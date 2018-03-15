Aralez Pharmaceuticals: Oversold And Undervalued

With a market cap of only $116 million, Aralez's shares are oversold and undervalued following the recent market sell-off following the Q4 earnings release.

After Aralez Pharmaceuticals' (ARLZ) predecessor Pozen merged with Canadian-based Tribute Pharmaceuticals in February 2016, Aralez' shareholders have been on a roller coaster ride. Initially, there were high expectations for Yosprala following FDA approval in mid-2016 and Yosprala's U.S. launch in the fall of 2016 with a 110-person sales force.

During Q1 2017, it became obvious that Yosprala sales were falling far below expectations. By March 2017, it was clear that the Yosprala launch was a failure. Aralez' share price dropped like a stone. While painful, Aralez' management led by CEO Adrian Adams took immediate steps in March and April 2017 to plan and begin to execute an Aralez turnaround plan, announcing a cost-cutting strategy and a full relaunch of Zontivity beginning in June 2017.

By the time Aralez released its Q3 2017 earnings in November 2017, the effects of the cost-cutting strategy and Zontivity's relaunch were already taking effect. I discussed Aralez' Q3 2017 November 9, 2017, earnings call and the progress made by the company in my November 13, 2017, article found here. At that time, Aralez provided upwardly revised revenue guidance for 2017 in the $95 million to $105 million range with estimated adjusted EBITDA in the ($5 million) to $0.00 range.

Summary

*All currency references are in U.S. dollars

Shares outstanding: 66,972,742 (as of Dec. 31, 2017: Source: 10K Dec. 31, 2017, financial statement filed March 13, 2018)

Trading symbols: (Nasdaq: ARLZ) also (TSX: ARZ.TO)

Share price at close of trading on March 13, 2018: $1.74

52-week share price range: $0.95 to $2.98

Market cap: Approximately $116 million at close of trading on March 13, 2018 (close of trading)

Unused line of credit (Deerfield) for mutually acceptable acquisitions: $250 million

Cash and equivalents: Approximately $28.9 million as of December 31, 2017

Long-Term Debt: $275 million ($75 million Convertible Debenture @ 2.5% interest, convertible at $8.28 per share maturing February 2022 in addition to $200 million line of credit @ 12.5% interest from Deerfield).

Q4 2017 and 2017 Full Year Financials

On March 13, 2018, Aralez Pharmaceuticals announced Q4 2017 net revenues of $28.0 million (versus $20 million in Q4 2016) and full year 2017 net revenues of $105.9 million (versus $54.3 million in 2016); both figures exceeding the high end of guidance. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017 was a loss of $4.5 million which was within guidance.

Adrian Adams also reconfirmed 2018 financial guidance of between $140 million and $160 million in net revenues with projected adjusted EBITDA of between $35 million and $55 million.

Yosprala Being Discontinued

The Company also announced (not to my surprise) that it was discontinuing sales of Yosprala in the U.S. Yosprala was effectively a write-off by March of last year with the company announcing that it would no longer be spending any significant funds promoting the drug. Sales of Yosprala simply drifted slightly downward since that time. They were no longer material to Aralez' financial position (perhaps hitting a run rate of about $3 million in revenues in early 2018). Adams indicated that the discontinuation of Yosprala was factored into Aralez' 2018 financial guidance.

Regarding the future of Yosprala, Aralez states in its 10-Q filed on March 13th that it is now "assessing its options to optimize the value of this asset both in the United States and worldwide." Given that Yosprala sales did manage to generate some revenues in the U.S. (approximately $3 million annualized without much promotion), the sale of Aralez' rights to Yosprala for both the U.S. and the rest of the world could very well generate some revenues for Aralez, but I don't expect it to be material.

During the March 13, 2018, earnings call, Adrian Adams confirmed that Aralez would be focusing its marketing resources promoting Zontivity as well as a direct sales promotion of branded Toprol-XL.

