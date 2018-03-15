Aehr Test Systems: With Major Revenue Growth, This $2 Chip Stock Is A Strong Buy

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is based in Fremont, California and it is a leading manufacturer of products designed for the semiconductor industry. Below, we can see the line of products that it supplies to many of the largest chip makers and tech companies:

A Recent Sell-Off Has Created A Buying Opportunity:

During times of volatility, and in the event of a market correction as we have recently seen in February, small and micro-cap stocks can be hit hard due to a lack of liquidity. When sudden corrections take place, investors often "throw out the baby with the bathwater". This can cause some stocks to go down to levels that are a total disconnect from the fundamentals, at least on a temporary basis. That appears to be the case here because this company is growing rapidly. It has a very strong balance sheet, it supplies many leading tech companies including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and it is poised for significant growth as its products are needed for autonomous vehicles, and so many other emerging technologies.

As the chart below shows, the 50-day moving average is about $2.55 per share and the 200-day moving average is around $3.25 per share. After this company reported strong revenue growth in early 2018, this stock jumped up to around $3.40 per share. However, the stock dropped during the market correction, and although it is showing signs of having bottomed out, it has not rebounded in a very significant way-at least not yet. I think this stock can rebound significantly because the company is growing rapidly, and the chip industry is fundamentally very strong and poised for years of growth.

Aehr Test Systems Is A Supplier To Leading Tech Companies:

Aehr Test Systems supplies some of the biggest tech companies in the world. In 2017, Barron's published an article on two Apple iPhone suppliers and called Aehr Test Systems "A clear cut winner", especially as wireless charging becomes more widespread. When this news came out, this stock surged to a 52-week high of $6.10 per share, and now we can buy this Apple supplier stock for a bargain price of nearly one-third of that level. The article stated:

"A clear-cut winner in our view, will be Aehr. Currently, Aehr uniquely provides a wafer-level burn-in (as well as high-density singulated and packaged die) testing tool that Apple purchased initial tools for in fiscal 2016 (ended May) for about $7 million. The tool combines intellectual property that leverages Aehr's high-density, high-power testing bays for burn-in and test (Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is the closest competitor, but no elevated-temperature testing intellectual property (IP) as well as IP that deals with high-coefficient thermal-expansion mismatch between wafer and probe cards (closest competitor is FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM); again, does not have probe cards suitable for elevated temperature testing). As a result of Aehr's technology, system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (such as Apple) and semiconductor OEMs (such as Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) cost basis for implementing the new semiconductor content (for Apple, associated with wireless charging and/or augmented reality) will likely be improved from utilizing the company's wafer-level burn-in technology as infant failure is weeded out earlier in the packaging cycle."

This company is starting to get more exposure and as revenues and profits grow, more investors and analysts are likely to take notice. I think there are already clear signs of increased exposure and awareness about this company that really seemed to start in 2017, with the Barron's article on the company. Also, on June 23, 2017, Aehr Test Systems was added to the Russell Microcap Index (RUMIC), which also helps to increase exposure.

This Company Has A Strong Balance Sheets And It Is Growing Fast:

Aehr Test Systems has a very strong balance sheet with just $6.11 million in debt and about $16 million in cash. That means this company can pay off the debt and still have around $10 million in cash left. With about 21.8 million shares outstanding, the net cash on the balance sheet of about $10 million is equivalent to roughly 46 cents per share. That is a lot of cash for a stock trading for just over $2 per share.

On January 4, 2018, the company announced an 88% surge in revenues for the second fiscal quarter of 2018, and it also announced an order from a new customer for more than $2 million. Since that strong financial report, the company has announced more good news.

Aehr Test Systems Continues To Report Good News And Big Orders:

On February 13, 2018, the company announced it had received over $2.5 million in new orders from a leading manufacturer of integrated circuits for automotive applications. In regards to this order the CEO stated:

"The rapid growth and increasing demand for reliability in automotive sensor technologies is a key market driver for Aehr Test. These technologies include ADAS capabilities such as collision avoidance systems using laser, LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and RADAR or other sensing technologies. More and more new vehicles now include as standard capabilities collision avoidance systems that detect obstacles and monitor the vehicle's surroundings to notify the driver of dangerous conditions and take evasive action. And it is not just autonomous vehicles that require extremely high reliability of the devices in these systems. More and more vehicles around the world are embedding these systems and sensors into their everyday driving features. We see the rising tide of the increasing number of embedded sensors and electrical and optical systems in vehicles as a key driver of the increasing market need for more and more reliable semiconductors."

