Longfin's Acquisition Of Ziddu.Com Added Over $2 Billion To Its Current Valuation, But We Found It To Have Little Value

Longfin recently engaged in dilutive financing with Hudson Bay Capital, a fund known for financing microcap, speculative companies that most funds would not invest.

Ziddu.com's website history shows that Ziddu coin is only a basic ethereum token and wallet that got rebranded by Longfin in December 2017 as a microlending story.

Ziddu, a cryptocurrency microlending company, has a business model that doesn't make sense because Ethereum is too volatile to use for loans.

Longfin had a Reg A+ IPO on December 13, 2017, originally at a $382.5M market cap which ballooned to its $3.27B market cap today from its acquisition of Ziddu.

Company: Longfin (LFIN)

3/14/18 Closing Price: $43.85

Stock Sentiment: Bearish

Shares Outstanding: 76.5 million shares

Public Float: 1.14 million shares

Market cap: $3,354 million

2017 Unaudited Revenue: $28.1M

2017 Unaudited Net Income: $1.78M

P/E = 1835

P/S = 117

Longfin is a new fintech company located in New York City. It began trading on the NASDAQ as a Reg A+ IPO at $5 per share on 12/13/17. The stock price barely moved until 12/15/17, two days after the IPO, when Longfin announced the acquisition of Ziddu.com, a blockchain microfinance startup, and that shot the shares through the roof. LFIN shares jumped more than 200% that day, and then, shockingly, another 200%+ gain the next day,

Longfin's Chairman and CEO, Venkat Meenavalli, then appeared on CNBC's Fast Money and admitted the share price was not justifiable. "It's insane," he said. No kidding. Today, as we explain in this report, the valuation can still be classified as insane with a $3.35B market cap at $43.85 per share.

The reason why the stock rallied so much after the Ziddu acquisition, is because the planets were aligned for Longfin at that moment. The company didn't raise very much in its IPO. This makes sense, as the company's revenues and income are miniscule, so $5 per share was a lofty price to pay at a $382.5M valuation with 76.5M shares outstanding.

Mr. Meenavalli didn't tell any potential IPO investors that Longfin was going to acquire a blockchain company two days after the IPO. If he had, then there would have likely been a lot more speculative interest as the market was at the peak of blockchain hype. This kept the float small, and the amount of potential sellers small, which led to the stratospheric rally after the Ziddu acquisition.

As Longfin continues to do more dilution, like its recent convertible notes deal with Hudson Bay Capital, the stock price will likely soon return to $5 per share, and even below it, as investors realize the true low value of Longfin's businesses, in particular, Ziddu, which we believe has little value, if any. As discussed later in this article, Longfin filed to increase its outstanding share count to a whopping 300M shares.

An Examination Of Ziddu And Ziddu Coin

Longfin's acquisition of Ziddu was the catalyst that caused it to go from just over $5 to many multiples of that, to $43.85 yesterday, so it is important to do an analysis of Ziddu and estimate its worth. Upon examining the business, its website and its history, we believe Ziddu is worthless, or close to it.

Before Ziddu's acquisition, Longfin had a market cap of around $400M. Today, its market cap is over $3B. This suggests that Longfin investors believe the value of Ziddu is over $2B. In this report, we reveal what we've found regarding Ziddu and it's likely true value.

Longfin bought Ziddu from its affiliate Meridian Enterprises for 2.5 million shares. At LFIN's stock price today of $43.85, that puts the purchase price of Ziddu at $109.6M. Meridian is 95% owned by LONGFIN CEO Meenavalli, as stated by Longfin in an SEC filing on 12/11/17.

Longfin is claiming Ziddu.com is a blockchain solution for microlending and warehouse financing using its Ziddu coin. It's an intermediary for borrowers and lenders. However, using the Wayback Machine Internet Archive, we see Ziddu was a different business before Longfin's IPO. As recent as 12/9/17, the ziddu.com website had a totally different look than how it looks today. It described Ziddu as:

"Ziddu coin is a smart contract helping the global users to use their tokens that is pegged to Ethereum coin. Our Smart token helps Crypto miners, Ethereum Blockchain users to convert smart tokens into e-Commerce Vouchers, Gaming Vouchers of XBOX and Playstation, Mobile Vouchers across the globe."

