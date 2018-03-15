JetBlue Leads The Way In February

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) stock is an attractive investment opportunity with a 5% price-to-earnings ratio discount at current levels compared to the industry average and even more, based on future estimates. JetBlue should be able to close this gap if the airline can address its 2017 late arrival issue.

JetBlue reported very strong traffic results in February 2018 following a lackluster January. JetBlue, which is less than half the size of the three largest airlines - Southwest (LUV), Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) - saw increases of 6.8% to both the revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and available seat miles (ASMs) metrics, for February 2018 compared to February 2017.





After the dip in January, it’s encouraging to see JetBlue post its highest ASM growth since April 2017. The strong February puts the two-month average at 2.55% to start 2018 which is consistent with the average from February 2017 through January 2018. Additionally, it’s encouraging to see ASM growth match RPM growth which hasn’t been the case of late. There has been a separation between the two metrics and ASM growth hasn’t matched RPM growth since May 2017. The higher growth rate in ASMs vs. RPMs signals a decline in passenger load factor which was an obvious issue in 2017. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for airlines because it represents capacity utilization. It essentially represents the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs but decreasing RPMs, it shows that a lot of flights aren’t at capacity and are a missed revenue opportunity. While this isn’t the case with JetBlue’s February 2018’s traffic report, it has clearly been an issue in recent history.

In February, JetBlue’s load factor matched February 2018’s metric of 82.6% and exceeded January 2018’s metric of 81.9%. February is normally a pretty slow month for airlines as it’s a large decrease from the summer 2017 high of 87%. This is in comparison to the three major airlines - Southwest 81%, Delta 80.6%, and United at 78.1%. Despite JetBlue’s struggle with ASM growth surpassing RPM growth by large margins, the airline still had a higher load factor metric than the three major airlines. While JetBlue had a higher load factor, it is certainly important to see the airline close the gap between ASM and RSM growth rates going forward.

See the trailing JetBlue load factor for the previous 12 months which highlights the concern that the drop in the fourth quarter of 2017 has carried over into early 2018.





There are two main factors making up the load factor metric. The first one is RPMs which measure the traffic for an airline and are calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. JetBlue’s RPMs increased 6.8% year-over-year to nearly 3.7 billion. While the overall industry had a positive month, JetBlue led the way, with Southwest at 5.9%, United at 5.7%, and Delta at 3.8%. While the airlines are increasing miles, they also are increasing the average ticket price. In February, airlines fares increased 0.6% from January. Despite this, it’s still much lower than the prices from a year ago.

The other factor, ASMs, measures the airlines' flight carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. JetBlue’s ASMs increased 6.8% year-over-year to nearly 4.5 billion. Again, this was ahead of growth among other competitors with United at 3.8%, Southwest at 1%, and Delta at 3.4%.

Based on these results for the month, JetBlue led the way among the major airlines. It added more capacity, attracted more customers, and was more efficient. Given JetBlue’s smaller size compared to Southwest, Delta and United, JetBlue should be able to continue making gains. JetBlue must differentiate itself from the ultra-low-cost carriers and the premium carriers. JetBlue is in an odd market space because it is labeled as a low-cost carrier. However, it isn't in the same group as Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) or Frontier Airlines. This puts JetBlue in competition with both these ultra low-cost airlines plus the premium carriers and it must fight to differentiate or at least maintain a reputable service.

It’s clear based on the fourth quarter 2017 results that the company was able to attract customers with this business model with revenue growing at 7% to over $1.75 billion. However, operating income fell 36% due to higher fuel rates from fourth quarter 2016. From a valuation standpoint, JetBlue’s stock looks cheap at a PE ratio of 13.07 compared to an industry average of 13.8, meaning the stock has nearly 5% to grow until it reaches the industry average. Additionally, from a forward-looking earnings valuation standpoint, the stock is expected to see stock appreciation to keep the stock at current levels. See the price to earnings ratio based on estimates from www.nasdaq.com.

With any underdog investment, there are some risks investing in JetBlue. However, I believe the potential reward outweighs the risk. With JetBlue leading the way in RPM and ASM growth in February 2018, it’s clear the company is differentiating itself from the industry. Despite this momentum, I will continue to monitor JetBlue’s on-time performance as 2018 progresses to see if the company is addressing its dismal 2017 metric. However, given JetBlue’s historical performance and low valuation based on future earnings estimates compared to the industry average, I believe the company is in a great position to take advantage of the expected increase in airline passengers as a result of the improving US economy.