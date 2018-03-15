Why Does This 5.2%-Yielding Oil Major Fly Under The Radar?

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Total (TOT) is perhaps the least mentioned oil major on Seeking Alpha, and tends to fly under the radar of most investors, even those who focus on oil stocks. However, the company has exhibited exceptional performance during the downturn of the oil sector, which began almost four years ago. It also pays a compelling dividend which is currently above 5%. Total is one of 294 dividend stocks in the energy sector. You can see all 294 dividend-paying energy stocks here.

Therefore, given the exciting growth prospects of the stock, its attractive valuation and its 5.2% dividend yield, investors should put the stock on their radar.

Business Overview

Total operates three segments: upstream, refining and marketing. Until four years ago, the price of oil was around $100 and hence the upstream segment was generating about 90% of the total earnings of the company. However, when the price of oil began to collapse, it severely hit the upstream segment. In addition, the price of oil products fell more slowly than the price of oil thanks to the resultant increase in demand. As a result, the refining margins markedly improved and thus the refining segment became the most important one.

For instance, in 2016, the refining segment generated 45% of the total earnings of Total. Nevertheless, thanks to the rally of the oil price since last summer, the upstream segment has now regained its significance. The contribution of each segment to the total earnings is shown in the table below for 2016 and 2017:

2016 2017 Upstream 34% 50% Refining 45% 32% Marketing 11% 18%

Competitive Advantages

Total exhibited much better performance than its peers during the 3-year downturn of the oil market that began almost four years ago. To be sure, during this period, in which the price of oil plunged up to 70%, the earnings per share [EPS] of Total decreased only 49%, from $4.94 to $2.51. Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) exhibited a much worse performance, as they both saw their earnings completely evaporate in 2016 and thus reported a loss instead of a profit. Even Exxon Mobil (XOM), which was considered the most defensive oil major, saw its EPS plunge 75% during the downturn. Overall, Total exhibited by far the greatest resilience during the fierce downturn of the oil sector.

The most important factor behind the impressive out-performance of Total was its superior refining segment compared to its peers. During the rough years of refining (2008-2013), the other oil majors sold many of their refineries. As their upstream segment was generating the greatest portion of their earnings, they failed to realize that their refining segment was their hedge against a plunge of the oil price.

Total did not follow its peers and maintained almost all its refineries. Consequently, thanks to the long-term perspective of its management, only Total is now reaping the full benefit from the high refining margins that have prevailed during the last four years.

The other major factor behind the superior performance of Total is the fact that this oil major produces only a minor portion (less than 10%) of its natural gas in the US. Therefore, as the average selling price of gas for Total is much higher than the price of Henry Hub, Total enjoys a great advantage over its American peers.

Finally, it is worth noting that Total has drastically reduced its operating expenses during the last four years. And while all the oil majors have significantly cut their expenses to navigate through the downturn, Total has managed to reduce its production cost to $5.4 per barrel, which is approximately half of the production cost of most of its peers. This means that Total is conducting its operations much more efficiently than its peers.

Growth Prospects

Just like most of its peers, Total failed to grow its production volumes during 2010-2014. However, the company has returned to its growth trajectory in the last few years. More precisely, it grew its output 5% last year and expects to grow it by 6% this year thanks to the start-up of 8 major projects. Moreover, the management expects to continue to grow the output by about 5% per year for at least the next four years.

It is also important to note that the price of oil has finally found strong support since last summer, after a 3-year downturn. OPEC and Russia have extended their production cuts and seem determined to extend them as much as possible in order to ensure that the price of oil does not plunge once again. Moreover, Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) intends to file its IPO next year and hence Saudi Arabia will do its best to support the price of oil in order to achieve the best possible IPO price. Therefore, Total is properly positioned to enjoy a double boost - higher output and a strongly supported price of oil.

Valuation

Total is trading at an attractive valuation level compared to its peers. More precisely, it is trading at a forward P/E=12.9 while Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP are trading at forward P/E ratios of 15.8, 18.6 and 13.5, respectively. While the difference may not seem dramatic, it should not be underestimated. Total also has a markedly strong balance sheet, with the best debt to capital ratio in its group.

Therefore, it has a strong financial position, like Exxon Mobil, but much stronger position than Chevron and BP. Moreover, it is in much better shape than Exxon Mobil right now, as it is significantly growing its output whereas Exxon Mobil has failed to grow its output for many years. All in all, while Total is in a better shape than the other oil majors, it is also the most cheaply valued right now. As a result, the investors who want to have exposure to oil majors should take note of this mis-pricing.

Dividend

Total currently offers a generous 5.2% dividend yield. This is much higher than the 4.1% yield of Exxon Mobil and the 3.9% yield of Chevron whereas it is lower than the 6.1% yield of BP. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the management of Total recently provided guidance that it intends to raise the dividend by a total of 10% in the next three years. This is in contrast to BP, which has paid the same dividend for 14 consecutive quarters and has not provided any guidance for future hikes.

Moreover, given the expected earnings per share of $4.47 for this year, Total has a payout ratio of 67%, which is much lower than the 86% payout ratio of BP. If one also takes into account the much stronger balance sheet of Total, it becomes evident that Total has more room for future dividend growth than BP. On the other hand, the dividend growth rate of Total is very close to the rate of Exxon Mobil and Chevron. One consideration for investors is that Total is based in France, which means dividend payments are subject to a withholding tax of 30%.

The Bottom Line

Thanks to its superior refining segment and gas pricing, Total markedly outperformed its peers during the downturn of the oil market. In addition, the company is properly positioned to continue to grow its output for years. Moreover, it offers a 5.2% dividend yield, it has a strong balance sheet and trades at a cheaper valuation level than the other oil majors. Therefore, investors should put this stock on their radar.

Exxon Mobil is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of stocks with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. Buying and holding high-quality dividend growth stocks, like the Dividend Aristocrats, are proven to generate strong returns over time. Find out if Exxon Mobil is a confirmed buy with our service Undervalued Aristocrats, which provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.