the potential reward could be something not seen in biotech since Pharmacyclic's meteoric rise with their successful development of Ibrutinib.

With the Breakthrough Therapy Designation in hand, the FDA has the discretion to break the standard paradigm for approval, and it should if the data continue to be positive. For the subset of patients that progressing towards end-stage renal disease, OMS721 could represent the first effective therapy. If OMS721 can prevent even a portion of these patients from needing dialysis, it merits approval. The current design of their Phase 3 is to measure change in proteinuria from baseline. (Omeros - PIII Study Design for IgAN). This surrogate end-point has already been blessed by the FDA as the basis for approval or accelerated approval. From a general perspective, any clinical trial involving very sick patients will often have more entropy in the data relative to healthy patients. For this trial, however, because each patient serves as his or her own control, I feel the data should be cleaner and easier to detect a treatment difference in study drug vs. placebo.

The study design targets patients with 24-hour proteinuria greater than 1g/day, but will also look at a subset of higher risk patients at 2g/day. I feel this is an intelligent design that creates multiple opportunities for approval based on improvements in either group. Furthermore, although the study is built for up to 280 patients (140 in the treatment arm), its adaptive design means that the trial can be modified as the data read out. Breakthrough Therapy Designation enables a far more efficient path to approval.

Omeros is also pursuing other indications for OMS721, including aHUS, for which Soliris is the only drug available. All things held equal, OMS721 would represent an improvement over Soliris because it would not require the prophylactic antibiotic treatment and vaccination for meningitis, but also because after the initial loading doses, OMS721 can be administered subcutaneously as opposed to only via IV which is the case with Soliris. Improvements in patient safety and convenience will represent a compelling value proposition if it succeeds in aHUS. A third power play for OMS721 is in Hematopoeitic Stem Cell Transplant Thrombotic Microangiopathies (or HST-TMA's). Like IgAN, no current therapy exists for HST-TMA's, and the company is likely to pick up a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication as well. The market is smaller, but could still represent close to a sizable revenue stream if they succeed in this indication. Most importantly, HST-TMA's carry a very high mortality rate and there are no efficacious treatment options available for this very sick population that would potentially benefit from OMS721. What this also means is that the FDA will be motivated to get this treatment to patients expeditiously.

Should you "complement" your stock portfolio with Omeros?

While companies like Omeros don't represent a good place for grandma's last ten dollars, they do offer diversification and an opportunity for gain that isn't strictly tethered to the typical ebb and flow of the general market. Omeros, in particular, at its current market cap represents a stellar risk to reward ratio and merits consideration as a speculative long-term hold.

In later articles I will explore some of the other indications for OMS721 as well as provide a discussion around the potential of OMS906, it's MASP-3 inhibitor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.