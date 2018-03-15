Emblem: Slow And Steady Didn't Win The Race

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series. Every week we will introduce a promising cannabis company to our readers. Besides our Weekly Cannabis Report where we provide a weekly recap of key developments and trading updates in the cannabis space, we think investors could be well-served to learn about other up-and-coming players in the burgeoning sector.

Company Overview

Emblem (OTCPK:EMMBF) is a licensed producer ("LP") and distributor of medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada under the ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations). Emblem operates under three verticals - cannabis production, patient education centers, and pharmaceutical dosage form development. Emblem trades under the ticker symbol "EMC" on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company was founded in 2013 with $150 million in market capitalization currently. The company has $85 million in cash available with 2,000 kg annual capacity with a target to increase to 17,000 kg by the end of 2018.

Emblem focuses on three verticals as part of its strategy. Besides cannabis production, the company also focuses on introducing a portfolio of brands for the adult use market including premium, casual and convenience. Emblem's license was amended on April 28, 2017, to allow the production of cannabis oils. On November 3, 2017, Emblem received a subsequent amendment to the License to permit ECC to complete the sale of bottled cannabis oil. The License has a current term ending on July 26, 2019.

(Investor Presentation)

Worst Performer?!

Emerald has been one of the worst performers in the cannabis sector. It has actually lost money for investors, a "feat" unheard of for most cannabis investors. The share price has undergone a sell-off since January losing over 40% trading at a 12 month low currently, similar to other cannabis companies. The sell-off was preceded by a protracted period of depressed share price for Emblem, in dark contrast to other players. The graph below shows that other large producers have all delivered triple-digit returns for investors with Aphria the lowest at 100% and Aurora the highest at more than 300%.

We think the underperformance was mostly attributable to the lack of expansion and ambition at Emblem relative to other players in the industry. Emblem has essentially stayed as a medical cannabis player with a modest expansion that will bring total capacity to 17,000 kg annually. Emblem has not announced any international expansion and did not participate in any M&A activities, unlike most of its peers. The planned capacity is still small compared to most peers and it has not secured any provincial supply deals.

Operations

The company has $85 million in cash available with 2,000 kg annual capacity with a target to increase to 17,000 kg by the end of 2018. Emblem's production operation is based in Paris, Ontario with 65 staff at the facility.

The company's existing facility at Woodslee was built at the site of a pre-existing agricultural production facility in Paris, Ontario. According the SEDAR filings, the Woodslee facility is located on three acres of industrial zoned lands that are suitable for significant expansion. The facility currently occupies 23,500 square foot production building and Emblem has purchased a contiguous 1.2-acre piece of land. Once Phase II expansion is completed in the summer of 2018 Emblem expects to achieve 2,000 kg per year.

(Investor Presentation)

Emblem has purchased an additional parcel of land in Paris, Ontario. Emblem has broken ground on the new facility and expects the facility to be commissioned by January 2019. The new facility includes a greenhouse production facility, an extraction facility for cannabis oil production expects to provide 15,000 kg annual capacity once fully operational. Emblem plans to use this second facility to supply the recreational market once legalized later this year. Construction expects to start in the second quarter of 2018.

(Investor Presentation)

GrowWise

GrowWise operates medical cannabis education centers to provide assistance to patients who have been prescribed medical cannabis and to assist these patients in registering with and ordering from a Licensed Producer, according to the company filing. GrowWise cooperates with specialty pain management clinics and the White Cedar Medical Cannabis Doctors clinic chain to provide patients with assessment services. As of Q3 2017, GrowWise operates in 14 locations and has registered over 4,000 patients with Licensed Producers.

Emblem currently has 2,800 medical patients currently.

Financials

In the latest quarter that ended in Sept. 2017, Emblem generated $592k in revenue and $1.9 million negative adjusted EBITDA. Emblem is one of the few cannabis companies to use adjusted EBITDA metric in its financial reports given the lack of profitability. However, we are disappointed that Emblem has not disclosed its cash costs, unlike larger companies.

As we wrote in "The Complete Cannabis Guide #1 - Production Cost" larger producers have all reported cash cost in an effort to help investors compare results across the industry. Lack of comparable data makes it harder for investors to assess performance and will hamper investor interests. We hope management could adopt best practices for reporting in an effort to improve transparency and comparability in its filings.

Management

Nick Dean was appointed to CEO of Emblem effective on December 1, 2017. Nick Dean has 12 years of consumer marketing and leadership experience where he most recently worked with KBS Canada, a fully integrated creative agency with offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Frankly, we are not impressed with Emblem's decision to hire a former marketing agency professional as the CEO. We are unsure of Nick's experience in the cannabis space where medical background could prove more relevant than marketing. Emblem mentioned its top priorities which include "Hire a Chief Marketing Officer" in its most recent investor presentation. We have to ask the management why would you hire another marketing officer after a former public marketing agency executive was hired as the CEO? Would Nick be more suitable for the marketing role? It is unclear to us as to what relevant experience can Nick bring to the company in order to turnaround the dire performance at the company.

Summary

We think the poor share price performance is a result of Emblem's lack of progress and slow pace of development and expansion. The current capacity of 2,000 kg annually is a rounding error for the leading industry players, even the 17,000 kg expected by the end of 2018 is a fraction of most other LPs have announced so far. Emblem has been confined to its domestic operation and has failed to get ahead both in the recreational and international markets. We think investors have decided to move onto more active players in the cannabis space such as the domestic market leader (Canopy), the consolidator (Aurora), and first to get U.S. listing (Cronos). In today's market, cannabis investors look for reasons to invest in and Emblem has not been able to give too many exciting news to investors, which is reflected in its depressing share price. We think Emblem has picked a slow and steady path but that is likely not the best approach for the fast-moving cannabis market.

