eBay Deletes 500,000 Guides And Could Lose A Billion Page Views

For eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), revenue comes primarily from its websites. Traffic to its websites is generated by one of four methods:

Free Traffic

Visitors type ebay.com into their browser to directly visit the site, or they open the eBay app.

Visitors searching on Google or Bing see a search listing which they click to visit eBay.

Paid Traffic

eBay pays companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to advertise available products.

eBay pays affiliates commissions for referred sales.

Free traffic is obviously valuable. Management stated in the 2017 Annual Report that changes in search traffic obtained from Google can have a material impact on company finances:

“Google … has from time to time made changes to its search algorithms that reduced the amount of search traffic directed to us from searches on Google. If we are unable to use or adapt to operational changes in such services, we may face higher costs for such services, face integration or technological barriers or lose customers, which could cause our business to suffer.”

Free search traffic is so critical to eBay that one of the company’s largest initiatives has been to better compete for online sales by incorporating more static product pages instead of auction pages that disappear after a sale. This has made eBay become more like Amazon.

In that context, a recent decision to delete buying guides seems inexplicable. Instead of Google actively sending less traffic to eBay, the company is voluntarily telling Google to do so.

Before reviewing in more detail the financial ramifications of the decision, here is the email the company recently sent regarding buying guides:

The static product pages where items are directly purchased have been supplemented on the eBay website by “Guides”. Purchases are not made on these pages. Instead, the Guides help direct readers to product pages to make a purchase. Before removal, there were close to 500,000 of these guides.

In addition to helping guide purchases, these web pages were indexed by the search engines and available to drive customers to eBay.

For those not familiar with eBay Guides, eBay members could create web pages helping others to making purchase decisions.

For example, Top 10 Donald Duck Toys for Children could be a guide discussing different products, explaining their pros and cons, showing pictures, and providing links to where the suggested products could be purchased on eBay.

An actual guide: The Star Wars Action Figures Buying Guide has five printed pages of product recommendations and has been viewed more than 35,000 times.

Guide writers received no compensation and Guides could not externally link to web pages outside of eBay. They purely benefit eBay.

Some Guides are over a decade old. How many Guides exist?

When I first looked I saw about 500,000 in the search engines.

This subsequent search in Bing on the eBay url where Guides are located shows over 400,000 Guide pages:

A search in Google shows about 40,000 pages:

Why the discrepancy? Simply – the pages are disappearing fast and will soon be down to zero because eBay has directed, within the source code of the web pages, that search engines should no longer index the pages. Here is a sample page telling “robots” (aka Google and Bing search engine spiders) that they should no longer index a Guide and remove it from their Internet database:

The bottom line is that eBay is deleting about a half million pages of content used to direct prospective customers to make a purchase. eBay is first having the search engines remove the pages from the listings, and, by April 12th, physically deleting these pages from the website.

Guides included discussion commenting. The comments for Guides have already been removed from the web pages.

Promoted Listings

eBay’s email says sellers can instead use Promoted Listings to advertise their offers.

This is an additional fee, up to 20%, sellers can pay for their product listings to be found on other eBay pages. The way it works is a seller with a product listing on Page A can pay an additional fee to be shown as a sponsored listing at the bottom of Page B.

On top of the regular 10% selling fee and a 3% eBay fee, using a Promoted Listing can cost a seller a third of their selling price.

In my opinion the issues are unrelated and deleting Guides will not cause sellers to pay eBay for more exposure. There are several reasons why:

Many of the Guides were unrelated to any seller’s listing. They were written by people interested in a specific topic who want to express their opinion to help others. Other sellers were writing Guides as lengthy FAQ resources which were otherwise too long to post at the bottom of a product listing.



Guides, once created, were static pages remaining on the website, unlike product listings, which disappeared after a purchase was made. This is why a Guide can generate tens of thousands of views long after the person writing it sold anything. Sellers have not been deleting them, even after their product has sold.



There was nothing preventing a seller from maximizing their exposure by writing a Guide AND paying for Promoted Listings. Removing Guides for these sellers does not generate new Promoted Listings revenue.

My educated guess is that removing Guides will result in negligible increased income from Promoted Listings.

Financial Ramifications

From personal review of a couple hundred Guides, I conservatively estimate each Guide is viewed on average 2,000 times. Each guide lists how many times it has been viewed.

500,000 guides at 2,000 views each result in a billion views.

Not only is eBay losing these page views going forward, it is also losing additional potential future views from new Guides that will never be written.

eBay’s 2017 Annual report says the company’s average fee is 7.69% of the product sale price. Although the annual report does not list the average transaction size, a prior report from a few years ago derived from research by Trefis said the average order on eBay was about $60 .

Assuming a 2% conversion rate, a billion page views plays a part in 20 million sales or $1.2 billion of which a 7.69% eBay share results in $92,280,000 lost profit

Feel free to use your own numbers if you disagree with any of my assumptions.

What This Means for Investors

The 2017 Annual Report states eBay’s total marketplace revenue was $6.45 billion. Subtracting $92M would have reduced annual revenue to $6.37 billion. Over a one percent decrease.

During the January 31, 2018, earnings call management said increasing use of Promoted Listings was being driven by making it available to more sellers.

Maybe sellers deprived of the ability to create free buying guides will shift to paying eBay money for Promoted Listings and the company will greatly profit. But I don’t see it and the two issues seem divorced from each other. The company is losing page views and sales and I see no reason to believe Promoted Listings revenue will replace the lost free traffic. Promoted Listings revenue is likely to increase on its own but will now be partially offset from lost traffic.

The bottom-line result is perhaps a one percent decrease in growth, the cause of which will not be reflected in the financial statements.