Kraft-Heinz: Attractive Dividend Yield And Growth At A Reasonable Price

By Josh Arnold

Kraft-Heinz (KHC) has a very long history as a company. It was founded all the way back in 1896. It currently has an attractive dividend yield, of 3.8%. The combination of an operating history of 100+ years, and a 3%+ dividend yield, earn KHC a place on our list of "blue chip" stocks. You can see the full list of blue-chip stocks here.

More recently, KHC shares have been struggling mightily in the past year or so as growth concerns from investors have overtaken what was once positive sentiment on the stock. Shares are in fact right near the levels they were when the merger was completed back in 2015 and while investors have received some dividend payments in the interim, total returns have been disappointing to say the least. However, KHC’s current yield is closing in on 4% as the stock makes new lows and it offers compelling value here as well, both of which will be key in this article.

Business Overview

KHC is a global food powerhouse that is the result of a dizzying array of mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the past decade or so. These two companies were brought together in their current form after Kraft separated from what is now Mondelez (MDLZ) and 3G Capital, along with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), brought Heinz along for what is the business combination we see today.

Source: Investor presentation, page 4

Combined the companies now have a diverse portfolio of food brands that produce $26B+ in total annual sales in almost 200 countries across the globe. It has 8 brands that do at least $1B in annual sales each, a feat that very few companies can claim. That makes KHC the number five food and beverage company in the world but as impressive as all of that is, it hasn’t been enough of late.

Source: Investor presentation, page 6

Growth concerns have cropped up and sent the stock well off its former highs, but for those seeking a strong yield, there’s no time like the present.

KHC’s global footprint affords it some scale in distribution as well as diversification into different economies. This approach allows not only for different growth avenues as time goes on, but the opportunity to take successes from one part of the world and apply them in others. This is key to KHC’s growth opportunities going forward so investors should pay careful attention to its execution.

Source: Investor presentation, page 31

To this end, KHC is using that distribution network to grow the presences of its three core global brands from just 10% of countries with at least two to 80% within five years. That’s an ambitious goal but one that will afford KHC not only the opportunity to grow sales, but also to do it with products it is tremendously adept at making profitably.

Earnings Overview

KHC released its fourth quarter and full-year earnings back in mid-February and investors didn’t take too kindly to the results. Total sales rose 0.3% but organic net sales – basically what a retailer would call comparable sales – fell 0.6%. KHC has been struggling with growth for years at this point and one common point of criticism for 3G Capital in particular is that when it takes over a business, it tends to focus too much on efficiency and not enough on growth. That certainly seems to have been the case with KHC as efficiency has been the name of the game since the merger took place while growth has been anemic at best. Keep in mind that KHC is in product categories that are never going to produce torrid levels of growth and its sheer size prohibits hot levels of growth as well. But investors have clearly lost patience in terms of waiting for sales growth with the Q4 report coming in as another negative data point.

The good news is that the constant focus on efficiency has yielded some meaningful gains in recent years and Q4 was no different. Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.2% on a constant currency basis and operating margins rose 3.8%. These numbers are very strong in the context of years of margin gains being stacked on one another as well as the simple fact that they far exceed the level of revenue growth produced during the quarter. KHC’s efficiency push has yielded higher and higher margins, keeping profitability growing and producing cash that can then be returned to shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn’t ideal by any means but when you’re looking at the dividend, KHC’s margin growth has been extremely valuable.

There’s no doubt that KHC is facing some growth headwinds and likely will for some time to come. Consumers – particularly younger ones – seem to be shying away from what has been KHC’s bread and butter in the past. Processed foods began falling out of favor years ago and still are to an extent, creating the growth headwinds KHC has been experiencing. But the company is in the process of diversifying into brands that are more appealing to consumers, including a push for products that aren’t quite as processed. This is going to be a long, multi-year process but one thing is for sure based upon management commentary; the people at the top know and acknowledge that KHC’s recent revenue performances aren’t acceptable and are hard at work to correct course.