Below is a snapshot of a part of ziddu.com's webpage from 12/9/17:

It appears that all Ziddu coin is, is a basic ethereum token and wallet that got rebranded with a microlending story. Just this simple change of the story added over $2B to Longfin's market cap.

We don't believe the microlending business model makes sense because Ethereum is too volatile to be used for loans. As shown on this website, Ethereum's volatility in US dollars is about 5x as volatile as other major currencies and over 4x as volatile as gold. This high volatility isn't good for lenders, because it increases their risk, and it also isn't good for borrowers because they have to pay a higher interest rate. Longfin states that the interest for the Ziddu smart contract loans will vary between 12% and 48% which are very high rates. We don't see any advantage to lending funds in a cryptocurrency as opposed to a country's currency. We also doubt that most companies would be willing to pay a higher interest rate for the privilege to borrow in Ziddu coin.

Upon further examination of Ziddu's current microlending website, we found many weaknesses and errors. It is very amateurish.

The following is a list of the flaws we found in ziddu.com:

Website looks cheap like it was built for a few grand. There's no Security or Legal & Privacy page. The company doesn't appear to have any licenses or disclosures, nor does it mention any type of customer protection or insurance. Lists no phone number, email, or support page. Has a generic "contact" page where you put in your contact info. Website still says "2017", the year hasn't been updated. At the bottom, it says "Longfin Corp" and has the stock symbol in parentheses. We don't know any other company that puts their stock symbol next to their name on their business website as if the stock symbol is as important as the actual business. The password for the login can be any length, with any type of characters. After logging in, if you click on another page on the website, you get logged out.

Now compare those weaknesses of the ziddu.com website, with more professional blockchain websites such as coinbase.com and gemini.com. It's an appropriate comparison because all three sites involve exchanging and buying and selling cryptocurrencies. Coinbase is a digital currency wallet that has a private valuation of $1.6B as of August 2017. Gemini is a digital currency exchanger started by the Winklevoss twins in 2015. You will see that there is a stark contrast between the amateurish Ziddu.com and the professionalism and security of Coinbase and Gemini. In comparison, Coinbase.com and Gemini.com:

Websites look solid and professional. Coinbase.com has an extensive Legal & Privacy Privacy page. Has many US State licenses and disclosures. Gemini.com has a Security, Custody Services, API Documentation, and Privacy Policy page, is licensed by the New York State Department of Financial Services, has a FinCEN account, and funds are FDIC insured. The websites say 2018. For added security, these sites require the password for the login to have at least 8 characters, with a capital and a lower case letter, a number and a special character. You remain logged in when navigating the websites.

How do Ziddu customers, lenders, and borrowers, sign up on the site? You can create a login, but it's not clear where to enter your borrow or lender information. There are no listed parties, borrowers or lenders, on the marketplace section of the website. We don't know how much Longfin's commission is for smart contract executions. According to Longfin's investor relations rep, Ziddu is not charging yet for its services since it's in its beta stage.

Longfin's Recent Private Placement With Speculative Smallcap Financiers Hudson Bay Capital And Joseph Gunnar

Small investment bank Joseph Gunnar arranged the financing for Longfin on 1/23/18. Hudson Bay Capital was the investor. Joseph Gunnar has set up many deals for small, struggling publicly traded companies. Hudson Bay has a history of doing dilutive deals with tiny companies that are either speculative or have failed, and its deals are structured so that Hudson Bay wins whether the stock goes up or down. These are smart financiers that fund dilutive deals with speculative companies while taking little risk themselves. The PR headline was "Multibillion Dollar Fund to Invest $52.7 million into Longfin Corp." An interesting choice for a headline, it seems to be sending the message: "look at us, a multi-billion dollar company has an interest in us!"

