Enbridge Has 40% Upside Potential

The shares could easily trade up 40%, or to $46, from the current $33. Add in the current 6.3% dividend and the total return would be 45%+.

An analysis of EV/EBITDA at a 14x midstream multiple (using 2018 estimated EBITDA) indicate shares are deeply discounted.

Dividend growth prospects are excellent and management has committed to growing the dividend at a 10% CAGR through 2020.

But ENB's liquids pipelines in Canada are running at full capacity. And its storage assets benefit from the back-up in Canadian supply.

Like many Canadian energy stocks these days - Enbridge has suffered a massive sell-off: down 14% YTD and down 20% since the merger with Spectra was completed.

Along with much of the beleaguered Canadian energy sector, Enbridge's (ENB) stock has suffered a dramatic sell-off and is down 20% since the merger with Spectra Energy was completed last year. The lack of exit pipeline capacity for Canadian crude oil and natural gas is certainly a rational reason for selling some Canadian energy producers, but Enbridge isn't a producer - it is a transportation company with stable long-term fee-based contracts. Its crude oil pipelines are running at full-capacity. And the backup in Canadian crude is actually bullish for the company's storage assets. Its natural gas pipelines in the lower-48 (obtained through the Spectra Energy buyout) no doubt had a great winter heating season. A plethora of new projects have or will be coming online. Bottom line: the company is performing very well both operationally and financially. The stock is heavily undervalued and could gain 50% over the next 12-months.

2017 Earnings

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all financials are in C$.

As shown in the graphic above, total earnings were up 42% yoy - primarily as a result of the Spectra Energy merger that closed in February of last year - but also as the result of several large scale projects that came online during the year: a total of $12 billion worth of assets went in-service during 2017.

While full-year EPS of $1.66 was down 15% yoy, note that the outstanding share count grew by 67% and adjusted earnings were $2,982 million or $1.96/share for the full year.

For the year, CFO was $6,584 million while DCF grew 51% to $5.6 billion.

Moving Forward

Going forward, 2018 looks to be an even better year for a number of reasons:

The Spectra Energy merger did not close until February 27 of last year. As a result, Enbridge will get an addition 2 months of Spectra Energy contributions in 2018. That holds true for Spectra Energy Partners's (SEP) distributions up to the GP (now Enbridge) as well. At the time of the merger, Enbridge estimated run-rate synergies of pre-tax C$540 million (US$415 million) by 2019, and estimated tax savings of C$260 million (US$200 million) beginning in 2019. I suspect the company will make great strides toward reaching those goals this year. As mentioned in the Q4 EPS report, the company expects to put an additional $22 billion of secured growth projects expected into service through 2020.

During 2018, $7 billion worth of assets are expected to be placed into service:

Longer-term, in 2019 come the big Line-3 replacement projects ($8.2 billion). Here is a recent update on the critical and very large impact Line-3 replacement project:

Meantime, according to CEO Al Monaco on the Q4 conference call, the liquids pipeline business segment in Canada is running at or near full-capacity, and that will continue for the foreseeable future:

.... the combination of growing WCSB supply and strong refinery demand drove record deliveries of 2.733 million barrels per day ex-Gretna, which is close to maximum capacity. You can see that with the narrowing throughput to capacity gap on the slide. January and February volumes look pretty strong as well, and we expect that the system will essentially be full for the rest of the year. In fact, we expect that to be the case through 2020, including our Line 3, given growing supply and lack of other pipeline capacity before then. That means a pretty strong Mainline outlook through 2020.

This is a powerful statement about Enbridge's bread-and-butter mainline business and yet the stock has sold off. That despite record volumes on Enbridge's Mainline and Lakehead systems (2.531 million bpd and 2.677 million bpd, respectively). In addition, read my commentary on how backed up oil sands supply due to a lack of adequate exit capacity is bullish for Enbridge's storage assets in the region (see my Seeking Alpha article Woe Canada!).

Meantime, and despite the glut of Canadian oil sands in the region, Suncor (SU) achieved first oil at its Fort Hills project in January. Fort Hills is expected to ramp up to reach 20,000-40,000 bbl/day by the end of the first quarter and is expected to reach full capacity of an estimated 175,000 bpd over the next year.

Today the WCS discount to WTI is currently $25.55/bbl and except for a couple months is over $20/bbl throughout all of 2018:

This indicates the market believes the back-up in Canadian crude will continue throughout the year, although rail capacity will ramp up. Regardless, this dynamic bodes very well for Enbridge today, and in the future - both for its pipelines and future Line-3 replacement, and for its storage assets in Western Canada.

Strategic Initiatives For 2018

Management's strategic initiatives in 2018 include:

Moving toward a pure regulated pipelines/utility model by focusing on crown jewel crude oil and natural gas pipelines and wind energy and by de-emphasizing, selling, and monetizing non-core assets. Last month Enbridge CEO Al Monaco said the company was on-track to sell $3 billion in assets this year.

Delever to 5.0x Debt/EBITDA by end of 2018.

Deliver a 10% CAGR in both DCF and the dividend through 2020.

Streamline the business and optimize the integration of the Spectra Energy assets.

