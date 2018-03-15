The Glaring Risk Coming To Crush Micron's Rally

Micron Technology (MU) seems to be the name on everybody's lips as the stock had an impressive run of over 12% last week only to start the week off by jumping over 8%.

After Micron released an updated earnings guidance on February 5, 2018, the dominoes began to fall as analysts drastically increased their price targets which has added jet fuel to the already hot Micron rally. The increase in price has reflected many things from the drastic increase in gross margin to the evaporation of fear surrounding a memory price crash. However, what many analysts and Micron bulls have failed to recognize is the significant risk Micron brought upon itself at the end of last year.

The Lawsuit:

At the end of last year, it was announced that Micron was suing United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) and Jinhua Integrated Circuit for DRAM trade secret infringement in a Northern District of California Court. In January of this year, UMC countersued Micron in Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of the People's Republic of China for US$42 million in damages for patent infringement by Micron.

The lawsuit covers three areas that allegedly infringe upon UMC's patent rights in China, including specific memory applications that relate to DDR4, SSD and memory used in graphics cards.

However, the concerning and potentially catastrophic part of the complaint is UMC requesting:

the court to order the defendant(s) to stop manufacturing, processing, importing, selling and intending to sell the allegedly infringing products, destroy all inventory and related molds and tools.

Before getting into the potential monetary damage, the question must be answered. What is the likelihood of such an injunction being granted?

The Risk:

Chinese courts are far from impartial and rulings, especially when politics are involved, are often fraught with meddling from higher courts, local governments, and the federal government. Judges are often pressured by these groups to give rulings that favor their policies, initiatives, or goals. The United States Congressional-Executive Commission on China went so far as to state in a report titled Judicial Independence in the PRC:

Local governments are the most significant source of external interference in judicial decision making. Local governments often interfere in judicial decisions in order to protect local industries or litigants, or, in the case of administrative lawsuits, to shield themselves from liability.... According to one recent SPC study, over 68 percent of surveyed judges identified local protectionism as a major cause of unfairness in judicial decisions.... The Communist Party also influences judicial decisions in both direct and indirect ways. Party groups within the courts enforce Party discipline and the Party approves judicial appointments and personnel decisions.

UMC's Chinese Ties:

While UMC is based in Taiwan, they do have close ties with certain local Chinese governments such as the government of the important city of Xiamen in the Chinese province of Fujian. This relationship was cemented in 2015 when UMC entered into a joint venture to build a foundry in the city of Xiamen with the local government and Fujian Electronics & Information Group which will cost UMC approximately US$1.35 billion over five years.

The local government has an equity stake in the project. Any reduction in a major competitor's ability to do business in a major market such as Mainland China would be a big boon to the joint venture. UMC has also worked extensively with other mainland China-based companies including Jinhua Integrated Circuit, their co-defendant in the Micron lawsuit.

The Jinhua Connection:

UMC choosing the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of the People's Republic of China as the place to countersue Micron's American-based lawsuit seems like an odd choice on its face. However, the logic becomes clear when you investigate UMC's co-defendant who is based in the same province as the court in question, Fujian Province. Jinhua also has strong ties to local government because one of their major owners is Fujian Electronics & Information Group. This is the same group that is a joint partner with the local government and UMC in the construction and ownership of the major foundry mentioned above.

UMC's co-defendant Jinhua is also a part of China's famous 13th "Five-Year-Plan." The role of companies like Jinhua in China's "Five-Year-Plan" is described in a report written for the Congressional U.S.-China Economic & Security Review Commission here:

No other Chinese industrial development program for the information technology (IT) sector is supported with the financial resources and central government attention given to the IC (integrated circuits) industry plan.

Due to the increased interest of the Chinese government in the domestic semiconductor industry, and the potential blow to a foreign competitor, I would not be surprised if this case caught the interest of the Chinese government on a federal level as well as local. Additionally, on February 28, 2018, China's top court the Supreme People's Court said:

Judicial protection of IPR must be strengthened, including handling of disputes in innovative ways.

Potential Monetary Damage:

In 2017, total net sales were approximately $20.32 billion of which DRAM products consisted of 64% of those sales. DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products, specifically mentioned in the countersuit by UMC, consisted of 40% of Micron's total net sales in 2017. China is Micron's largest market with $10.39 billion of net sales attributable to the Chinese market in 2017 or approximately 51% of Micron's total net sales for 2017.

