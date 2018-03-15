A Rising Tide Of Chinese Investment Into The Canadian Lithium Sector

For Canadians, it has become common to see a steady flow of Chinese investment throughout the economy over the past decade. Various aspects of the Canadian economy - from real estate, to construction, to oil and gas - has seen the impact of Chinese direct investment. The Canadian lithium industry is no stranger to Chinese investors, as the list of acquisitions and financing by Chinese interests in Canada and other nations continues to grow. The Toronto Stock Exchange is globally well-known as a hot bed for resource companies, as Canada possesses an abundant amount of exploration-related technical know-how, along with strong institutional and retail investor appetite for participating in the hottest commodity markets.

Based on strong macroeconomic trends such as a significant shift to the electrification of the transportation industry, coupled with emerging secondary applications (including stationary energy storage systems) demand for lithium chemicals is, and is expected to remain, robust over the next years. For the large part, the supply side has not responded and remains muted. This has led to a significant push by the exploration industry to acquire the few high-quality lithium assets remaining around the world. Strategic Asian companies such as investment funds, automakers, and battery and material manufacturers have already invested in, or fully acquired, projects in Australia, Argentina, and Canada. In my opinion, Chinese investment will continue to flow into the Province of Quebec, which will allow for additional investment opportunities to arise. Based on these macroeconomic developments and industry-specific events, I have begun to selectively invest in and review related options in the Province of Quebec.

Due to a rapid uptake in new applications that command lithium battery technologies, such as electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems, lithium has emerged as a significant component of the global chemical market. It is important to note that although lithium is extracted as a commodity from a hard-rock or brine deposit, the earth material is converted into various forms of chemicals, such as hydroxide and carbonate, among many other specialty forms. In 2017, the world witnessed a significant number of new cars being announced from nearly every major Tier 1 automaker. This increase was driven by policy changes in China and many other countries around the globe. With billions of dollars being spent to activate the lithium supply chain, a growing list of secondary applications will benefit from decreasing battery prices, such as the stationary energy-storage market.

In the past two years, Canadian lithium executives have done a fantastic job of establishing a network of global lithium projects. These projects are primarily located in Argentina

Lithium X (OTCPK:LIXXF) was acquired by Chinese investment group Nextview for $265million or $2.61/ share. Nextview is a large Chinese resource focused organization that has teamed up with Tibet Summit to establish a $1.5 billion investment fund to acquire overseas mining assets that focus on new energy resource sectors. Lithium X is a junior lithium exploration company focused on its flagship project, the Sal de los Angelese project in the Argentine region of the Lithium Triangle.

Golden Concord Group - Through the investment subsidiary Million Surge, a private placement was completed with Millennial Lithium for $30 million. GCG is best known as the world's largest manufacturer of high-quality photovoltaic materials. The funds will be used to advance Millennial's (OTCQB:MLNLF) flagship lithium brine asset, Pastos Grandes.

The Ganfeng Group is the largest integrated lithium producer in China, with a total annual capacity of 30,000 T LCE. Ganfeng's products include lithium metal, lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, lithium fluoride, and lithium chloride. Ganfeng took an equity position in Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC), which is developing a lithium brine project in Argentina. The financial agreement saw Ganfeng invest $190 million in consideration for 19% of Lithium Americas. A private placement was completed for $50 million and $125 million was issued for project debt.

The key takeaways are that strategic Chinese groups are highly motivated to acquire or invest in lithium projects to meet their growing demand for the white metal. Additionally, the Chinese feel very comfortable investing large sums of capital with Canadian-based organizations. Although there is still room to finance or acquire select low-cost, advanced lithium brine assets in Argentina [owned by Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF)], Millennial Lithium and Advantage Lithium (OTCQX:AVLIF) these are very limited compared to what is emerging on the demand side of the business. Therefore, it is my expectation that the Chinese who have already begun to invest into the Canadian lithium market will expand their footprint. This move may be matched by additional investment by European strategic players, such as automakers and battery-material makers.

As a whole, the Canadian lithium exploration market has been relatively slower to develop than the Argentine lithium triangle region. Over the past two years, there has been a global rush to identify and secure land-rights packages for the most promising lithium properties. With drilling programs well under way or complete, the global lithium juniors market is prepared for its first round of mergers and acquisitions. The Lithium X acquisition is probably the first significant transaction signaling the beginning of a midterm M&A trend. Of course, not all lithium projects will move into production due to chemistry, location, and deposit size, further minimizing the number of companies that will attract the necessary project financing.

