Top Notch BDC For Rising Interest Rate Environment

TCP Capital (TCPC) IPO'd in 2012 with a book value of $14.76, while today their book value is at $14.80. Not remarkable in its own right, but being that TCPC is a business development company (BDC) that pays a 10% dividend, it becomes much more impressive. In this article I intend to show you how TCPC is superior to most other very high yield stocks, how their management team has proven they are elite, and that they will outperform in a rising interest rate environment.

I put BDCs and mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) in the "very high yield" category of investments- most BDCs and mREITs pay in the 7%-15% dividend range. While basically all residential mREITs have struggled over the past few years with uncertainty in interest rates and a flattening yield curve (10-2 year treasury yield spread), some BDCs have had issues while others have managed just fine. TCPC falls into the latter category as I mentioned with the steady book value and a very high dividend they've paid out through it all. This chart shows just how much they've paid out in dividends over their 6 year history while keeping book value fairly steady.

BDCs and mREITs also are similar in that they usually trade right around their book value as the underlying assets they hold are usually very liquid compared to most companies' assets. Typically the best BDCs and mREITs trade at a premium to book value, while the worst ones trade at a discount, as you might expect. TCPC has fluctuated some above and below, but has overall done adequately.

Now as I mentioned, some BDCs have done better than others over the past 5 years. FS Investment Company (FSIC) is an example of a company that I've owned for 3+ years that has not done that well. I frankly did not know enough about BDCs when I bought it; I saw the 8 or 9% yield and hit buy. Nor did I learn enough about it before 2017 when the picture started looking worse and they eventually cut their dividend later in that year.

Now that's not to say all BDCs are poor investments. There are some really good ones out there like Main Street Capital (MAIN). MAIN is a BDC with a proven, elite management team that has stayed internally managed through the years to keep expenses as low as possible and thus produce out-sized returns. You can see how well it has worked for them, all while also paying a sizable dividend (~6.2% currently but more like 8% with their special dividends the last couple years):

As you can see, the management teams can make a very big difference in this industry. In the mREIT industry, management teams can definitely differentiate themselves some, but they suffer much more from rising interest rates (or the tightening yield curve really). For a few examples of mREITs over the last few years, I'll take a look at Annaly Capital Management (NLY), CYS Investments (CYS), and Orchid Island Capital (ORC). Annaly is the largest and most storied mREIT, CYS generally is considered to have a very good management team, and ORC is a smaller player that has had its dividend at over 15% at times, but all have struggled through rising interest rates.

Over the last 5 years, the large dividends provided by mREITs have basically just been coming at the expense of dwindling book value and loss of initial invested capital for mREITs. As I mentioned before, basically all residential mREITs have struggled with a flattening yield curve as it gives them less and less margin to make money on. In general they have had a very tough time with rising interest rates so far. I expect it could continue to be tough for them as long as interest rates keep rising.

However some BDCs, such as TCPC, are set up to make more money if interest rates rise. TCPC has been diligent with the loans it originates in a way that it has continued to make enough money in the short term to keep paying their dividend while setting up for rising interest rates moving forward. They have done this by making a large percentage of their debt fixed rate, while making almost all of their assets (loans and other investments they make) floating rate. This of course means that as interest rates rise, their costs will remain more or less fixed, while income will increase with rates and thus improve their spreads. See the following chart from their presentation for more exact numbers to place with that:

So to start to bring things back together, if you're looking for a very high income stock that has an extremely steady book value, a great management team, and a growth catalyst in rising interest rates, look no further than TCPC. Furthermore, the market has punished TCPC for rising interest rates along with basically all high yield stocks. While mREITs will likely continue to struggle if interest rates keep rising and some equity REITs and BDCs will similarly have a tough time if they continue to rise very fast, TCPC should actually start to outperform in that scenario.

As with all investments (especially very high yield) there are risks and I recommend against making any BDC too large a portion of your portfolio. However if you keep it as part of a well diversified portfolio, now is the perfect time to buy TCPC. I personally own TCPC, MAIN, and FSIC. I consider TCPC a Strong Buy since it is trading at a discount to its net asset value (NYSE:NAV) at ~.97x NAV, has a fantastic yield, and should benefit from rising interest rates. I consider MAIN a Buy due to their exceptional, internal management team, and only refrain from rating them a Strong Buy because they still trade at such a high premium to NAV (~1.6x). I rate FSIC a hold; they have not performed that well for me, but they have already been punished enough for their poor performance over the last couple years. I will continue to keep an eye on them moving forward.

