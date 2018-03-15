REV Group: Buying The Dip, Long-Term Improvement Trends Remain Intact

The company remains on track to post earnings of close to $2 per share by 2019, yet shares have been falling to the lowest levels since the IPO.

REV Group (REVG) went public in early 2017, prompting me to revisit the outlook in January of last year in this article.

The company is a producer of specialty vehicles which makes that it operates in interesting and niche market segments. I liked these aspects of the business as well as the active M&A strategy, yet noted that the company had some margin work to do given the valuation attached to the business in the IPO and shortly thereafter. Shares have mostly traded around the $25 mark following the IPO and traded in the 20s with exception of a spike to $33 in January of this year.

Following the release of the first quarter results, shares have dipped quite meaningfully to just $22 per share, warranting a review of last year's developments and the outlook for the business.

The Company

REV Group has grown to become a $2.3 billion business which produces and sells specialty vehicles. The company has quite a diverse business in terms of products. Nearly 45% of sales are generated by the sale of fire and emergency vehicles, complemented by two equally large commercial and recreation divisions, typically encompassing buses, transit buses, and motorised RVs.

This creates real diversification and stability, especially as 50% of sales are derived from selling to government type customers, complemented by consumers, private contractors, and industrial/commercial end-users. The government business should be very stable but has been lagging in recent years as a result of deterioration of public finances following the 2009 crisis. This should result in pent-up demand as fire and ambulance equipment has been ageing quite a bit.

Besides the diversified product and customer group, REV Group benefits from the fact that it has a large installed base across numerous niche markets which require extensive configuration. This makes that it sees relatively little competition from competitors in terms of replacement parts, among others.

Buying Growth

Following the offering of 12.5 million shares at $22 in January of 2017, REV Group used these proceeds to buy its way into growth. In April, the company acquired Midwest Automotive Designs, an up-fitter of various vehicles in a deal adding $45 million in sales. This deal was followed by the larger acquisition of Ferrara Fire Apparatus, a fire rescue vehicle manufacturer with $140 million in sales in the same month. These deals were followed by the smaller acquisition of AutoAbility later last year, adding $8 million in annualised sales. I, furthermore, like many and diverse partnerships announced by the company, including an agreement with Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY).

These deals boosted annual sales by about $200 million, being an important contributor to the growth trajectory of the firm. The company reported a 19% increase in first quarter sales for 2017 but did not split out the impact of acquisitions in 2016 and organic growth. The company did provide a 2017 guidance which called for sales of $2.23-2.33 billion at the time, accompanied by $150-155 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Second quarter sales were up by 14% as the company upped the sales guidance to $2.3-2.4 billion, with EBITDA expected to improve to $157-162 million. Following a 13% increase in third quarter sales, REV confirmed the annual guidance, prompting selling shareholders to offer 10 million shares at $27.25 per share.

Growth accelerated to 25% in Q4 (results as released in December 2017) resulting in full-year sales of $2.27 billion and $162 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company, furthermore, outlined a guidance for 2018 with revenues seen at $2.4-2.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA seen at $200-220 million, and net earnings of $85-100 million. Important in this guidance was the uncertainty regarding changed tax policy, not yet incorporated in the guidance.

Pro-Forma Numbers

The growth in the business and improving margins are beneficial for the earnings power of the business, giving the company greater capacity to make further deals. Net debt stood at $212 million by the end of 2017, down from 2016 despite deal-making efforts as a result of the IPO proceeds. Based on trailing EBITDA, leverage ratios stood at 1.3 times EBITDA and at just 1.0 times forward EBITDA, not taking into account any deleveraging efforts yet.

The company saw EBITDA at $200-220 million in 2018 as we know that the company reported depreciation & amortisation charges of $38 million in 2017 on sales of $2.3 billion. Based on slightly higher revenues, D&A is seen at $40-43 million in 2018, for adjusted EBIT of $158.5-178.5 million. After taking into account $16-19 million in interest expenses, I see adjusted earnings before taxes of $141-161 million.

The company previously saw taxes at $49-61 million, for an effective tax rate in the mid-30s. If we assume a cut in the tax rate to 25%, after-tax earnings are seen at $106-121 million, ahead of the previously communicated $85-100 million net profit guidance. With nearly 66 million shares outstanding, earnings are seen at around $1.60-1.80 per share, creating compelling valuation multiples. With shares trading around the $22 mark, shares are valued at just 12-14 times earnings.

Last week REV Group announced the results for its first quarter of its fiscal 2018. Sales grew by 16% as the company reconfirmed the annual guidance with sales seen at $2.4-2.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA still seen at $200-220 million. Following the changed tax legation, the company announced that it sees adjusted earnings at $110-125 million, in line with my calculations above.

Despite the reasonable results, shares have steadily lost $5 as they fell from $27 to $22 in the days following the earnings release, shedding more than $300 million in market value. Part of the disappointment comes from the fact that the guidance has not been raised after the company announced the acquisition of Lance Camper in January of 2018. This deal adds about $100 million in sales and given that it closed in January 2018 sales should see almost a $100 million boost.

Nonetheless, the company has not raised the sales guidance (which has quite a wide range) while leverage has increased following this transaction. Following the deal, net debt has risen to $359 million which is a bit on the higher side, for a 1.7 times forward leverage ratio.

Consider An Allocation

In the IPO, I noted that operating margins hit just 4% in 2016, not very compelling given the favourable economic conditions in which the business was operating, as peers like Thor (THO) and others were posting operating margins in the high single digits or even the low double digits at the time.

Following the IPO, I noted that earnings power of $1.65 per share could be achieved with 8% margins as it seems that this becomes a reality in 2018. Last year, I noted that such earnings power should easily support a $25-30 per share valuation in my eyes. As the company is on track to deliver on the +$1.65 earnings per share potential, shares are trading at just $22 per share, for a very modest 12-14 times earnings multiple. With leverage being fairly low, I am quite attracted to the shares.

Note that the company still expects to achieve 10% EBITDA margins by 2019 which suggests an incremental EBITDA contribution of roughly $40 million versus the current guidance for 2018. After taxes that easily works out to another $30 million, equivalent to $0.40-0.50 per share. That suggests that a >$2 per share number might be realistic for next year, although investors have some concerns about slow progress in recent margin expansion.

While some investors seem disappointed with softer first quarter results, being a seasonally weaker quarter, I have no major concerns following these results as this remains a multi-year improvement story. The company, furthermore, confirmed that exposure to non-US steel and aluminium is very low, not creating a major headache in a potential trade ware. Following the latest pullback, the risk-reward has become appealing enough for me.

