Express: All You Need Is One Strong Quarter

Clothing retailer Express (EXPR) recently reported fourth quarter numbers which topped expectations, but the stock didn't move much because management had already largely pre-announced results at the ICR conference. Those pre-announced numbers were much worse than expected, estimates came down, and now, EXPR narrowly topped those depressed expectations. A narrow beat on depressed expectations doesn't normally lead to a stock surge.

Nonetheless, the quarter leads us to believe that better results are just around the corner. Meanwhile, EXPR stock is depressed enough at current levels that it could pop if numbers over the next several quarters (or in just one quarter) come in ahead of expectations. As such, we think that this is a solid retail name with healthy downside protection, and is only one quarter away from breaking significantly higher like it did in late 2017.

EXPR data by YCharts

Retail stocks are always tricky investments. You never really know which way the fashion trend is going to swing. Plus, Amazon (AMZN) competition looms over the entire sector, while the digital shift is destroying some retailers and pressuring margins at all other retailers. Minimum wages also are going up across the board, adding further pressure to margins.

But retail stocks also are priced as such, meaning that any semblance of good news can send them higher rather quickly. Just look at what happened in late 2017. Once it became widespread knowledge that the 2017 holiday season was shaping up to be the best in recent memory and that retailers from A to Z would benefit, retail stocks soared.

EXPR data by YCharts

The run higher in EXPR stock was short circuited by a poor holiday sales update at the ICR conference, wherein management said comparable sales growth would be negative in the quarter and that earnings wouldn't be that strong. Indeed, EXPR confirmed in the Q4 report that comparable sales fell 1% in the quarter while earnings came in at just $0.34 per share. Those marks were better than expected, but clearly not as good as what investors had hoped for back in December.

All those expectations aside, Express is actually headed in the right direction. Comparable sales growth is inflecting upward. Comps were down 9% last year, started this year down 7%, and finished the year down just 1%. Next year, comps are expected to be flat. This is positive sales progress, and it's driven by the company's robust digital channel. E-commerce sales continue to zoom higher, and they now comprise nearly a quarter of EXPR's entire business. This quick scaling of the e-comm business makes sense, considering EXPR's core demographic is young professionals in the 20-30 age range, most (if not all) of whom are technologically savvy and love shopping online.

Because of this booming e-commerce business and a core demographic that's tech savvy, EXPR is set up for success in the long term. That doesn't mean positive comparable sales growth will be the new norm (comps at EXPR, and in retail, are notoriously lumpy; this will continue). But as the e-commerce business grows in scale and starts comprising 30%, 40%, and 50% of the total business, overall comparable sales growth should improve.

(Source: SEC Filings)

Margins also should improve over time. Merchandise and gross margins already are headed in the right direction, as they were up strongly in the quarter. The SG&A rate is deleveraging, though, thanks to bigger investments into things like digital retail. These investments will persist in the near term, but should fade over time as the e-commerce business scales. At that point, overall sales growth should be much improved thanks to digital retail comprising a bigger portion of the overall sales pie, and expense leveraging should kick in.

Again, this doesn't mean operating margins will zoom higher over the long term. But they can realistically expand another 50 to 150 basis points over the next five years from 2017's depressed 2.5% level. That's big, because as operating margins go, so goes EXPR stock.

EXPR data by YCharts

We realistically believe comparable sales growth will be roughly up 1% per year over the next five years (vs. -1.3% average per year over the last five years), representative of an improving retail environment and more digital sales contribution. We expect retail square footage to shrink slightly as the company continues to optimize its retail footprint and shift to digital sales. This combination should lead to flattish sales growth over the next five years, so we think sales five years down the road will be roughly $2.14 billion (same as 2017).

Operating margins are currently at 2.5%, but lower in-store costs, better merchandise margins, and less digital growth investments could drive that up to around 3.5% in five years, which would imply operating profits of $75 million on revenues of $2.14 billion in five years. Take out 28% for taxes and divide by presumably 75 million shares outstanding, and that equates to roughly $0.72 in EPS in five years.

From this year's $0.37 EPS base, that would represent roughly 14% earnings growth per year over the next five years. This isn't too far off from the consensus analyst long-term EPS growth rate.

EXPR stock easily deserves an ex-cash PEG of 1 for that 14% growth. This is a company with big cash earnings, a low capex rate, healthy free cash flow, and a huge and growing cash balance (roughly $3 per share, or roughly 40% of the current market cap). Given these healthy financials, an ex-cash PEG of 1 makes sense, implying a fair forward P/E multiple of 14. A 14-times ex-cash multiple on this year's guided earnings of $0.39 per implies an enterprise value of roughly $5.50 per share. Add back the $3 per share in cash sitting on the balance sheet, and you're looking at an $8.50 stock.

Given the volatility inherent to EXPR stock, all investors really need for EXPR stock to shoot up to and above that $8.50 level is one good quarter. Given the current uptrend in comparable sales growth and margins, we could get that good quarter quite soon. When that happens, investor demand for this name will soar because the valuation is dirt cheap and the financials are rock solid.