The primary drivers for its net revenues and adjusted EBITDA for 2018 will be:

increasing Zontivity sales (already trending well);

generating higher margins and volumes in Toprol-XL and its authorized generic; and

increasing revenues and adjusted EBITDA from Aralez' Canadian division driven by Blexten and Cambia.

As well, while no details were provided as to when the 12.5% Deerfield $200 million debt will be refinanced, Aralez' improving financial picture (with increasing net revenues and increasing adjusted EBITDA) is making the refinancing easier to accomplish.

While the share price sold off by approximately 15% following the earnings call, I believe the market misunderstood the actual positive picture being presented by management. At its current price of approximately $1.70, Aralez' shares are substantially undervalued.

Zontivity

Aralez acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Zontivity from Merck (NYSE:MRK) in the fall of 2016 for $25 million in addition to milestone payments and other consideration. Merck's own launch of Zontivity (after spending more than $800 million in developing and launching Zontivity) had failed despite a U.S. launch by Merck with 150 sales reps.

When Aralez bought the rights to Zontivity, it believed it could effectively reposition Zontivity and relaunch Zontivity more effectively than Merck. While there were many who were initially skeptical that Aralez, with only a 75-person specialized sales force in the U.S., could do a more effective job in marketing Zontivity in the U.S. than Merck, Aralez has in fact demonstrated that it has the ability to do so.

Aralez' official relaunch of Zontivity began in June 2017 and resulted in an immediate and significant improvement in Zontivity sales.

Below is a slide from Aralez' March 13th earnings call relating to Zontivity's prescription performance from January 2016 to March 2, 2018. It includes the time period when Merck was promoting Zontivity and when Merck ceased promotion.

In reading the chart below, it should be noted that the term NRX represents the number of new Zontivity prescriptions being written (regardless of whether the prescriptions are 0 or 90-day fills); TRX represents total prescriptions written (regardless of whether the prescription is for 30 or 90-day fills); finally, the RPE metric represents the number of Zontivity pills prescribed divided by 30 which reflects the number of equivalent prescriptions filled if all of the prescriptions were for 30 pills. Currently, the average Zontivity prescription is for 48 pills.

For the week ending March 2, 2018, based upon Symphony Health's figures, TRX MBS sales for Zontivity exceed $300,000 for the week although net sales (after discounts) are likely to be approximately 35% lower. See my SA blog post summarizing Zontivity sales for the week ending March 2, 2018, found here. Nevertheless, as the chart below taken from Aralez' March 13th earning call demonstrates, sales of Zontivity are on a definite upswing.

Zontivity Peak Annual Sales estimated to be $100 Million

Adams discussed Aralez' strategy to promote Zontivity in 2018 and confirmed again that they believe that peak market sales objectives in the U.S. are in the $100 million range. Aralez plans to triple TRX sales of Zontivity in 2018 as well as triple RPE's.

Remarkably, Adams indicated that Aralez has had this level of success in re-launching Zontivity with a 75-person sales force targeting approximately 12,000 physicians, which represents only 25% coverage of the oral antiplatelet market. This suggests that the potential market size of Zontivity could be substantially larger if promoted by a larger sales force.

While 2017 Zontivity sales represented only 0.3% market share, Aralez' objective is to target 0.9% market share in 2018, with a view to attaining 6% market share in the future which Adams indicated would translate into $100 million peak sales.

Toprol-XL and its Authorized Generic

Adams reported that prescriptions for Toprol-XL remained strong in 2017 with 60% of revenues generated from the branded version and approximately 40% from the authorized generic. We know from the last earnings call on November 9, 2017, that Toprol-XL sales trended up during the period leading up to the November 9, 2017, earnings call with NRX (new prescriptions) up 15% over 2016, and TRX (total prescriptions) up 11%.

The overall increased sales trend for Toprol-XL appears to be continuing at least if looking at Symphony Health weekly sales data up to and including Friday, March 2, 2018.