On February 28, 2018, AEHR Test Systems announced it received an order for an Advanced Burn-In and Test System from a leading U.S. military and aerospace contractor. The company press release for this order stated:

"The application is for production burn-in and test of a wide variety of integrated circuits (ICs) designed and built by the contractor, including processors, memories, peripherals, custom ICs, and discrete circuits. This system is planned to ship during the next six months. Mark Allison, Vice President of Sales of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "This customer previously utilized our legacy burn-in and test systems, and we are pleased they have selected this first ABTS system for testing of their devices for military and aerospace applications, where reliability is absolutely critical. This production burn-in application involves more than 400 types of ICs. We believe some of the key factors behind their selection of the ABTS are the system's power capabilities, number of test resources and superior thermal performance, as well as its flexibility, backward compatibility with legacy Aehr Test burn-in boards, handling of small lots, and the documentation and confirmation that the devices received the specified burn-in."

Industry Valuations Imply Significant Upside Potential For Aehr Test Systems:

The valuation of some other chip industry suppliers shows that Aehr Test Systems shares are significantly undervalued. For example, KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) has annual revenues of about $3.8 billion and an enterprise value of around $17 billion, so it trades for more than 4 times revenues. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has annual revenues of about $15.46 billion and an enterprise value of nearly $58 billion, so it trades for close to 4 times revenues. By contrast, Aehr Test Systems has annual revenues of about $24.26 million (which are expected to grow rapidly in 2018 and beyond) and an enterprise value of around $39.45 million, so it trades for just around 1.5 times revenues. Plus, it is growing much faster than those larger chip industry suppliers which means it should be trading at a premium valuation. This comparative analysis shows that there is significant room for Aehr Test Systems shares to be revalued at much higher levels. I believe this stock can move towards the industry valuations, since it shows remarkable and much higher revenue growth rates, but also as it begins to report solid profitability.

Potential Downside Risks:

I think one of the biggest potential risks just surfaced which is the liquidity risk that is typically elevated when it comes to small cap and micro-cap stocks. In market pullbacks, or if negative news that is specific to a smaller company is released, the investor base is often just not big enough to adequately "soak up" shares when there is significant selling pressure. When bad news is released or when there is a market correction, buyers often dry up and go to the sidelines. This can cause a stock to drop to bargain levels and give buying opportunities. In this case, there has been nothing but positive news released by the company and the share price now appears completely disconnected from the positive fundamentals at the company which includes: surging revenue growth, a strong balance sheet, and the fact that it supplies topnotch tech companies in an industry that is booming.

Small-cap and micro-cap stocks are often higher risk because the underlying company has little to no revenue, and sometimes very weak balance sheets and big losses. However, this is not the case with Aehr Test Systems. Another potential downside risk is management and management execution, since a smaller company could be more heavily impacted by the departure of a key executive or by a bad decision or lack of execution. So far, it appears that management is executing. However, along with major revenue growth, it must start to deliver profits soon, if it wants to see the stock heading back towards the 52-week high of just over $6 per share.

Earnings Estimates And Analyst Price Targets Suggest Significant Upside Potential:

Consensus earnings estimates are at 30 cents per share for next year. If this stock starts to trade off of that estimate, the upside potential is significant. At a price to earnings ratio of 20 times, a 30 cent per share profit would imply a $6 stock value, and at 30 times, it would imply a $9 stock value.

In Summary:

In the short term, I think this stock should be able to rebound back to at least the 50-day moving average of $2.55. However, in the mid to long term, the upside appears far more significant. One analyst has set a buy rating with a $7.50 per share price target. I don't know of any tech stock that is trading in the $2 range that has balance sheet strength, major revenue growth, and is supplying Apple and an industry that is booming. For these reasons, Aehr Test Systems is a strong buy.