Valuation

During the Q4 EPS presentation, Enbridge reaffirmed its 2018 guidance:

As shown above, the company expects to achieve C$12.5 billion of full-year EBITDA. Putting a typical midstream 14x multiple on that arrives at an estimated EV=C$175 billion.

Total long-term debt at the Enbridge top-level currently sits at C$61.2 billion (see the 2017 year-end MD&A Supplemental). I am not including short-term borrowings of $10.0 billion and non-revolver credit facilities of $7.3 billion because those borrowings are at a substantial rate discount to long-term debt and in the big picture don't change the investment thesis. Instead, I will use the company's total debt figure of $65.1 billion from the 2017 year-end 10-K.



So that means the market cap should be EV-total debt, or:

C$175-C$65=C$110 billion.

That equates to US$85.2 billion at the current C$1.29=US$1 exchange rate.

Yet the current market cap of Enbridge is only US$56 billion. That means shares should trade up 50%+. As a reminder, this assumes the company hits its full-year 2018 EBITDA guidance of C$12.5 billion and attract an average midstream valuation of 14x EBITDA.

Some investors may criticize this valuation analysis because it does not take into account non-controlling interests (see the MD&A Supplemental) which is estimated at ~10% of total company value. While this does not change the investment thesis, just subtracting it from the previous ~50% discount still gives a 40% discount. As result, my 12-month price target is $46.

Combined with the current 6.3% dividend, that is a total return opportunity of ~45%.

Dividend

So far, Enbridge met the dividend commitment it made to investors pre- and post- the Spectra Energy merger. That includes a 15% increase in 2017 and another 10% in 2018:

The current dividend, which equates to C$2.684 per share (US$2.081) on an annual basis, and with the stock trading at $33 on the NYSE, equates to a yield of 6.3%. If the company meets its commitment to grow the dividend by 10% per year through 2020, the dividend in 2020 would be $2.51, for a forward yield of 7.6%. That assumes the US$/C$ exchange rate stays flat.

The company has no trouble whatsoever covering the dividend. In fact, 2018 DCF guidance of C$4.15-4.45/share obviously and very easily covers the current $C2.684 dividend and the upcoming 10% increases.

Over the past 20 years Enbridge has grown the dividend at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Risks

The major risk for Enbridge appear to be purely on the execution side with respect to extra-ordinary regulatory interruptions for projects currently under construction. These projects need to go into service as planned in order for the company to hits its 2018 EBITDA estimate.

Going forward, dividend growth could slow as new projects could face a potential headwind from increasing environmental regulations. That said, President Trump is very "pro-pipeline" and his administration has pretty much rolled back every clean air, clean water, and clean Earth regulation at the EPA. Note that last October Enbridge received an FERC authorization - via Presidential permit - to construct and operate the Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline. Valley Crossing is a big pipeline and will export 2.6 Bcf/d of domestically sourced natural gas from Texas to Mexico.



On the other side of the coin, Trump's recent steel and aluminum tariffs could raise the cost for new pipeline projects. For instance, the new tariffs could kill the Keystone-XL pipeline that Trump is trying to resurrect by adding an estimated $300 million to the cost of the project.

Enbridge needs to complete its planned asset sales and reach its debt reduction goals. Although the company has investment grade credit ratings, a 5.3x leverage ratio is too high even in consideration of the company's stable cash flow underpinned by largely fee-based long-term contracts:

The company needs to meet or exceed its goal of reaching a debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 5x by year-end.

The company also needs to meet its commitment to shareholders to raise dividends by 10% per year through 2020. The market has had no patience with companies that have not met their dividend growth guidance.

Although the company took a $860 million non-cash charge in Q4 due to the establishment of a regulatory liability related to the lower tax rate, management has said recent corporate tax-rate changes in the U.S. will have no material impact is expected to DCF over the 2018-2020 horizon and guidance remains unchanged.

One risk often mentioned with Enbridge is re-contracting risk of its crude oil pipeline volumes. I look at that issue just the opposite: the Canadian oil sands suffers from a lack of exit capacity. Therefore demand for Enbridge's existing pipeline capacity is at a premium. If anything, that means there is upside risk to re-contracting that capacity and for demand for additional Line-3 replacement volumes.

Upside risks include increased synergies from the Spectra integration, additional assets sales, and EBITDA coming in above guidance.

Summary & Conclusion

Enbridge has suffered a substantial sell-off since the merger with Spectra Energy, and the additional debt the company has taken on. However, that debt is supported by long-term fee-based take-or-pay contracts. As a result, it has maintained investment grade credit ratings. DCF in 2018 is expected to cover the dividend by more than 1.5x.

The company's mainlines are running at full capacity and the backup in crude oil in Western Canada - while negative for oil sands producers - is bullish for Enbridge.The company is the dominate crude oil pipeline provider in Canada and one of the largest natural gas pipeline operators in the lower-48.

Shares are trading at a huge discount to 2018 EBITDA guidance and could easily rise 40% at a 14x multiple (to an estimated $46 on the NYSE). Meantime, the stock yields a very attractive 6.3%.

Enbridge is a STRONG BUY for both its current income and, perhaps more importantly, its substantial capital appreciation potential.



