Director's Letter Micro Cap Summary - March 2018

Hello Volatility

After a near two year hiatus, with the VIX trending at the historical low end of 11-14 bp level, volatility exploded in early February after an employment report showed higher than expected wage growth, pointing to higher interest rates. All the leveraged short vol funds took a huge hit that sent shock waves into the broader equity market, creating the first 10% sell off since early 2016. Better than expected earnings, upward revisions and positive economic news led the markets to rebound for only a 3-4% down month for February.

SINGULAR MONTHLY PERFORMANCE STATISTICS Last Month YTD Trailing 12 Mo's SINGULAR LIST -5.61% -4.41% 2.29% S&P 500 -3.64% 1.84% 21.37% RUSSELL 2000 -3.84% -2.00% 10.16%

February’s top performers combined good EPS reports with lower valuations to buck the stiff sell –off. Our top performer was NMI Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:NMIH) + 8.17%, a mortgage insurer riding the housing recovery. Next was Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) +4.36%, an undervalued micro-cap posted good earning while our analyst increased his price target . Finally, New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT), a short call went against the grain, posting an earnings beat extending the Trump Bump to continued readership growth.

TOP 5 PERFORMERS FOR THE MONTH Symbol Rating Target Month Return Comment NMIH BUY $18.00 8.17% strong eps and forward guidance HNNA BUY $23.75 4.36% bucks downtrend price target increase after strong eps report NYT SELL $11.00 3.87% eps beat hurts our short call on NYT AI BUY $14.25 3.05% eps beat helps stock rally from deep oversold condition KLIC Buy $31.20 1.20% oversold value stock bucks sell off

The worst performing stocks list had some large down draws. Led by Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HBP) -27 %, this stock suffered from an unexpected departure of its CFO. Next in line was Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), -22%, hit by tepid guidance and the retirement of its CEO and founder. Finally, dropping over 17%, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) missed estimates due to the low volatility in metals, combined with higher than expected acquisition costs.

WORST 5 PERFORMERS FOR THE MONTH Symbol Rating Target Month Return Comment HBP Buy $9.75 -27.05% fears of higher rates crimping new housing and departure of CFO implode stock ANIK Buy $60 -21.99% disappointing guidance and retirement of CEO hurt stock AMRK Buy $19.40 -17.42% low volatility in metals combined with high costs from Goldline acquisition TREC Buy $16.00 -16.54% fire in South Hampton and insider sale hurt performance GTN Buy $18.00 -15.60% disappointing guidance after several beats

We are excited to announce new coverage on LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS), a designer of LED indoor and outdoor lighting systems serving retail and industrial sectors. LYTS posted a better than expected quarter last month, led by a new management team and new product offerings. Also, we launched coverage on Full House Resorts Inc. (NYSEMKT:FLL), a micro-cap Hotel and Casino resort operator that trades at a significant discount to its peers and is also in the process of a major turnaround. At Singular Research, we continue to seek out investment ideas that are under covered and misunderstood by Wall Street coverage to add alpha for our active institutional following. We thank our clients for your support of our independent equity research.

Singular Staff