Sapiens International Corporation's Recent Slide May Be A Buying Opportunity

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a growing presence in the financial services sector. It offers integrated core software solutions and business services and a full digital suite for the property and casualty/general insurance; life, pension and annuities; and reinsurance markets. Sapiens also services the workers' compensation and financial and compliance markets.

Its portfolio includes policy administration, billing, and claims; underwriting, illustration and electronic application; reinsurance and decision management software. Sapiens' digital platform features customer and agent portals, and a business intelligence platform. It is over 30-year years old and the Sapiens' team of over 2,500 operates in North America, the United Kingdom, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. It is headquartered in Israel.

Historical and Forecast SPNS Earnings Growth

Revenue is projected to grow on a 19% trend. This is in line with the trend the company has held since returning to profitability in 2009. Only 5 analysts cover the company, so consensus estimates should be assigned more risk than a company with over 20 analysts.

Earnings and revenue in the chart below show SPNS having several episodes of margin contraction over the past 10 years which it has been able to recover from, although this year's contraction is extreme.

On the earnings transcript, Roni Giladi stated "cost reduction initiatives to support profitability in 2018" and "restructuring charges of approximately $8 million in 2017" would not apply to 2018 performance. It further stated its focus would be on raising operating profit and margins. It also indicated that it halted a development project and finished the integration of StoneRiver. This leads me to believe that the recent margin reduction was temporary and it to be similar to what it experienced in 2010. It also convinced the analysts covering them of the same thing because it has earnings back on trend by the end of this year. Here we have used the analyst estimates of future earnings accepting that they will be pro-forma. Based on historical pro-forma to GAAP differences you may choose to reduce the estimates by 2-4%.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Return to Shareholders

No stock buyback is expected and dividends are expected to continue at around 2.1%. Dividends have only been issued consistently for 2 years and the company has issued stock at an average of 3.8% for the last 5 years. Given this, we do not expect any return to shareholders.

SPNS Stock Price is currently heavily discounted

The method shown uses advanced simulation techniques based on historical revenue, earnings, and cash flows to predict future share prices using analyst consensus and historical consensus surprises. This results in a price prediction between $10.16 and $13.58. Looking out 2 years, the model shows the stock trading between $18.02 and $21.44. Returning somewhere around 60% year over year.

All the bad news is currently in the price.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

This chart shows the models prediction of price for the next two years. The red lines show the area the share price should fall 80% of the time. Although 15 years of historical data is used to generate the chart, only 3 years are shown.

Financial Strength

Starting with current ratio, at 1.9 times current assets to current liabilities, the company is right in the middle of the pack when compared to S&P 500 companies.

Debt to equity shows the company well inside the top third (green region) of all S&P companies. It is climbing, but at such low levels, I have no reason for concern.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

The green shaded regions below indicate where the top third of companies fall (for that specific metric) in the S&P Index. Red indicates where the bottom third of companies fall.

Cash Flow Analysis

Cash from Operations (CFO) has been increasing at 7.2% as a long-term trend. This year crippled it, but expectations are to return to previous levels due to the efforts to curb developmental costs, namely the completion of StoneRiver integration.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Cash for Investments shows commitment to growth but at a rather uncertain pace. This is somewhat expected of a smaller company though.

Cash from Financing (CFF) is also unpredictable. It is mirroring investment cash flows which show it uses financing to fund investments. This is what companies should do, but don't always do.

Finally, debt coverage also shows the company has 1.9 times the required income to meet interest obligations. This places the company in the middle third of S&P companies but will return to the top third if earnings return to the levels forecast by analysts.

Near-Term Analyst Momentum

The same analysts that predicted the earnings used in the charts above have increased projections for this year. We have analyst predictions for 2019 as well but no change has occurred, so no change in expectations is available.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

At -15.9%, the momentum is extremely negative. This, in concert with the recent earnings disappointment, is why the stock is trading so low. If continued reductions occur, continued share price decline will happen. It will also take some time to recover. I am guessing at least a quarter or two and that is only if SPNS executes as expected.

Conclusion

SPNS is a good company. The stock has massive upside potential in the next two years if it executes as the executives and analysts expect. 60% potential returns are enough to take on the risk that management is lying to us, or themselves, and the analysts are buying it. It isn't a core holding, but worth adding to the periphery in a balanced portfolio. Just be patient those returns aren't likely to materialize right away or at a steady rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.