But a multi-billion dollar company in itself is not very impressive. That's similar to if someone gets a mortgage loan from Bank of America for a house, and says "a multi-billion dollar company is investing in me!" That wouldn't be accurate because Bank of America isn't putting its trust that person specifically. If they default on the mortgage, the bank can easily foreclose on the house. One needs to look at the terms of Longfin's financing and see how much risk this multi-billion dollar company is taking in its investment.

The terms and details of the financing can be found in this SEC filing. LFIN issued $52.7M worth of convertible notes to Hudson Bay Capital. Longfin will repay the principal of the notes in three equal monthly installments beginning, as stated here, "the first Trading Day of the calendar month immediately following the 90th calendar day after the initial Issuance Date", which is 5/1/18. The conversion price is 88% of trailing VWAP (the "Variable Conversion Price") or $38.55, whichever is lower. So that should put a cap on the stock to prevent it from going very far above $38.55. Since Hudson Bay is getting LFIN stock at 88% of VWAP, it isn't taking any risk on the investment, as it should be able to sell the stock at a higher price than it paid for it. There's also the "April Adjustment Date" which states that if the Variable Conversion Price on April 30th is less than the Fixed Conversion Price, then the Variable Conversion Price on that date will be the new Fixed Conversion Price.

One can find the types of companies that Hudson Bay Capital finances on their sec.gov page. You can look through Hudson Bay's many SC 13G filings on 2/2/18 for companies they have recently financed. Many of these stocks are ones that White Diamond Research has written bearish reports. A few of the struggling companies Hudson Bay has filed on are:

Akers Biosciences (AKER) - A struggling nanocap medtech company that sells diagnostic products.

Altimmune (ALT) - A nanocap clinical stage biotech.

Capstone Turbine (CPST) - A nanocap struggling microturbine manufacturer. See our old reports cautioning investors about CPST in 2014 here and here.

Neuralstem (CUR) - A nanocap failed stemcell biotech.

Cyclacel (CYCC) - A struggling nanocap cancer drug biotech.

Delcath (DCTH) - A nanocap failed biotech company. See our cautionary report on DCTH here on 7/12/17 when the company had an over $70M market cap and traded on the NASDAQ. Its market cap today is only $5M and it's trading for $0.01 on the OTC exchange.

Digital Ally (DGLY) - A nanocap digital video recording and storage company that can't compete with the bigger players. See one of our old reports on DGLY here.

Ener-Core (ENCR) - A $2M market cap OTC green industrial products company.

Fuel Cell (FCEL) - A microcap fuel cell company with continual losses and continual financing needs.

Great Basin Scientific (GBSN) - A molecular diagnostic company with a market cap sub $1M.

Helios & Matheson (HMNY) - Owns and runs MoviePass that has costs out of control and must continually dilute shareholders.

Neovasc (NVCN) - A medical device nanocap currently trading at $0.20 per share.

Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) - A nanocap biotech trading on the OTC exchange.

Real Goods Solar (RGSE) - A nanocap solar energy systems company that continually spends a ton of cash and dilutes often. Market cap is around $10M.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - An embattled former medtech now blockchain company with dubious behavior recently exposed by CNBC.

SenesTech (SNES) - A nanocap pest fertility control company that got pumped and dumped a few months ago and is experiencing shareholder lawsuits.

Joseph Gunnar's payment for the placement services for the deal is 10% of the cash proceeds received by Longfin for the convertible notes, as well as warrants to purchase Longfin shares. Normally, Joseph Gunnar only makes deals with small cap or microcap companies. The following are the companies that Joseph Gunnar has PRed that it ran financings for in the past year:

In terms of market cap, which of the companies above is not like the others? That would be LFIN. By far, Longfin's market cap is way bigger than all the rest of Joseph Gunnar's clients. Many of the companies have a market cap below $50M, which is nanocap size. We believe that upon dilution, the market cap of Longfin will be in the same range as Joseph Gunnar's other clients.

Longfin's Actions Suggest It Will Massively Dilute Its Share Count

Longfin's offering size was only 1,140,989 shares at $5 each, for about $5.7M raised. This wasn't much money raised at the company's IPO valuation of just under $400M.

