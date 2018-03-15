W&T Offshore Enters A Major Joint-Exploration Program Worth Up To $419.6 Million

The game is to accumulate WTI on any weakness close to $3.50-$3.60, with a sell target at $5.25.

Source: Offshore Energy Today - Gulf of Mexico

Investment Thesis

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is typical mid-tier US offshore producer. It is a business primarily confined to the US Gulf of Mexico. The company owns assets located either in the Deepwater segment (>500 feet of water) representing about 45% of the daily production of oil or in the Shelf segment of the Gulf of Mexico (<500 feet of water) which represents over 50% of the daily output. The company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been leading W&T for the past 31 years.

W&T Offshore produce Oil and liquids NG which represent 58% of the total production and Natural Gas which is the 42% remaining.

The company is showing a strengthened balance sheet with some impressive growth with the recent joint-exploration program. WTI owns low-decay assets that have continued to produce, even considering lower CapEx levels.

I think that the stock is now trading at fair value and I recommend a long-term hold due to the uncertainty and volatility surrounding the prices of oil and the natural gas. However, after considering the effects of the new joint venture which will be completed in April, accumulating WTI for the long-term could be considered as a risky option on any stock weakness.

W&T Offshore is an "easy-to-follow" company which will move fundamentally based on three principals:

West Texas crude oil spot price and NG price. Daily output of Oil equivalent. Debt load and ability to pay it off.

WTI data by YCharts

W&T Offshore Inc. - Q4 2017 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 126.23 104.06 77.72 99.66 107.40 115.21 124.39 123.32 110.28 129.10 Net Income in $ Million −477.57 −51.61 −190.51 −120.92 45.93 16.48 23.24 31.94 −1.30 22.47 EBITDA $ Million - - - - - 67.89 68.00 76.14 52.23 72.27 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 42.8% 14.3% 18.7% 25.9% 0 17.4% EPS diluted in $/share −6.29 −0.68 −2.49 −1.58 0.48 0.65 0.17 0.23 −0,01 0.17 Cash from operations in $ Million 53.88 −1.57 29.71 −40.98 2.10 23.35 81.18 −15.60 64.74 29.09 Capital Expenditure in $ Million - - - - - 24.54 24.19 20.46 35.34 50.99 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 11.59 −39.01 16.81 −45.86 −4.28 −1.20 56.99 −36.06 29.40 −21.90 Total Cash in $ Million 7.46 85.41 370.62 171.82 73.35 70.24 126.10 72.32 106.16 99.06 Total LT Debt in $ Million - - - - - 1,020.73 1,018.98 995.48 993.76 992.15 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - 137.33 137.51 137.55 137.58 137.83 Oil Production K boe/d 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 46.8 44.8 43.3 42.9 41.5 40.3 42.7 43.1 36.5 37.5 Realized price ($/boe) 28.92 24.84 19.33 25.28 27.97 30.83 32.12 31.10 41.50 36.79

Source: Company filing and Morningstar.

Liquidity: At December 31, 2017, WTI total liquidity was $248.8 million, consisting of an unrestricted cash balance of $99.1 million and $149.7 million of availability under our $150 million revolving bank credit facility.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues

Revenues jumped to $129.10 million in Q4, up 12.1% from a year ago and up 17.1% sequentially.

Net income was $23.4 million or $0.16 per share. Excluding special items, WTI adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $24.2 million that represents a $16.5 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2016. Total liquidity at the end of 2017 was $248.7 million, made up of the cash balance of $99.06 million and revolver availability of almost $150 million.

2 - Free cash flow

W&T Offshore is generating positive free cash flow and made $28.427 million for the year 2017. The company's positive cash flow is not what we can qualify as stellar, but the company passes the FCF test. Continuing oil prices strength will help W&TI to generate more FCF in 2018.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Note: Oil and liquids represented about 58% of fourth-quarter production.

The Fourth-quarter has been impacted quite negatively by Hurricane Nate. Tracy Khron said:

We estimate that production would have far exceeded the guidance this quarter and then above fourth quarter last year if we hadn't been impacted by substantial downtime and deferrals associated primarily with weather, pipeline outrages and unplanned platform maintenance by third parties that collectively resulted in deferred production of almost 6,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Source: W&TI presentation 3/13/2018.