The following charts include Toprol-XL branded, Toprol-XL authorized generic as well as any other non-authorized Toprol sales. The charts do not include sales of Toprol-XL branded to the V.A.

Note that during the last week of each calendar year (New Year's), there is an annual sales drop (probably due to business closure).

As well, the last two Symphony Health Toprol charts below, referred to as NRX MBS and TRX MBS weekly sales, represent not only the number of pills sold (both in new prescriptions and total prescriptions) but also reflect the weekly dollar value of those sales (before discounts) based upon Manufacturers' Benchmark Sales ("MBS").

MBS is a financial analytic representing the value of pharmaceutical product demand and represents a standardized dollar metric based on manufacturers' published list prices to wholesalers. Hence the MBS metric is actually one of the most helpful to understand and follow each week both for TRX and NRX. Symphony Health publishes MBS figures each week for Zontivity sales both on a total scripts/pills "TRX" and new scripts/pills "NRX" basis.

Toprol TRX Count (total weekly prescriptions) from 2009 to March 2, 2018

Toprol NRX Count (new weekly prescriptions) from 2009 to March 2, 2018

Toprol TRX Quantity (total number of weekly pills sold) from 2009 to March 2, 2018

Toprol NRX Quantity (total number of pills sold in new prescriptions) from 2009 to March 2, 2018

Toprol NRX MBS weekly sales from 2009 to March 2, 2018

Toprol TRX MBS weekly sales from 2009 to March 2, 2018

Aralez announced recently starting a "targeted promotion strategy" for its branded Toprol-XL, and actively promoting branded Toprol-XL using a Patient Direct program through a dedicated branded supplier via an exclusive pharmacy to drive branded prescriptions and refills.

With respect to the authorized generic version of Toprol-XL, Aralez has transitioned from Endo Par to Lannett Co. effective January 1, 2018. The recording of Toprol-XL sales has now changed, as a result, and 2018 Toprol-XL revenues are now being recorded as total net product sales on a gross basis.

While an expected new generic Toprol entrant was approved in February 2018 (already factored into 2018 financial guidance), assuming no additional generic version of Toprol is approved this year, Aralez expects 2018 Toprol-XL sales to exceed 2017's revenue Toprol-XL performance with improved economics, volume, and margins in 2018 as a result of its new distribution deal with Lannett (NYSEMKT:LCI).

As well, Aralez recently met certain milestone targets in its purchase agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) (from whom it bought Toprol-XL back in the fall of 2016 for $175 million and other consideration). As a result, Aralez will have to pay $45 million in milestone payments by way of quarterly payments of $5.6 million per quarter starting in mid-2019 and continuing through 2021 with no milestone payments due in 2018. These milestone payments (on a non-cash basis) are in large part reflected in Aralez' Q4 2017 and 2017 full year financial statements under the line item expenses related to "change in fair value of continued consideration". This is a non-cash item in Q4 2017, but it did help create a larger "loss" for Q4 2017 despite being the result of positive sales results for Toprol-XL.

There was a question asked on the earnings call by a representative of Bloom Burton (I couldn't identify her name) who said that Bloom Burton saw a 30% decline in Toprol-XL scripts in the data they were obtaining from Symphony Health presumably since January 2018 (at the time when Aralez had shifted its generic Toprol-XL business from Endo Par to Lannett Co.). Bloom Burton wanted to know whether this was reflective of actual trends or whether Symphony Health had missed something.

Aralez' Mark Glickman responded that the Toprol-XL generic sales figures reported by Symphony Health were not reflective of what was going on downstream at the pharmacy level and that Aralez' records on a daily basis of Toprol-XL sales indicated that everything is fully intact and that no Toprol-XL business has been lost despite what Bloom Burton was seeing in its Symphony Health data. The Symphony Health charts for Toprol-XL posted above appear to confirm that statement.

