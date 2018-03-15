Bellicum Impresses In AML Study, Offers Hope

Recently, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) announced positive phase 2 interim data in pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and primary immunodeficiencies ((PIDs)). This data was strong, and that's why I believe it is a good buy. This biotech is currently plagued with a clinical hold by the FDA, but I think that should be resolved quickly.

Phase 2 Interim Data

This phase 2 study treated pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia and primary immunodeficiencies using BPX-501. BPX-501 is an adjunct T-cell therapy that incorporates a technology known as CaspaCIDe which is given to these patients after haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant ((haplo-HSCT)). It is important to state that haplo-HSCT is a good treatment option for these patients because stem cells are given to these patients regardless of donor type. That's because most of the time, a sibling or relative must be matched in order for a patient to receive the right donor cells for a stem cell transplant. This type of stem cell transplant can be done without a matching sibling or donor. This CaspaCIDe technology is built into BPX-501. It is incorporated into BPX-501 to act as a safeguard against any toxicity that may occur. What makes CaspaCIDe so powerful as a switch technology? In the event of a toxic event occurring in the patient that is severe, the therapy can be immediately switched off. In my opinion, the CaspaCIDe switch is what makes this treatment powerful for these patients. The phase 2 study recruited a total of 38 pediatric patients. In their first or second complete response, patients underwent a haplo-HSCT followed by treatment with BPX-501. It was shown that after a median follow-up of one year, patients saw a strong relapse-free survival rate of 91.5% and an overall survival rate of 97.3%. What I must point out is that there was no placebo involved with this study. However, the company pointed to literature of pediatric AML patients undergoing alternate-donor HSCT. Relapse-free survival rate and overall survival one-year rate with this type of treatment were 60% and 80%, respectively. In my opinion, while there was no placebo involved, the results were still able to post impressive numbers in this population. What I believe this data also points to is the ability to eradicate cancer cells left from after the transplant. That is a huge development because these pediatric AML patients suffer from high recurrence of their cancer after stem cell therapy. BPX-501 may provide a way to stop the recurrence of these cancer cells.

One Major Risk

A major risk with respect to BPX-501 is that the FDA halted treatment in all U.S. studies. The reason for the halt was that three patients treated with BPX-501 had suffered encephalopathy (brain damage). The FDA felt that it may have been the BPX-501 treatment that caused the issue and placed all U.S. trials on clinical hold. This is a major risk for the company. I believe though that this issue should be resolved soon for two reasons. The first reason is that encephalopathy has been noted to occur in medical literature for those undergoing a stem cell transplant. The three cases that occurred could have been to multiple factors such as other failed therapies, other medications taken at the same time, and infections. There is a second reason to note as well on why the hold may be lifted soon. The second reason being that the BPX-501 registration trial in Europe is not affected at all. That trial is still continuing to treat patients with BPX-501, despite the hold from the FDA here in the United States. The point here is that the EMA did not feel the need to halt BPX-501 in Europe, despite the cases of encephalopathy in the U.S. trials. Both of these reasons are why I believe that the issue of the clinical hold will be resolved with the FDA at some point this year.

Financials

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $106.5 million as of December 31, 2017. The company noted that its cash would be enough to fund operations through the first quarter of 2019. I believe there is no near-term risk of dilution here. However, the cash will likely need a boost by the end of 2018. That means I expect the company to raise cash at least by the end of the year. That may cause the stock to trade lower when such an event happens, but I believe it would provide another good buy opportunity.

Conclusion

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has seen some impressive data in its phase 2 trial. There is no guarantee that the pivotal registration trial will also yield similar data. In addition, the overhanging risk of the FDA clinical hold will continue to languish the share price. I believe though that the FDA clinical hold will be lifted soon because of the reasons I listed above. When that happens, then I think the share price will gap higher. I believe that with the positive phase 2 interim data reported for pediatric AML patients, it makes Bellicum a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.