Reserves 2017:

The company's year-end 2017 SEC proved reserves were 74.2 million Boe, or 445.3 Bcfe, with 57% comprised of liquids (46% crude oil and 11% NGLs) and 43% natural gas. The Company achieved a reserve replacement rate in excess of 100% for calendar year 2017. At year end, approximately 74% of our 2017 proved reserves were classified as proved developed producing, 10% as proved developed non-producing and 16% as proved undeveloped. This represents an increase 15.2% in our proved developed reserves over 2016.

4 - W&T Offshore to drill up to 14 projects and acquires an interest in the Heidelberg Field (three blocks) from the bankrupt Cobalt International Energy.

1 - According to W&T Offshore on March 12, 2018, the company announced that it was the successful bidder on an interest in three blocks in the Heidelberg field in the Gulf of Mexico offered in connection with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

The successful bid covers all of Cobalt's interest in the Heidelberg Field, which includes a 9.375% working interest in each of Green Canyon 859, 903, and 904. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation operates the Heidelberg Field. W&T's bid was for $31.1 million cash. Closing is expected to occur in April 2018, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including those outlined in the purchase and sale agreement.

Cobalt's production from the field, net to its interest, was 2,749 barrels of oil per day and 1.4 MMcf per day in February 2018 or almost 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 5 wells. The wells flow to the Heidelberg Spar, which is in Green Canyon 860 block.

2 - According to W&T Offshore on March 12, 2018, the company announced that it has entered into joint exploration and development agreements with a group of investors to drill up to 14 specified projects in the Gulf of Mexico over the next three-plus years.

Key Highlights of the Drilling Program: Anticipated project level commitment of up to $419.6 million , including W&T Offshore's commitment, for development of 14 identified projects in the Gulf of Mexico with potential to upsize over time with additional projects

, including W&T Offshore's commitment, for development of with potential to upsize over time with additional projects W&T initially receives 30.0% of the net revenues from the drilling program wells for contributing 20.0% of the total well costs plus associated leases and providing access to available infrastructure

Upon the Investor Group achieving certain return thresholds, W&T's share of well net revenue increases to 38.4%

Allows W&T to develop its drilling inventory at a faster pace and with a greatly reduced capital outlay

W&T receives an initial cash reimbursement of approximately $20 million for costs already incurred in relation to the drilling of some of the initial wells that had already commenced drilling or where some work activity had commenced on wells that are included in the drilling program

M. Tracy Khron, the CEO, said in the conference call:

It's important to note that establishing an investment vehicle with these outside parties that allows us to drill our wells on a promoted basis, will enable our announced 2018 capital spending plan to be much lower.

W&T is contributing 88.94% of its working interest ("WI") in the 14 projects to the JV and retaining an 11.06% working interest. The wells come from W&T's existing drilling inventory and are expected to be drilled over the next three years. W&T has also agreed to make a cash commitment to the joint venture entity for approximately 8.94% of the total cash commitments to the joint venture.

Source WTI presentation 3/13/2018

The company indicated in the conference that its 2018 capital program is set at $130 million which includes completing three wells that WTI started in 2017 and commence and complete seven additional wells.

Three of the wells are in the deepwater and the rest are on the shelf. The company is or will be the operator on a majority of these projects. The 2018 budget also includes 12 re-completes that are expected to cost around $7.5 million.

6 - Net debt

Net debt is about $891 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.32x which is too high and need to be reduced. Tracy Khron said:

We recognize that we need to lower the debt. I mean that's what we're going to do.

The Joint venture program gives more flexibility to the company because WTI will spend much less in CapEx. The company intends to pay the 2019 note maturity but the details are not totally clear enough at the moment.

Note: WTI will get a tax refund starting 2Q'18 for a total of about ~$40 million.

Commentary and Technical analysis (Short-term).

In August 2016, WTI warned of a possible bankruptcy after declaring a $121 million loss.

WTI is now in a much better shape financially, thanks to the rising oil prices. The debt is still an issue of course but it is not threatening the financial stability of the company.

Investors have to concentrate solely on the future price of oil and future oil and gas production. The recent joint-exploration program is a large positive because it gives more flexibility to the company to pay the debt in 2019 and allow the company to maximize the drilling potential of its assets.

WTI is forming a rising channel pattern. The rising channel pattern is bullish short-term but quite bearish long-term. We have an excellent line support at $3.50 (buy flag) and a rising resistance at around $5.25-$5.75.

The game is to accumulate WTI on any weakness close to $3.50-$3.60, with a target at $5.25.