Adams also responded to Bloom Burton's follow-up question about how much better the economics were for Aralez' sales of Toprol-XL with Lannett having replaced Endo Par as the distributor. With the new Lannett agreement, Aralez will have more favorable economics relating to both distribution and exposure to the brand pharmacy which will help Aralez achieve its targets of $35 million to $55 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2018.

Finally, Glickman indicated that there were many reasons why Aralez decided to move from Par to Lannett. One of those reasons was that it opens up a broader base of customers that Lannett has in its network. Glickman felt that we would be seeing the benefits of the new agreement unfold through the course of 2018.

I obtained the Symphony Health weekly sales chart for Toprol-XL generic sales by Lannett since January 2018. Symphony Health's data shows a steep increase in Toprol-XL sales by Lannett. As we are nearly through Q1 2018, I would follow Aralez' management advice on this subject matter.

For what it's worth (and it may not be much), below is the chart from Symphony Health of Toprol-XL generic sales generated by Lannett since January 1, 2018, to March 2, 2018.

Aralez' Canadian Business

Revenues from the Canadian business remained strong with $26.8 million for the full year 2017 compared to $24.2 million in 2016, with positive adjusted EBITDA being generated. The key growth drivers in Canada are both Blexten and Cambia. Blexten in particular had a very strong launch achieving 4.4% market share in its first year out of a market worth approximately $37 million in Canada.

Adjusted EBITDA Improvements Continue

As set out in the slides below, Aralez has demonstrated ongoing improvements in its adjusted EBITDA, as well as year-over-year outlook and growth.

2018 Outlook and Guidance

Aralez provided a positive outlook on both net revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth for 2018 based on the trends continuing. The vast majority of its 2018 growth is being driven by revenue from Zontivity, Toprol-XL, the Canadian business, and to a lesser extent, royalties from Vimovo.

Cash and cash equivalents were down to $28.9 million as of December 31, 2017, but management believes that with its expected revenue growth and previously announced cost reductions, it has sufficient cash to fund its operations for the next 12 months.

The company is continuing to explore ways to refinance its debt and improve its capital structure.

Will there be any M&A in 2018?

In response to a question posed by David Bautz of Zacks Investment Research regarding whether M&A will be a priority for Aralez in 2018, Adams responded that the company believes there are a lot of attractive potential opportunities, which they are continuing to review, and that they are in fact "looking at several things as we speak".

While normally I would be somewhat skeptical of a company in Aralez' financial situation actively looking at new deals, in Aralez' case the situation is somewhat unique. Adams has had a long-standing and close relationship with Aralez' lender Deerfield, who also holds a significant equity stake. Since forming Aralez in the early part of 2016, Deerfield has been joined to Aralez at the hip, particularly in the areas of business development, product acquisition, and company acquisition.

Deerfield has worked with Adams in all four of his previous public companies, and as a result, they have a very strong interest in Aralez. They know what Adams and his team can do and are focused on short, medium, and long-term goals and returns.

If Aralez is currently "looking at several things as we speak", I am fairly confident that Deerfield is reviewing one or more of the opportunities alongside Aralez.

Currently, Aralez has an undrawn $250 million line of credit with Deerfield, which is available to Aralez if they find a mutually acceptable target. Adams has repeatedly indicated that he would only consider acquisitions if they were immediately accretive.

Refinancing the Outstanding 12.5% Deerfield $200 Million Debt

One of the overhangs facing Aralez is that it is currently paying 12.5% interest on $200 million of debt outstanding to Deerfield (in addition to paying 2.5% per annum interest on a $75 million convertible debenture). Aralez' interest expense was $6.8 million in Q4 2017 and $27 million for fiscal 2017, so refinancing the 12.5% debt at much lower rates would be material and immediately accretive to Aralez.