From this article and video from 2/21/17, it stated that Stampede Capital's market cap was a little over $200M, and they were looking to raise $40M. In the video, Meenavalli, the Chairman of Stampede at the time, said that he is diluting his stake in the company to 15%. He says the reason why is because being a fintech company, it needs to raise capital to maintain growth.

From looking at the filings of Longfin, it appears that Meenavalli wants to also reduce his stake in Longfin to about 15%. From this SC 13D filing, it shows Meenavalli's stake in Longfin to be 42.15M shares or 55.1% of total outstanding shares.

In this PRE 14C filing on 2/13/18, Longfin increased the authorized number of outstanding shares from 200M to 300M.

At 300M shares outstanding, that would put Meenavalli's stake in the company at:

42.15M/300M = 14%.

This is very close to the 15% stake that Meenavalli planned to reduce his stake to with Stampede Capital.

At the current share price of $43.85, 300M shares outstanding would put the market cap at a sky-high valuation of $43.85x300M = $13.2B. This type massive dilution, if able to be done at its current high levels may build a cash balance to further invest in the business and make more synergistic fintech acquisitions. However, that high of a market cap is not sustainable. The higher float will help bring LFIN to its fair value. At $5 per share, that would still be a large market cap of $1.5B.

What Kind Of Business Is Longfin?

Many investors have expressed confusion about what Longfin actually does. In a nutshell, Longfin is a holding company for fintech businesses. On Longfin's home page (Longfincorp.com), it has a picture of the words FIN-TECH on two giant puzzle pieces being pushed together. As if the idea is new for finance companies to use technology and Longfin has "solved" the puzzle. Longfin didn't make the photo itself, it came from depositphotos.com. This Google Images page shows more FIN-TECH puzzle piece pictures, like this one:

Financial institutions are constantly improving their technology and staying on the cutting edge of fintech. For example, Bank of America reportedly had filed for over 20 blockchain patents last year. However, startups like Longfin do have their place in fintech. As described in Investopedia.com, fintech startups received $17.4B in funding in 2016 and were on pace to surpass that sum as of late 2017, according to CB insights, which counted 26 fintech unicorns globally valued at $83.8B. Longfin, however, wasn't one of those startups that received a large influx of capital, as it was only able to raise $5.7M in its IPO.

If Longfin had a disruptive technology in fintech, then it A: would've been able to raise more funds pre-IPO and on the IPO, and B: it would've seen more revenue growth the past few years.

Longfin's first acquisition was for Stampede Tradex on 6/27/17 in an all stock deal making Longfin a 100% owner. Stampede Tradex was a part of Stampede Capital. As shown on Stampedecap.com, Stampede Capital now owns 35.93% of Longfin.

Longfin's second business acquisition was Ziddu which was acquired two days after the IPO on 12/15/18. So right now, Longfin consists of its two subsidiaries: Stampede Tradex and Ziddu. According to Longfin's investor relations rep, after Longfin acquired Stampede, it removed Stampede's website and put the information on the Longfin website. And, of course, Ziddu has its own website. The following are Longfin's descriptions of what each company does which can be found on Longfin's business page here.

As illustrated above, the top four businesses are from Stampede Tradex, and the bottom two are from Ziddu.com. This was explained by Longfin's investor relations rep, Lijie Zu whom we spoke with on the phone about two weeks ago.

Ms. Zu says she thinks that so far all of the income reported by Longfin is from Stampede Tradex. On Longfin's investor relations page, it shows the financials for the Stampede Tradex business over the past 4 years, with the year ended 6/31/17 unaudited. Ziddu.com is a new company and it hasn't made any revenues yet, as far as the company has disclosed.

It appears that Stampede Tradex annual financial results are:

Notice in the above financial results, revenue decreased the latest reported year. If you look at any successful technology company, such as ServiceNow (NOW), Splunk (SPLK), Workday (WDAY), their revenue consistently increases every year. The reason is they have a very good product, and they keep most of their current business and add new business each year. They keep stepping forward, they don't take a step back like Stampede Tradex did in the year ended 6/30/17.