While not an exact estimation, due to the large percentage of Micron's sales that take place in China, we can reasonably assume that around 40% of their Chinese sales were attributable to DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products. This exposure means that even a temporary injunction on sales would be catastrophic to Micron's revenue for 2018.

The Case Against Shorting (for now):

Assets (Q1 2018):

Cash: $6.008 billion

Receivables: $3.876 billion

Liabilities (Q1 2018):

Accounts Payable: $3.766 billion

Long-Term Debt: $7.644 billion

With a quick ratio of 1.8, cash from operations of $3.636 billion, and net income of $2.678 billion as of Q1 2018, Micron is in the strongest financial position the company has been in over ten years.

With the exclusion of the pending court case in China, Micron has shown all indication of continuing to maintain a strong growth trajectory.

Currently, there is no new information regarding the countersuit in China since it was filled. Court cases tend to move significantly faster in China than they do in the United States, but it still has only been approximately three months since filing. While I believe the chances of a temporary injunction are high and a finding in favor of UMC’s injunction request a relatively decent possibility Micron’s current rally has a fundamental basis to it.

Therefore, until more information is released by the courts, shorting Micron is extremely ill-advised. We are extremely likely to see more analyst price target upgrades which have and will drive the rally. When the direction the courts are leaning becomes clearer than revisiting initiating a short position is highly advised. I would also recommend avoiding purchasing the stock, and if you have significant exposure take profits from the current rally.

Risks To My Thesis:

In 2011, 67.3% of all civil cases in China were either withdrawn or settled and while I could not find the exact percentage for a more recent year, my research has indicated that this trend has continued. While this may seem to indicate that a settlement is likely, it is important to note that these numbers are often manipulated by pressuring parties to settle or drop the case and then reopen the case in the new year. Additionally, due to the nature of the case and the increase in rhetoric surrounding IP infringement and trade secrets between the United States and China in recent months, a settlement seems extremely unlikely.

It is important to be aware that the Chinese court may decide not to impose a temporary or permanent injunction on Micron and just award damages. If this is the case, then the $42 million UMC has requested will be all but irrelevant to Micron's operations. However, the aim of this lawsuit is clearly not monetary penalties and as there is precedent from a higher court in Fujian province, a decision in favor of UMC only granting monetary penalties is unlikely. In late 2017, the higher court slapped New York-based Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) with an injunction on their products even though they were winning their lawsuit in the United States.

Summary And Conclusion:

Micron may win the original lawsuit in the United States. However, the impact to operations that Micron will gain will be minute especially since both Jinhua and UMC have yet to release their DRAM chip, the subject of the dispute. The American court case is quite irrelevant when looking at Micron and the risk associated with purchasing the stock.

The UMC countersuit, however, has all the earmarking of a disaster in the making. If you have any doubts as to the damage that can be done just look at the similar case of AMEC countersuing Veeco in the Higher People's Court of Fujian, mentioned above, who within five months of filing ordered an injunction against many Veeco products to devastating effect.

With the increased attention and crackdown at both the federal, local, and judicial level in China on foreign companies being accused of IP theft or infringement, I believe it is likely that Micron will lose this case. The question remains how severe the consequences will be for Micron within Mainland China, and all indicators point to the requested injunction being granted.

An injunction would be a disaster for Micron considering in 2017, $10.39 billion of sales were from China, and while this would not affect all sales, it would affect a significant portion. There is still the possibility of Micron settling, as Veeco ended up doing. However, there has been no indication of any settlement in the works, and even if a temporary injunction is granted against Micron, this would significantly hurt their 2018 earnings.

Micron is a great company with fantastic growth prospects but don't be fooled by the rally. Micron still has significant risks that I believe the market is not considering. My recommendation is to stay away from Micron until this case is resolved and remember when it comes to China, you never really know which way things are going to turn. However, at this point, I would not recommend shorting Micron because, as I said, the company has strong fundamentals and equally impressive growth prospects and due to the politics in play, you can never be certain the outcome of the Chinese courts.

When more information is released, I will be revisiting my recommendation. Shorting is very risky, and I err on the conservative side of risk when looking at a short. The issue remains this court case is proceeding and if an injunction is granted, a prospect I find likely and possible, the results would be catastrophic for Micron's future earnings potential.