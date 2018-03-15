4 Reasons To Buy 7.2%-Yielding Ashford Hospitality Trust

I consider Ashford Hospitality Trust's dividend to be moderately safe. I discuss risks related to an investment in AHT.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a promising REIT worth adding to a higher-yield, higher-risk income portfolio. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a cyclical hotel REIT play, but stands out with a high degree of insider ownership. Management interests are aligned with shareholder interests, and the dividend - at least for now - looks sustainable. Shares have an attractive risk-reward combination at today's price point. I will discuss three reasons why I think investors may want to think about gobbling up a couple of shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust - Snapshot

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a U.S.-based hotel real estate investment trust with a focus on upscale and upper-upscale full-service hotels. The REIT's portfolio consists of 120 hotels and ~25,000 rooms. Ashford Hospitality Trust's properties are spread out over 31 U.S. states and are mainly Marriott and Hilton-branded hotels.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust Investor Presentation

Ashford Hospitality Trust's properties can be found across the country in strong metropolitan markets with attractive economic fundamentals.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Washington D.C. remains the most important metro area for Ashford Hospitality Trust in terms of EBITDA concentration.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

4 Reasons You Should Own Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a leading U.S. hotel REIT in the upscale/upper-upscale service sector with strong relationships to market-leading hotel companies. Marriott and Hilton are two of the strongest hotel brands in the sector, with deep market penetration and name recognition. That said, I think four reasons stand out why investors may want to own the hotel REIT for a higher-risk income portfolio.

1. High Insider Ownership

When it comes to insider ownership, few REITs look as good as Ashford Hospitality Trust. Management owns a significant portion of the REIT's equity, making sure that executives work for the benefit of shareholders. Insiders own more than $130 million worth of equity in Ashford Hospitality Trust, a REIT with a total equity value of $647 million.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

2. Strong Cash Flow

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a strong hotel portfolio in place that produces a lot of cash for distribution. The hotel REIT's dividend has been covered with adjusted funds from operations in the last six quarters, but the payout ratio has been volatile.

A volatile payout ratio is not necessarily a red flag, but it shows that seasonality and cyclicality factors could negatively affect dividend coverage if the economy headed for a downturn, for example. For the time being, however, I consider Ashford's dividend to be safe.

Here's Ashford's dividend coverage chart, updated for fourth quarter AFFO.

Source: Achilles Research

3. Ashford Hospitality Trust Is In The Bargain Bin

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a bargain for sure. The REIT's shares sell for just ~6.9x Q4-2017 run-rate adjusted funds from operations. I think the reward-to-risk combination is very attractive at this price point, even when considering the risks that come with an investment in this hotel REIT.

4. Active Capital Management

Management does not only make money for shareholders in the hotel business, but also through active capital management. The REIT repurchased common shares at times of market stress and redeemed high-yielding preferred stocks in order to lower interest costs.

Source: Ashford Hospitality Trust

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a hotel REIT, and hotels are the first in the real estate industry to feel the pain from a developing recession. Leisure and business travelers tend to cut back on travel expenses fast as a recession manifests itself, exposing investors to downside in capital values and deteriorating dividend coverage.

Hence, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a higher-than-average risk of being forced to slash its dividend if the U.S. economy heads south. Ashford Hospitality Trust's payout ratio is volatile, which shows that seasonality can affect dividend coverage stats over the short haul. Over the long haul, however, I believe Ashford Hospitality Trust makes a compelling value proposition thanks to its attractive entry price and strong, branded real estate portfolio.

Your Takeaway

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a hotel REIT worth considering for a high-yield income portfolio. The hotel REIT has an attractive, high-quality portfolio of real estate assets in economically strong markets. I don't see the dividend at risk as long as the U.S. economy roars ahead, but the dividend could get cut in a downturn scenario. Nonetheless, since shares are attractively priced at less than seven times run-rate adjusted FFO, I think the risk is worth taking. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.