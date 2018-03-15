Trade Idea - Going Long Refiners

Current economic growth should boost this ETF to all-time-highs over the next few weeks.

In this article, I will present to you an investment opportunity that looks very promising to me. I will discuss why the current economic environment is in favor of buying refineries through the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK).

Source: Pira Energy Group

A Favorable Market Environment

Valero (VLO) is the third biggest holding of the CRAK ETF and showed something very interesting in its most recent investor presentation.The company mentioned a few key macro drivers that I also discussed in quite a few articles and which make perfect sense as I am about to show you. It is also a great tool when analyzing the refinery environment in general given Valero's size and dependency on accurate macro research.

Source: Valero Investor Presentation March 2018

The first thing is the supply side which shows that the global supply of crude oil and natural gas is rising. Oil exposure from Saudi Arabia decreased roughly 620,000 barrels since January of 2017 to currently 719,000 barrels per day.

On top of that, total US crude oil production reached a new high at 10.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter of this year which is roughly 2 million barrels higher than the fourth quarter of 2016 according to the EIA.

Furthermore, total petroleum movements on American railways is rebounding since September of 2017. February of 2018 marked a declined compared to January of the same year but was still able to show close to 10 thousand carloads of petroleum products which is more than 10% higher compared to the September 2017 lows.

Add to this that petroleum inventories are rapidly declining. Especially the most oil intensive district in the Gulf Coast (PADD3) went below its 5-year range. Total inventories are declining since August of 2017 which is one of the reasons refiners did so well.

Demand Strength And Industry Sentiment

One of the things Valero mentioned is the favorable growth trend of the economy. This is fully supported by the leading ISM manufacturing index. The index just hit a 14-year high in February at 60.8 points. This is benefiting especially the cyclical industries like energy while it also boosts the demand for refinery products. Expectations are that 2018 is going to see a 4.7% increase while 2019 will grow another 2.1% according to the American Chemistry Council.

Source: Statista

This seems to be confirmed by ISM industry sentiment for the petroleum and coal industry which I also used in my previous article. The graph shows accumulated sentiment of the previous 12 months which shows that managers are increasingly positive after being negative in both 2015 and 2016.

2015 and 2016 have also been the years when refinery stocks went absolutely nowhere in terms of their stock price performance as you can see below. At this point we are in a very strong uptrend while the stock has added roughly 50% since the summer of 2017.

Why Buying CRAK Makes Sense

The VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF is the only energy ETF on the market that is fully focused on refining companies. This makes it a powerful tool to trade this industry without having to buy oil exploration plays, for example, just to gain exposure to a few key refinery stocks.

The holding overview shows that the American heavyweights Phillips 66 (PSX), Valero Energy, and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) gave a total combined weighting of roughly 22%.

Source: ETFdb

The total ETF has invested 32% in the US mainly by buying the three stocks I just mentioned. Asia and Europe both have a 21% weighting.

The total expense ratio is 0.59% which is not very cheap but also not too expensive given that this ETF does very well in bull markets and that you can avoid having to pick single stocks by buying the only ETF exclusively focused on refineries.

Regarding the performance, we see that this ETF has done tremendously well so far after economic growth bottomed in 2016. The ETF almost doubled and massively outperformed the energy ETF (XLE) as you can see in the lower part of the graph.

And last but not least, I want to show you the comparison to the big 3 refinery stocks in the US. The CRAK ETF has outperformed every single one of them on a 1-year basis. However, if you add dividends one might ignore the small outperformance given that CRAK only pays a 1.3% dividend. That's why I would not buy this ETF to gain dividends. You only want this one to trade macro trends like the one we are currently witnessing without having to pick single stocks.

VLO data by YCharts

Takeaway

Refinery stocks are doing extremely well. The economic growth acceleration trend along with dwindling inventories, increasing oil production and strong refinery end-product demand growth are boosting global refineries. The CRAK ETF is the best and frankly only way to trade this industry without having to pick single stocks. The only downsides are the slightly higher expense ratio and lower dividend yield of 1.3% which doesn't make it very suitable for dividend investors.

If you are an investor who wants to buy alpha in a rock solid environment with a strong outlook while also being globally diversified, you might want to add this beauty to your portfolio.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.