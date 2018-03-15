BlackBerry: John Chen Renews His Extraordinary Compensation

The new Emperor is the same as the old Emperor, on a renewed contract. Only costlier.

For sure, BlackBerry (BB) fans will be pleased with today’s news that John Chen, the architect of BlackBerry’s supposed turnaround, renewed for 5 more years. None should be happier than major shareholder Prem Watsa, whose very thesis on holding the stock rests on John Chen being the leader. That much seems certain.

However, there’s something else which is extraordinary about this event. The very level of compensation.

Back in 2013, when John Chen was hired by BlackBerry, his compensation was broadly as follows:

$1 million base salary

$2 million base bonus

13 million BlackBerry RSUs (Restricted Stock Units, same as regular stock but has to vest) over 5 years

At the then-prevailing $6 stock price, the above roughly amounted to $93 million in compensation over 5 years (considering an unchanged stock price). So, $18.6 million per year.

Today, what’s being announced is as follows:

Unchanged base salary and bonus (so likely $3 million).

5 million BlackBerry RSUs vesting over 5 years.

5 million BlackBerry RSUs tied to stock performance.

An unspecified cash performance bonus if BB stock reaches $30.

If we ignore the stock performance-based awards, the compensation comes to $79 million, or $15.8 million per year.

At this point, it seems like a decline (if we ignore performance awards). Seems all fine and dandy, right? For the architect of BlackBerry’s turnaround, I mean.

Let’s Look Closer

What was the BlackBerry John Chen went into back in 2013? It was somewhere in between the following:

In FY2013, ended in March 2, 2013, Blackberry had revenues of $11.07 billion.

In FY2014, ended in March 1, 2014, BlackBerry had revenues of $6.81 billion.

Let’s go with FY2014, since John Chen had to take a while to get acclimatized to such a situation. His yearly compensation represented less than 0.3% of revenues.

And what does the BlackBerry John Chen is leading now look like?

For FY2018, Blackberry is expected to have $0.94 billion in revenues.

So how much does John Chen weight on that? That would be 1.7% of revenues (excluding any performance awards, remember). In terms of relative size, today's John Chen is a full 6x costlier than the 2013 John Chen.

Sure, we can argue that BlackBerry is nearly profitable now, versus bleeding heavy red ink at the time. But we can also argue that at the time, if there had been haste in shutting down the hardware division, the company would have generated multiples of the free cash flow it produced since then – because of the massive high-margin SAF revenues it still had.

You see, it’s common between BlackBerry fans to point out that BlackBerry’s “software and services” came from nowhere ($100 million) to $800 million during Chen’s reign. But this claim is weird on at least two counts:

The first is that a lot of that supposed growth was acquired.

The second is that “software and services” has been a moving target in terms of definition. Don’t believe me, believe BlackBerry’s reporting. Here’s how BlackBerry reported its FY2013 and FY2014 revenues (red highlight is mine):

Why does this matter? Because those huge SAF revenues ($2.7 billion as of FY2014) were very high margin. Had BlackBerry shut down hardware then instead of this past year (2017), and those would have turned into a massive cash generator which would have generated billions in additional cash between FY2014 and today.

So, again, we are looking at a company that bleeds less red ink today (but still actually bleeds, though very slowly) versus a company which bled enormous amounts back then, mostly out of pure choice. By its executive team.

This gets us back to the simple comparison. John Chen will now represent a full 1.7% cost on the entire BlackBerry revenue base. Perhaps that’s acceptable say, for Snapchat or something – which is growing by leaps and bounds. But when it comes to BlackBerry FY2018 isn’t even the lowest expected point in revenues. By FY2019 and if the analyst consensus gets it right (the estimates have been slowly heading down) John Chen will represent 1.8% of revenues, not because his pay is going up, but because the revenues will still be lower (and this is always excluding the performance awards).

Conclusion

It’s a certainty that BlackBerry fans will celebrate John Chen’s contract extension. However, such an extension comes at an incredible price.

Another comparison we could make would be with BlackBerry’s consensus FY2019 non-GAAP earnings. Those stand at around $43 million. John Chen’s yearly compensation comes to 36.7% of that.

BlackBerry remains extraordinarily expensive. BlackBerry is now a collection of small businesses which are still shrinking overall. The remaining businesses (those not going to zero) are growing slowly. These remaining businesses are not profitable on the whole and do not generate positive FCF. Yet the whole thing goes for 7x sales and 162x FY2019 non-GAAP consensus EPS.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.