Longfin's Headquarters Is A WeWork Office Space

On SEC filings and Longfin's website, it lists its Headquarters as 16-017, 85 Broad Street, New York, NY, 10004. The company is on the 16th floor of the 85 Broad Street building. That is a part of a WeWork shared office space. As shown here, WeWork leases the 16th through 18th and 28th through 30th floors in the 85 Broad Street building. WeWork designs and builds physical and virtual shared spaces and office services for entrepreneurs and companies. It's the type of affordable, bare-bones shared office space rented by startups and beginning entrepreneurs, usually not for billion-dollar companies listed on the NASDAQ like Longfin.

There's no phone number on Longfin's website. But on SEC filings, the number is listed as (917) 893-0995. When you call that number and there's no answer it goes to a generic voicemail. We called the number in the afternoon of 2/26/18, and the CFO, Vivek Ratakonda, answered the phone by just saying "hello", which we thought was odd.

In Longfin's IPO prospectus, the Company describes itself as: "We at Longfin are a R&D team of professionals comprising Quant Developers, Analysts, Engineers, HFT programmers backed by a team of experts in Random Finance for Underwriting Global Financial Markets."

An SEC filing states that Longfin's former CFO and COO resigned on 12/11/17, just two days before the IPO. The investor relations rep said they resigned for personal reasons.

On the company profile in Bloomberg, it shows five key executives, the CEO, CFO, CTO, CIO, and head of marketing.

Upon speaking with Ms. Zu, I asked:

"How many employees are in New York City?"

She answered: "About 10."

I asked:

"Is the office in NYC a WeWork office space?"

"Um, yes", she replied.

Ms. Zu seemed unsure in regards to the employees. We wonder how many employees actually are working in that WeWork office.

Longfin CEO's Previous Company Crashed And Burned

Meenavalli has been involved with failed companies before such as his last company. His last public company where he was the CEO was called Northgate Technologies that basically went out of business. Here is a video of Meenavalli's interview with CNN IBN, an Indian financial news channel, on June 2, 2009. Northgate Technologies changed its name to Green Fire Agri on 3/28/12. Green Fire Agri is now an OTC stock trading at $0.30 a share with almost non-existent trading volume. This article details the stock's history of having volatile swings.

Use Options To Short Longfin And Avoid The High Borrow Rate

On Interactive Brokers, right now the annual borrow rate to short LFIN is very high at about 120%. That comes to about 10% per month in fees. Luckily for short sellers, just recently they started offering options for LFIN. One can short in the money calls, and even get some premium on the short, and hold them for a month or more without ever paying any borrow fees. Shorting one in the money call is just as risky as shorting 100 shares of stock, there's unlimited downside, so use caution as the stock has shown volatility in the past. Buying puts can put a limit on the downside but you would have to pay some premium.

Conclusion

Being a fintech company, Longfin got a lot of attention from investors post-IPO as it is a hot sector. Especially after it acquired its blockchain company, Ziddu, which caused the stock to go parabolic. Our research finds very minimal value in Ziddu's business. As LFIN investors start to realize the true low value of Ziddu, we believe the stock will gradually decline towards its IPO price of $5 per share. Investors will also realize that Longfin's other fintech businesses, in Stampede Tradex, don't have much value either. Longfin has not hidden its intentions to massively dilute the outstanding shares to 300M. Taking financing from Hudson Bay Capital shows that Longfin is likely not a high quality, investment grade company. The current outstanding shares are only 76.5M, with a 1.14M sized float, and as the company continues its dilution plans, the float will grow massively. Longfin reminds us of ADOMANI (ADOM) another Reg A+ IPO last year that rallied post-IPO before it continually tanked to new lows today. ADOM IPOed at $5 per share in June 2017, went to a high of $18.31 on electric vehicle hype, then crashed to its current price of below $2 per share today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LFIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure http://whitediamondresearch.com/disclaimer/