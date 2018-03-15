AIB Group: On Track Toward Its Medium-Term Targets Despite Political Noises

(Note that AIBSF is very illiquid. AIB's shares in London, AIBG.L, offer stronger liquidity.)

AIB (OTCPK:AIBSF) is a very interesting bank because it offers a strong positioning in a very attractive Irish banking market. The Irish market is highly consolidated and benefits from the strong Irish economic growth. Moreover, the lack of competition is a key driver of AIB's profitability as highlighted by its strong underlying profitability. Indeed, AIB generates return on assets (ROA) above 1%, which is much more than any other European banks. However, most investors look at the ROE to gauge banks' profitability, and on this metric, AIB does not screen well because the group is impacted by its strong equity base. The perception of AIB should change once the bank is done with its restructuring and pay its excess capital back to shareholders. Despite releasing very good 2017 results, the stock price has plunged (see the London Listing), creating an attractive buying opportunity.

NB: For more information about AIB or the investment case, you can consult this article.

Close look at 2017 financial results

The company has released very good 2017 results. Interest income has increased by 8% despite lower average interest-earning assets. The company has been successful in increasing its net interest margin from 2.23% to 2.58% by reducing funding costs (especially deposit costs which went down from 0.88% to 0.62%) while maintaining stable asset yield. Operating profit went down by 22% YoY because of higher operating expenses. The company has one more time released provisions, which is a confirmation that NPLs are adequately covered.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company has increased its CET1 ratio from 15.3% to 17.5% despite paying a growing dividend (€0.12 per share). Without the dividend payment, the capital generation was 280 bps (220 bps net of dividend). By reducing its impaired loans by €2.8B, they now account for 11% of net loans. NPE also declined significantly, bringing the NPE ratio at 16%.

We think that the most important variables to monitor for the investment case are:

Loan yield because it is the key variable for monitoring market competition.

NPE because it is the key element for paying back excess capital to shareholders.

Capital generation because it shows the bank's capacity to generate cash.

RWA density because it could boost capital generation (as well as excess capital) and it seems overlooked by most investors.

2017 figures show that all these indicators (except RWA density) are going in the right directions. However, the stock price has decreased by almost 9% while the sector went down by only 2%. Year to date, the picture is not prettier: AIB is down 12% and underperforms the sector by 10%. This underperformance is not related to fundamentals but more to political and regulation noises.

Regulation and political noises

Recently, Irish banks face two potential negative regulation changes. Firstly, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wants to change the regulation surrounding deferred tax assets. Indeed, the PAC recommends shortening the period in which banks might use their accumulated losses during the financial crisis to reduce their tax bills. It proposes to limit the utilization of DTA to a 10-year period. AIB estimates that it needs approximately 20 years of profits to exhaust its stock of DTA. Such change in regulation will hurt AIB's valuation by reducing the net present value of DTA. However, keep in mind that the DTA valuation will not decrease as much as most investors think due to the time value of money. Indeed, the annuity of the first 10 years is more valuable than the same annuity 10 years later because this annuity has to be discounted by 10 more years. According to our calculation, DTA valuation will decrease by 28% to €841M (vs. €1,165M in our base case).

The second potential regulation change is related to NPL disposals. Some politicians would like to modify the law in order to better protect households from potential repossessions. Basically, protecting more households and complexifying the repossession process could reduce investor interest in buying NPL and increase the discount required for such transactions. Until now, AIB has not been very active for disposing NPLs because it prefers to restructure these loans internally as demonstrated by its recent investment in its Financial Solutions Group (1,500 people working in this department which is in charge of dealing with NPLs). Moreover, the company has stated during the 2017 result conference call that it does not need to dispose NPLs to reach its target.

Our strategy does not require us to have a PDH portfolio disposal (Source: Q4 2017 Earnings call)

Company valuation

We have built a detailed valuation model based on the following assumptions:

Average interest earning assets increase by 0.5% in 2018 and 2019 and 0% afterwards.

We're now beginning to grow the earning book again (Source: Q4 2017 Earnings call)

NIM is stable at 2.50%. In 2017, the net interest margin was higher because it has benefited from interest on cured loans. Such one-off will disappear over time even though it should persist in 2018 and maybe in 2019. For conservatism reasons, we remove it from our model. We are confident about a NIM of 2.50% because the company has a large very low-yield loan book that is in run-off and might be replaced by margin accretive loans.

"We are pretty much at the end of that cycle, a little bit more to go, but that we have doubled NIM in five years, into that now sustainable pattern over the next couple of years" (Source: Q4 2017 Earnings call)

Other income declines to €550M. Previous years other income was larger because the company has benefited from one-time items. These one-offs should persist in 2018 but we do not take them into account and prefer to use the long-term underlying expectations given by the company.

It's a level of, you know, €500M, € 600M is probably the appropriate expectation over a long period of time. (Source: Q4 2017 Earnings call)

Provisions are €50M in 2018 and €150M in 2019. 2019 provisions represent a cost of risk of 25 bps, slightly less than the through-the-cycle company guidance of 30/35 bps. The cost of risk could be lower than our estimates if the current economic situation does not deteriorate, and it seems that the economic situation is currently improving.

The economy is doing slightly better than we would have thought six months ago. So through the cycle, 35 bps. We would sort of expect it to be a little bit more benign at the moment. (Source: Q4 2017 Earnings call)

RWA density reaches 55% in 2019. We consider that reducing NPE and implementing internal models should reduce RWA density overtime. We do not think that 55% is an aggressive assumption because European average is close to 33%.

"On average, you'd be somewhere in the 100%-120% RWAs" (concerning the €6.3 billion impaired loans)." "Our IRB program has started, but it will be slow and we continue to say that the IRB approvals will all come on existing models before they come on new ones" (Source: Q4 2017 Earnings call)

Excess capital is based on the 13% CET1 company guidance. Perpetual growth rate is set at 0% while the cost of equity is considered at 10%.

Based on these assumptions, the value per share is estimated at €5.49 (€5.37 if we adjust the DTA value to take into account the potential change in regulation or €5.06 if we give no value to the DTA).

Relative valuation

At first glance, the relative valuation method shows that AIB is overvalued because its P/B ratio is close to the sector average despite lower ROE. However, using our adjusted ROE of 10.9% shows a different picture. On this metric, the company is slightly undervalued. Companies generating a ROE comprised between 9.9% and 11.9% (1 point lower and higher than AIB adjusted ROE) are trading in average at a P/B of 1.15X which is higher than the P/B of 0.96X for AIB. Using a P/B of 1.15X instead of 1.09X in our model increases the target price from €5.49 to €5.69.

Conclusion

AIB offers a buying opportunity if you believe that it will be able to reduce its NPE significantly and unlock its excess capital. Once this happens, investors will focus on the underlying profitability which is much higher than most of its peers. As a result, the stock could trade at a premium to peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIBSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.