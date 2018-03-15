Korn/Ferry Intl: Seeking Out Top Talent



Korn/Ferry Intl (KFY) is breaking out to record levels as its operating results continue to impress. KFY surpassed its 2000 highs following its recent price breakout on strong fundamental guidance. Moreover, its business is experiencing solid global growth as companies are seeking out top executive talent amid an improving economic landscape. I am buying stock in the name, with a stop-loss should my investment thesis be proven incorrect.

Price Action

KFY's share price looks attractive on both its short- and long-term outlooks. On its longer-term chart, the company recently broke to new record highs, surpassing its early 2000 peaks. The recent move higher was driven by record operating results, representing a stable catalyst for the stock going forward.

On its shorter-term chart, the price breakout above $45 was significant as that level had acted as strong resistance in recent years. I am buying stock in the name as its most recent move looks to be sustainable considering an optimistic fundamental outlook by management, and investors' continued optimism for the business. I do have a stop-loss point at $43 should the stock price reverse lower. If investors lose enthusiasm, or the fundamentals of the company change, I will sell out of my position.

Fundamental Narrative

KFY has seen strong growth in recent years as an improving global economy spurs demand for top executive talent. The company provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep.

It offers solutions for executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

In the most recent quarter, its signature business, Search, was up 18%. Additionally, Futurestep was up 29%, and its advisory Hay Group was up 13% for the quarter. KFY has grown to be the world leader in Executive Search.

Global fee revenue has now accelerated for three consecutive quarters, reaching an all-time high of almost $448 million, up 70% year over year. Each of KFY's major operating segments achieved double-digit growth, a testament to its focus on expansion.

Growth for its Executive Search segment remained strong in the third quarter as global fee revenue reached $180.4 million, a new all-time high, according to management. The total number of dedicated executive recruitment consultants worldwide has grown considerably within the company as demand for talented executives expands. In the most recent quarter, total consultants came in at 536, up 29 year over year.

The Hay Group as also seen success in recent quarters. Improvements have largely been driven by double digit growth in both Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Growth in fee revenue also drove earnings and profitability higher for the Hay Group.

Below is a chart of KFY's price, revenue and earnings per share. Over the last decade, the company has seen strong growth for its services following the financial crisis. Revenue has more than doubled over the last decade, with earnings per share also steadily rising. This improvement in operations has led its share price higher. Management's ability to efficiently navigate its expanding business environment led to both top- and bottom-line growth in the last decade. Overall, the coordination of improving fundamentals driving its stock price higher provides optimism that further growth is to come.

Heading into 2018, new business activity has remained strong for all of its business segments, according to management. Globally, Executive Search's new business in the month of January reached an all-time high. In February, new business was also up approximately 6% year over year.

KFY's business under contract and strong pipeline of potential new business opportunities are all reasons for optimism. Considering the factors listed above, while also assuming worldwide economic conditions and financial markets remain stable, KFY's share price should continue to rise in coming quarters.

Conclusion

KFY is breaking out to record highs as its operating results continue to impress. The company surpassed its 2000 levels following its recent price breakout on strong fundamental guidance. Moreover, its business is experiencing solid global growth as company's are seeking out top executive talent amid an improving economic landscape. I am buying stock in the name, with a stop-loss should my investment thesis be proven incorrect.

