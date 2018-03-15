Apple: Tech Rally Exhausted, Time To Hedge

"The trend is your friend" is common guidance that many value investors ignore. Investors that have bought out of favor value have done awful in recent years.

The trend is your friend. Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful.

It has been a long time since I covered my old friend Apple (AAPL), a large position for me that occupies 25% of my portfolio by weight. This is my large holding, and it has been so for years now. If you want to generate alpha, you likely will do so via conviction positions. The last time I took a look at the firm on Seeking Alpha publicly – summer of last year - I was advocating hedging existing positions via short-dated calls into the iPhone X release. These were offering excellent premiums at the time; those calls ended up being profitable trades. Making that same trade makes sense today, but for vastly different reasons. To explain why, I’ll take a little walk down my view of the overall macro picture.

Why the two quotes at the start of this research note? Those are two time-honored investing themes that many investors hold dear as guiding principles. However, they often run counter to one another. Buying when the crowd is fearful (or vice versa) is, by its nature, fighting a trend. Which one is right? Like most things in life, the best approach lies somewhere in the middle. While market dislocations that create value opportunities can and do exist quite often, the reality is that investors must exercise patience in planning entry and exit points. This ties into the disposition effect, a phenomenon where investors sell winners too quick and hold on to losers too long, is a very real and fundamental driver of why most investors reading this tend to underperform markets.

Tying this into Apple, many investors are under the assumption that the giant's recent stock price performance is due to sentiment changes in Apple itself. That likely isn’t the case, as the vast majority of stock performance has nothing to do with the underlying company at all. This has been studied at length by academics, with the most-cited being the Brinson studies, which have found that asset allocation explains 90% of variation in a typical portfolio’s performance. While I don't want to say underlying company fundamentals do not matter, I do want to say that if you want to beat the market, it is less about being in the best stock in a given sector but more about being in the right sector at the right time. By extension, the advice here likely applies to high-flying stocks like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) as well.

The Trend Is Your Friend

Over the past year, where have you wanted your money to be? Technology. The SPDR Technology ETF (XLK) is up 33.5% over that time frame (as of this writing). The returns in traditional safe-haven sectors like Utilities (XLU) or Consumer Staples (XLP)? Junk; returns of less than 2%. This is the primary reason why if you ask retirees if they did well last year, most of them are going to say “terrible” if they are being honest. The natural tendency is to overallocate to perceived safety plays late in life, and when years come around like 2017, portfolios structured that way do poorly. What about 2018? See the sector returns on a 2018 basis:

*Author calculations on returns, as of March 13, 2018, close

What were the worst-performing sectors in 2017? Utilities, Energy, Consumer Staples. What are the worst-performing sectors of 2018? Utilities, Energy, Consumer Staples. Takeaway? The trend is your friend. The impact of this can be seen in Apple via the declining short interest, heavier retail investor ownership, and larger levels of ETF fund flows in technology ETFs with heavy Apple ownership like PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). These funds have seen billions of dollars in net fund flows over the past 18 months. Hopefully, investors have not been fighting this and instead have been letting their money ride.

…Until The End When It Bends

We’ve seen Technology and Consumer Discretionary prop up this market. In my view, that is because we’ve seen basically eight quarters of accelerating real GDP expansion here in the United States. That is due to decent tailwinds to the American consumer as well as benefits to the American corporation via tax reform. With all that considered, real GDP is set to start slowing tapering off in coming quarters according to Bloomberg consensus; Q1 2018 is forecast to be the peak. That’s consensus that I agree with, and I’m actually more bearish than that. Those forecasts have started to come down as the Atlanta Fed continues to reduce its expectations:

Investors today have seen 106 straight months without a recession event; that’s the second-longest in history going back to 1932. I think we’ve all been lured into a sense of complacency to some extent when it comes to market returns – particularly given the low levels of GDP growth and low volatility don’t make for big headlines – but the good times don’t roll on forever. If you’re a bull, feel free to continue to go counter. But it’s also important to remember consensus mentality; you don’t want the trend to be your enemy either.

Apple Call Option Premiums

Hedging is beginning to make sense; perhaps not immediately depending on your outlook, but it should be at least crossing the minds of some investors. Rather than an outright sale, selling calls or buying puts is a great way to do so. Unlike options availability on some large-cap tickers, there is plenty of liquidity available with Apple. Myriad of different structures exist, but I’ve used $180.00 calls as they are the nearest out of the money option. Below is pricing on a per contract basis for these calls on a go-forward basis. The premiums/returns are not adjusted for the difference between the strike price and current price, transaction costs, or the timing of dividend payments. As usual, options are incredibly volatile, so do check premiums before placing any trades on your own.

Historically, shorter-dated at the money options have generated the highest historical alpha for call buyers, so it isn’t a surprise to see higher rates of return paid out in the short term. The closer to expiry, the greater the volatility day-to-day price movements will have on options pricing. Personally, I’m a “goldilocks” investor in options; short-dated options carry too much volatility and long-dated options often are not as favorable from a returns perspective. Somewhere in the middle (three to four months to expiry) is often just right.

Investor Takeaway

Apple’s march towards a trillion-dollar market cap has been justified. The team at Apple has carefully and masterfully crafted an ecosystem of products and services that have no equal in the modern world in terms of size, returns on capital, and pricing power. Given that, it is no surprise that the company continues to print money in the form of free cash flow; cash flow that has historically cascaded down to shareholders. Recent concerns regarding potential Trump protectionism, supply chain concerns, or product mix and volume on the iPhone X are largely balanced in the share price.

However, technology has had a heck of a run. With the United States being one of the only drivers of a global recovery (see poor European data, China stepping down growth guidance), capital has flowed into the growth areas of our domestic markets. Profit-taking is inevitable, in my view, particularly once we see (in my view) a contraction of real growth in the United States. I like to let my winners ride, but I don’t run them into the ground from exhaustion. Taking a cautious approach is the prudent play from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.