Banco Do Brasil: A Restructuring Story Trading At 8x Forward Earnings

We expect the bank's RoE to improve and that should drive a further multiple re-rating.

A little less than year ago, we published a bullish article on Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY). Since then, the stock has had a good run. In addition, Banco do Brasil has recently upgraded its long-term guidance on key operating metrics. As such, we think it is important to provide an update on the company, especially given that Banco do Brasil remains one of the cheapest stocks in the global banking space.

A classic case of an orphan stock

At the time of the prior article, this was a contrarian call as many investors were highly skeptical on Banco do Brasil due to its ownership status. For starters, Banco do Brasil has been a state-owned company since it was founded.

As a result, up until May 2016, the Brazilian government had been using Banco do Brasil as a vehicle to implement various policy initiatives, including, for instance, subsidized loans. Unsurprisingly, those measures were taken at the expense of the bank's profitability. Moreover, there was a corruption scandal. Aldemir Bendine, who served as CEO of Banco do Brasil from 2009 to 2015, was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

We believe Banco do Brasil represents a classic case of an orphan stock. Even though BDORY has had a good run lately, it is still being largely ignored by global investor community. That in itself is not surprising. First, there is no shortage of well-run privately-owned banks in Brazil. As such, Itau (ITUB), Bradesco (BBD) and Santander Brazil (BSBR) are still among favorites of international investors. In contrast to Banco do Brasil, for many years, these banks have been solely focused on their profitability levels and capital returns to shareholders. For instance, Itau has recently increased its dividend payout ratio to 70%, and the stock now offers a 5.3% dividend. Importantly, the Brazilian government has never used private-owned banks for promoting its policy goals.

In addition, similar to many state-owned enterprises, Banco do Brasil has sub-par corporate governance standards compared to its private peers. This is also a major concern for investors. The corruption scandal associated with the former CEO is another red flag.

In other words, we believe it would be very naive of us to claim that Banco do Brasil is a buy due to its valuation discount to Itau, Bradesco, and Santander Brazil. Without any doubt, private-owned Brazilian banks should trade at a premium to Banco do Brasil due to the reasons we have mentioned earlier.

With that being said, we expect Banco do Brasil's profitability levels to improve thanks to the ongoing cost-cutting measures, a more resilient net interest margin and better credit quality trends. Even though, as we said earlier, Banco do Brasil's discount to its private peers is justified, we believe the current valuation gap of 45% is excessive and expect it to narrow.

Operating efficiency: still scope for cost savings

Since Paulo Rogério Caffarelli, the group's CEO, took the role in May 2016, Banco do Brasil has been focusing on cost-cutting initiatives. The group has already done a good job of improving its cost-efficiency metrics. Despite the fact that CPI in Brazil printed at 2.95% in 2017, Banco do Brasil decreased its operating expenses by 3.1% y/y in 2017. We believe it is an impressive achievement for a state-owned bank, especially given that privately-owned peers reported an increase in non-interest costs. Lower operating expenses at Banco do Brasil were driven by both branch closures and headcount reductions.

Importantly, in spite of these efforts, Banco do Brasil still has a sub-par cost-efficiency metric compared to other LatAm banks.

LatAm banks: Cost/income ratios, FY2018E

The caveat here is that the group has one of the largest distribution networks in Brazil. That should also come as no surprise. While privately-owned Brazilian banks have been focusing on branch closures and digital solutions for quite a while now, Banco do Brasil started rationalizing its distribution network only in 2016. As such, there is still scope for branch closures and further improvements of the group's efficiency metrics.

We believe a better cost/income ratio should be one of the biggest catalysts for the bank's earnings growth.

More resilient margins

As we said in a recent article on Itau, Brazilian banks' net interest margins are currently under pressure from a falling interest rate environment. As a reminder, the Brazilian Central Bank has reduced its benchmark SELIC rate by 750bps since September 2016.