Dividend History

KHC’s dividend history isn’t particularly long simply because the company hasn’t been around in its current form for even three years. However, it has paid a dividend since it was formed, carrying on the tradition of Kraft before the merger.

Source: KHC investor relations and author’s chart

The moves we’ve seen in the dividend have been rather small with last year’s increase coming in at about 4%. We don’t yet know what the increase for 2018 will be but assuming a 2.5 cent quarterly bump, total dividends should come in around 4% higher again this year. KHC is not a strong dividend growth story for a couple of reasons. For one, the yield is already very high at 3.7% and second, it is a very mature, slow-growing company that doesn’t have the ability to grow free cash flow quickly. In other words, there simply isn’t room for it to grow the payout by leaps and bounds but given that the current yield is already so high, that’s okay. Going forward I’d expect low single digit increases from KHC but again, the current yield and its sustainability are what we’re interested in, not necessarily massive growth potential.

KHC’s ability to finance its dividend is a bit trickier than perhaps it is for other large, mature food staples. The company’s free cash flow for the past three years has been up and down but there are also very good reasons for that. In addition, there is cause for optimism for 2018’s outlook.

Free cash flow for 2015 came in at $624M, 2016 was $1.4B and last year was actually -$690M. These numbers are tremendously lumpy and of course, the alarming number would be last year’s sizable loss. For reference, the dividend cost $2.9B last year so KHC had a sizable financing gap if you just look at the headline numbers. However, if we dig deeper, things aren’t so desperate.

Last year’s operating cash flow number – which forms the basis for the free cash flow calculation – includes several working capital adjustments that drive down free cash flow but aren’t concerning events. For instance, inventory, trade receivables and other current liabilities all contributed to a very small operating cash flow number last year, with those three adjustments totaling $3.8B. These sorts of things typically swing from one year to another so I’d be shocked if we don’t see at least some of those adjustments unwound in 2018, producing a higher operating cash flow number, all else equal. In other words, I’m not concerned by KHC’s low free cash flow number last year because it was driven by working capital changes, not negative changes to the company’s actual ability to produce cash.

In addition, management guided in the Q4 press release for capex to fall to $850M this year from $1.2B last year. Since capex is subtracted from operating cash flow to create the free cash flow calculation, this ~$350M reduction is going to go straight into free cash flow and can thus help finance the dividend. With lower capex forecast and working capital adjustments the culprit for last year’s low number, KHC’s ability to finance the dividend isn’t in doubt from my perspective.

Valuation Analysis

At 17 times this year’s earnings, KHC isn’t quite as cheap as one may have thought given that it is making new lows. However, keep in mind that dividend stocks – particularly in stable categories like staples – have seen prodigious multiples assigned to them in recent years due to their yields. KHC is thus pretty cheap against its competitors in the consumer staples arena despite its longer term estimates of low single digit sales growth and mid- to high single digit EPS growth. While I’d prefer KHC to be a bit cheaper, its valuation is not the primary reason to own it here. The stock is cheap but the principal benefit has been to drive the current yield up, which is sitting at 3.7% today.

KHC’s yield was as low as 2.6% just last year so you can see the damage the protracted downtrend in the stock has done. However, if you’re putting new money to work and you like high yields, you can do a lot worse than KHC. This is not a growth stock and dividend growth is going to be slow and steady but the combination of the high current yield and relatively cheap valuation are pretty compelling here. KHC has a world class suite of brands that people all over the globe enjoy every day and that affords KHC the opportunity to return lots of cash to you as a shareholder.

Final Thoughts

While KHC isn’t cheap in a traditional sense and it does have some growth challenges in front of it, the very high current yield and relatively low valuation do make it attractive here. This is not a stock you’ll see double in a short period of time but given where the stock trades, an entry here is lower risk than it would have been a year ago. Couple that with the 3.8% yield and you’ve got a stock that looks very attractive on both an income and total return basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.