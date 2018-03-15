UrtheCast: The Risk Outweighs The Reward

Risk-reward is a common theme when investors are taking stakes in micro- and small-cap companies. The theory being that although the size of the company presents potential risks (competition, customer dependence, and cash flow, to name a few), the potential upside is significantly greater as good news can be magnified. This upside is what attracts most investors to this space, your author being one of them. However, the "risk" component is very real for these types of companies.

UrtheCast's (OTCPK:LFDEF) press release from March 9, 2018, is a perfect example of the downside this risk can propose to investors. As a brief refresher, UrtheCast is the operator of two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, from which it sells geospatial and geoanalytics data. It originally started by boot-strapping a project to install cameras to capture this data on the International Space Station in a partnership with a Russian company. This allowed it to purchase Deimos, though the initial ISS deal went south in December 2016, resulting in an impairment of that business.

UrtheCast has been developing two different next-generation satellite arrays, UrtheDaily and OptiSAR, which it had been alternately focusing on as I detailed in January 2018. The company was reportedly in the final stages of negotiating a financing package which would both give it the ability to move forward with the project as well as some breathing room with its current finances. The company's management has had a lot of difficulty meeting deadlines over its history, with this financing package being no different. Although it had guided to a year-end 2017 closing, I had doubts that this would occur due to the holiday period. As negotiations dragged on, the markets began to sell the stock down to under CAD1.00.

Unfortunately, the news from March 9, 2018, was very negative for shareholders. The company was very transparent with what it was trying to accomplish. The company needs to raise US$185m, of which US$140m is to be covered by the debt agreement it is in negotiations for, which requires due diligence from the lender and Board approval after final documentation is done. It has also assumed vendor financing (for the satellite construction) of an additional US$20m, leaving US$25m remaining. This was to be funded by either capital or subordinated debt. I believe this is a material change for the company.

The press release also notes that cash has dropped from CAD25m at the end of Q3 2017 to just CAD12m as at February 28, 2018. This means that the regular business from Deimos has not been breaking even cash-wise, which it had been prior to this period. I believe the company had intended to fund this US$25m with mostly cash on hand and maybe a smaller equity raise, especially if it was able to announce the entire deal at once which would be done at a much higher share price. This financing hole has rightly become a concern for both management and shareholders.

In response, the Board is making a change at the CEO position with long-time CEO Wade Larson stepping down and taking on a consulting role, with Greg Nordal stepping in as interim CEO. The company is also bringing on a performance management consultant to help it streamline its current operations. The Board has taken action, which is good for the company.

All this caused UrtheCast shares to take a significant haircut:

UR Price data by YCharts

This compounds the problems for UrtheCast as any equity financing will now be substantially diluted, barring a remarkable reversal in share price. An equity issuance at the current price (assuming it is able to contribute US$5m from its cash on hand) would result in 62m shares being issued, which would increase the share count by over 45%. This would also necessitate finding willing investors to take up this issuance, not an easy task. This now puts liquidity on the table as a substantive risk, which is not a good thing for a capital intensive project like UrtheDaily.

The Takeaway

Things greatly worsened in UrtheCast's Deimos business from the third quarter of 2017, which the company had to disclose even before its year-end earnings on March 19, 2018. This performance has now impacted its ability to gain financing for its UrtheDaily project, though we are not sure how much it is impacted. It does not mean that UrtheCast won't be able to do it, but there will need to be some heavy negotiating done to fill the US$25m hole or else have an incredibly dilutive financing at these low equity prices. The company was right to disclose this issuance, and bringing in a new CEO with a defined plan should give it a chance to succeed.

I will not be along to find out as a shareholder. This was always a very high risk/reward setup for me, so my stop was wider than others, at 35% of my cost base, but this haircut stopped me out. No one likes to take a loss, and this was a very tough one to take, as I had only lightened my holding a bit at higher levels, despite its speculative nature. Too often, we are focused on what we can make if everything works out; this is an expensive reminder that there is risk in these types of high variance investments, so you should position your capital at risk accordingly. It doesn't mean I won't tune in again if the company can weather this storm, but I will remain on the sidelines until then. In these binary scenarios, I will also likely be a little more aggressive in taking some profits in the future, especially when a company's operating business is a small piece of the overall thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.