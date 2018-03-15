Multimedia Weekly Digest: Strategy Session

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

We begin with Franklin Templeton Investments , who this week talked about growth and value investing.

Growth and value investing are often seen as competing styles, with one outperforming or underperforming the other during different periods of time and market cycles. While the approaches may differ... growth versus value doesn't have to be an either-or proposition. The pair outline the differences between a growth and value-driven investment approach, and why they can be complementary strategies. They also discuss recent market volatility and why they think the spotlight may be back on value.

Brian Nelson also covers growth and value, but from a slightly different angle:

In this episode, I want to bring to your attention my view that there are not really growth and value stocks. What I believe is that growth will always be a component of value. How can it not? I think the industry is now going full speed ahead down a slippery slope in finance, once the growth-versus-value door was opened. Lots of widespread speculation! In this episode, I also talk about the pitfalls of return on equity, and how to think about the time horizon.

And finally, Neal Frankle assesses the truth of buy and hold investing.

Most people think that buy and hold investing is simple but it isn't. And this video explains the major reason why it fails for most investors - and a potential solution.