It is clear that lithium demand is rising, which is the foundation for rising lithium prices. The high cost of lithium has made securing supply a top priority for Asian battery and material manufacturers, a trend that could extend to automakers over the next year. Further, as Asian companies continue to move to acquire some of the best lithium assets around the world, European and Asian players are quickly being left out of the equation. Chinese investment companies have been quick to respond to market conditions as the government mandated the production of electric vehicles. The European, Korean, and American automotive manufacturers have been slow to respond to the events taking place throughout the lithium supply chain, something that will become increasingly apparent in the next few years. Japan-based Toyota has been one of the most progressive automakers as their sister company, Toyota Tsusho, in 2011 entered a strategic relationship with Australian-based Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF). Under the Joint Venture partnership the companies have finally ramped up their low-cost, high-volume lithium carbonate facility in Argentina. Beyond Toyota (TM), no Tier 1 global automotive manufacturer has made direct investments into lithium exploration or production companies, nor have they participated in developing lithium assets through subsidiaries. Toyota's investment into the lithium supply chain is going to begin paying heavy dividends, as the company will have secure and abundant amounts of high-grade lithium chemicals, which can be fed directly to battery-material manufacturers, who will then supply their battery plants in China and America. Additionally, signs have begun to emerge that Toyota is not alone. BMW recently made headlines that they are close to inking a strategic agreements that will ensure that the company has access to energy metals. Although it is still unclear who the partners will be, the news supports a broader trend in the automotive business.

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) and North American Lithium

North American Lithium is owned by Jien Nickel Industry, a Chinese investment company focused on reorganization of quality assets in the mining, mining processing, smelting, refining, and chemical markets. The company's flagship asset is a Quebec-based, open-pit, hard-rock lithium mine and processing plant that began the commissioning process in 2017. The company's strategy is to restart the hydro-metallurgical plant at the lithium mine to become an integrated producer of lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate. It was reported in 2017 that the company required an investment between $150 and $200 million over a 12-18 month period.

In the summer of 2017, the company begun to mine hard rock that was processed at their Quebec facility with the spodumene concentrate exported to Chinese processors. From there, the lithium chemicals are sold to battery-material companies. The company is now positioning to draw the necessary capital to build out a lithium carbonate processing facility in Quebec. In late 2017, the company announced that the proposed Reverse Take Over listing process was cancelled. Based on favorable trends in the lithium industry, it is my expectation that Jien Nickel Industry will continue to re-list its shares on a major North American stock exchange.

Nemaska Lithium is a Quebec-focused company that is moving to become an integrated, high-value supplier of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide chemicals. Nemaska's ongoing success in developing their flagship asset will continue to draw investment into the growing Canadian lithium industry, which will benefit other players in the region. Therefore, there is a growing reason to remain optimistic about lithium investment in Quebec: the valuations will rise if these initial projects begin to deliver meaningful volumes of high-quality materials over the next few years. North American Lithium has followed the path of the Australian hard-rock players by exporting spodumene concentrate into the Asian market, while Nemeska remains focused on producing lithium chemicals at their facilities. Nemaska's January 2018 press release on updated economic studies for their flagship asset in Quebec stated that $800 million in capital investment is required to deliver up to 16,000 T LCE per year. Recent drilling activity defined a total of 7 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate or approximately 770,000 T of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and 361,000 T of battery-grade lithium carbonate. It is my opinion that the company will be able to draw the necessary investments through a combination of sources including: a strategic off-take or investment partner based in Europe, equity fundraising, and available provincial funding. I specifically highlight the potential for a European off-take partner or investment company, as they have been slow to respond to the need to secure the white metals. In comparison, the Asians have taken the topic very seriously, which has resulted in billions of dollars being invested throughout the supply chain. I believe that Nemaska is a unique position to benefit from both Chinese and European interest in the business. In January 2018, shares in Nemaska significantly decreased from a price of C$2.50 / share to $1.30/ share.

Within the industry, Nemaska Lithium's success in securing the required investment, coupled with the successful build out and ramp-up of North American Lithium's operations, is critically important. If these two advanced lithium exploration companies continue to make progress, the global investment community will put the Canadian lithium industry under the spotlight. This type of event could draw the next wave of significant Chinese investment, has been seen in other areas of the industry.

I recently took a position in Jourdan Resources (OTC:JODRF) (which trades under the ticker symbol "JOR" on the TSXV. Jourdan Resources' properties surround those of North American Lithium, which positions Jourdan to benefit from a capital injection into a lithium-processing plant at the Quebec site. Through its historical and recent drilling efforts, the company has already confirmed that lithium mineralization extends from North American Lithium's properties onto their own land claims, something that I view as very encouraging. At this point the company is highly speculative, but it is well positioned to benefit from additional investment in the Quebec lithium market. As investors' capital seeks out regional opportunities after major announcements are made by Nemaska and North American Lithium in 2018, Jourdan Resources is a company that will be highlighted. It is also important to note that North American Lithium's mine life is only 15 years, which is a clear indication that it will need to expand its land portfolio or partner with another local exploration company to bring in additional rock for processing.

Although Jourdan Resources requires additional capital, the share structure is sound at around 35 million shares outstanding, representing a market capitalization of less than $2.5 million at time of writing. Given that additional dilution is expected, I find this encouraging because I have seen many lithium brine exploration companies in Argentina with significantly higher market capitalizations. The company has not yet produced a natural resource estimate, which is a benchmark assessment that is commonly referenced in the exploration business. However, with the new capital the company is expected to resume its drilling campaign, leading to the completion of a resource study. Given the strong macroeconomic trends in the lithium business, my opinion is that the company may easily achieve a market capitalization greater its January 2018 rate of $2.5million.