In answering a follow-up question by David Bautz about a realistic time frame for getting the debt refinanced and whether there were any specifics metrics that Aralez was hoping to hit, Adams provided a more non-specific response. He stated that having just reported two positive adjusted EBITDA quarters as well as projecting adjusted EBITDA growth in 2018 of $35 to $55 million has moved Aralez towards a position where it will be able to refinance the debt. He also stated that they were looking for "other possible ways" to refinance the debt.

While I would only be guessing at what Adams meant by "other possible ways" to refinance the debt, it strikes me that the company could either refinance its existing debt with a combination of a sale of one or more of its assets, or entering into one or more accretive acquisitions using a combination of new debt, convertible debt, or a combination of new debt and equity (assuming the right terms were available), or entering into a merger with another pharmaceutical company with a stronger balance sheet.

In terms of timing of any refinancing, I had previously assumed that the refinancing would be done by the end of Q2 2018, but depending on the potential option being pursued, we may be looking at Q3 2018.

Aralez' Management Team

One of the reasons I remain bullish on Aralez is the strength of its management team led by Adams. In my November 14, 2016, article about Aralez, I quoted from Guggenheim's February 9, 2016, initiating report that,

"Aralez has one of the strongest management teams in our coverage universe".

"...Adrian Adams, CEO of Aralez, has a history of creating enormous shareholder value. His long track record of success has rewarded investors and his team on multiple occasions. ... Before joining Aralez in June of 2015 (then known as Pozen) Adrian Adams had been the president and CEO of four other US-based public specialty pharmaceutical companies which he led, built and then sold for approximately $9 Billion. Together with a track record of operational excellence, Adrian Adams has a history of under-promising targeted goals and over-delivering...."

While we were all terribly disappointed with the failure of Yosprala following its launch in the fall of 2016, I have been impressed at how decisively and effectively Adams and his team have addressed the problem since March of last year.

As I have previously stated in my earlier November 13, 2017, article, when things go wrong (and they will occasionally go wrong in this high-risk specialty pharma business), the difference between a great management team and a mediocre one is that great management quickly assesses its problems and setbacks, acts decisively, and can quickly pivot their business plan and strategy, frequently turning around struggling business ventures into successes. I believe we have witnessed that happening during the past 12 months.

Share Price Target

If Aralez:

meets its 2018 financial guidance of generating $140-160 million in net revenues and $35-55 million in adjusted EBITDA;

refinances its $200 million 12.5% debt in Q2 or Q3 2018 with materially cheaper debt;

continues to grow Zontivity sales on its current trajectory,

continues on its current pace with Toprol-XL sales with improved margin and growth as anticipated in the new agreement with Linnett,

continues the performance of the Canadian operations as currently anticipated,

Aralez' shares should be worth $4.00 to $6.00 within the next 12 to 18 months based roughly on 15 times 2018 adjusted EBITDA less $275 million of long-term debt.

If Aralez manages to close one or more accretive M&A transactions in 2018 as part of or in addition to executing on its current business plan, those share price targets may be low.

Final Thoughts

Aralez' recent share price drop of 15% was unwarranted. Its current share price reflects the shares being oversold following the Q4 2017 earnings release on March 13. With a market cap of only $116 million, Aralez shares are materially undervalued and have a substantial upside over the next 12 to 18 months. I added to my position on March 14.

Risks

While there are certainly reasons for optimism, including the 2018 financial guidance, there are no guarantees that these forecasts including my share price target will turn out to be accurate. In fact, I could be wildly wrong.

ARLZ remains a speculative investment. There are various risks to consider, including but not limited to, risks relating to the various products being sold by Aralez. There are potential patent challenges and litigation, competition, pricing pressures, potential balance sheet issues, liquidity and dilution risks, F/X issues relating to Canadian and other foreign currency generated sales, and other general market investment risks. For further details as to the Company's potential risks, please refer to the 10-K filings made by ARLZ with the SEC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was a director of Tribute Pharmaceuticals before it merged with Pozen in February, 2016 to become Aralez. I have had no other business relationship with Aralez since the merger in February, 2016.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.