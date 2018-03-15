Should You Consider Alaris Royalty And Its 9% Dividend Yield?

Introduction

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) (TSX:AD) provides alternative financing to private businesses in North America and collect distributions from them. The company faced some headwinds in the past year including several of its partners ending the partnership. Despite these headwinds, the company's dividend is still safe with a payout ratio of 93%. While the company has C$173 million of credit available to find new partners to contribute to its revenue, investors need to be aware that if any of its existing partners ends the partnership, its dividend may soon become unsustainable.

Future Revenue Should Cover its Dividend

Investors of Alaris Royalty will know that 2017 was not a good year. Although the company has made several new contributions to new partners, it has also lost several existing partners including its major partner Sequel Youth and Family Services who contributed about US$12 million of revenue to Alaris Royalty annually. In addition, the unfavorable arbitration result of its partner S.M. Group for an international dispute resulted in about C$41 million of impairment in its preferred units. Even recently, its partner Agility Health Holdings was sold to a third party group. While Alaris made a good profit, the redemption means a loss of about C$4.0 million of annual distribution.

For dividend investors, the number one concern is whether Alaris Royalty's 9% dividend yield is sustainable or not. Here, we will first take a look at the annualized revenue summary for the next 12 months. As can be seen from the table below, Alaris Royalty's revenue is expected to be about C94.2 million. Surprisingly, this revenue guidance is actually more than last year's C$89.1 million (although below 2016's C$100 million). Despite losing several partners, Alaris Royalty expects its revenue to increase slightly. Let us now take a look at its dividend sustainability. As can be seen from the table below, Alaris Royalty's net cash from operation is enough to cover its annual dividend of about C$59 million. Its dividend payout ratio of 93% is high, but it appears to be safe at the moment.

Forward 12-month Estimate (Source: Investor Presentation)

However, we are concerned about the following

Foreign Exchange Rate

Alaris Royalty's forward 12-month revenue guidance is based on a USD to CAD ratio of $1.3. This might be too optimistic. As Canada's economy continues to improve, it may result in a stronger Canadian dollar. Hence, its revenue may be impacted negatively if Canadian dollar strengthen (a significant portion of its revenue is from the U.S). While the possibility of a global trade war and the termination of NAFTA may actually weaken the Canadian dollar, investors need to be aware of the impact of foreign exchange rate on its revenue.

Will Alaris Royalty lose more partners?

Alaris Royalty has lost several royalty partners in the past year. While it is difficult to predict when this will happen, we cannot rule out any possibilities. If any of its royalty partners decided to exit the partnership, the impact will be detrimental given that its dividend payout ratio is projected to be 93%. In other words, if the revenue dropped by more than C$4.7 million, Alaris Royalty's payout ratio will reach over 100%. As we can see from the table below, 8 of its 14 paying partners are contributing more than C$4.7 million of revenues annually. If any of them decided to exit the partnership, Alaris Royalty's dividend will be in trouble.

Source: Investor Presentation

The solution: Find more royalty partners

What can Alaris Royalty's management do in this situation? The answer is to find high quality royalty partners that will be able to contribute to its revenue positively. Fortunately, the company has approximately C$176 million of credit available. In the past 7 years, the company has deployed on average about C$130 million annually towards its new partners. Alaris has deployed C$19 million year to date. I expect more contributions will be announced throughout the year. This will improve its payout ratio (assuming its existing partners continue to contribute to its revenue). However, we should keep in mind that rising interest rate will have a negative impact and add more interest expense.

Source: Investor Presentation

Attractive Dividend Yield

Alaris Royalty's current dividend yield of 9% is the highest in the past 7 years. This dividend yield is very attractive especially for income investors. However, the company has not raised its dividend since 2015. Given its high payout ratio, I do not expect its management to announce any dividend increase anytime soon.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Alaris Royalty's 9% dividend yield is really attractive for investors. However, the payout ratio is not far from 100%. It would almost certainly jump over 100% if any of its existing partner exits the partnership. However, I expect there may be at least one or two more contributions that the company will announce. This will certainly improve its payout ratio. Therefore, this may be a good time to take advantage of its recent price weakness. However, conservative dividend investors may want to seek other opportunities first given the company's frequent announcement of its partners redeeming the shares.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