Being an inevitable part of economic cycles, a falling policy rate is not a negative in itself. However it is an important factor for a bank's earnings.

In our view, Banco do Brasil has a more resilient margin than its private peers. Our view is based on the following reasons.

First, more than 40% of the bank's credit portfolio was originated before 2015, when the Brazilian policy rate had not yet reached its maximum. As such, Banco do Brasil's loan yields will be re-priced more gradually compared to private Brazilian banks.

For comparison, the below chart illustrates Itau's vintage composition.

Second, as shown below, Banco do Brasil has the lowest net interest margin among its peer group. As a result, we believe it will be more immune to falling policy rates due to a low-base effect.

Brazilian banks: Net interest margins

Lower cost of risk will drive earnings growth

Finally, there is another important catalyst for the bank's earnings growth. As shown below, the group's cost of risk has been steadily declining over the past 12 months. We expect Banco do Brasil's credit quality metrics to improve even further in 2018. Notably, management has also guided for lower loan loss provisions.

In our view, two factors should lead to a lower cost of risk at Banco do Brasil. The first factor is a sector-wide improvement of credit quality trends in Brazil due to the ongoing macroeconomic recovery in the country.

The second one is company-specific. Banco do Brasil has a very strong position in the Brazilian agricultural sector. According to the latest data, the group enjoys 60% market share in lending to the Brazilian agribusiness. As shown below, Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of several major commodities. In addition, the country's agricultural sector had a very strong 2017.

As such, higher commodity prices, coupled with the group's leading position in the sector, bode very well for Banco do Brasil's asset quality.

Valuation

As said earlier, Banco do Brasil is trading at a sizable discount to its private peers. That being said, this valuation gap has narrowed since we published our previous article on the stock. As the chart below shows, at the time, Banco do Brasil was trading at a 60% discount to its peers, based on a P/B-RoE basis.

P/B vs. RoE regression chart (as of 13 April 2017)

As you can see, the valuation gap has narrowed to 45%.

P/B vs RoE regression chart (as of 14 March 2018)

It is important to note that the chart above is based on the consensus estimates. Most sell-side analysts are still very cautious on Banco do Brasil, and, as a result, their forecasts are very conservative. Management expects the bank's RoE to reach 20% in the medium-term. This is an ambitious target, and, frankly, quite an aggressive one. However, we believe that a 16-17% RoE looks very achievable. With a 16%-17% RoE and current multiples, Banco do Brasil would trade at a 70-80% discount to its peers, which is excessive, in our view. As such, even if the current valuation gap of 45% keeps, Banco do Brasil would still has around 30% upside potential due to a further improvement in its RoE.

A long-term RoE of 16%, a growth rate of 5% and a cost of equity of 12.5%, which we view as a conservative estimate, give us a fair P/B multiple of 1.4x, suggesting around 40% upside form here.

Risks

Without any doubt, the biggest risk is the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections in Brazil, which are scheduled to be held in October 2018. Being a state-owned bank, Banco do Brasil is highly sensitive to political risks. For instance, in May 2017, Brazil was hit by a corruption scandal. An executive of JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), a Brazilian meat processing company, recorded a tape in which Brazil's president, Michel Temer, appeared to endorse bribe paying. As a result, Banco do Brasil plunged by almost 30%.

It is worth noting that Banco do Brasil has a much higher beta compared to its private peers. Its 5-year historical beta is 1.75x.

For comparison, Itau has a beta of 1.15x, while Bradesco's beta is 1.35x.

Bottom line

Banco do Brasil is a classic high-risk/high-reward story. We expect its RoE to improve significantly and that should drive a multiple re-rating. Additionally, even though the stock's discount to its private peers is justified, we believe the current valuation gap of 45% is excessive and expect it to narrow. Banco do Brasil is a high-beta stock, and, as such, it underperforms in a bear market. That being said, with Banco do Brasil trading at just 8x forward earnings, we believe the stock's risk/reward is attractive.

