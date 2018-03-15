Cautious On Valley Republic Bancorp But Upside Is Compelling

VLLX looks like a great 2-year holding; if the bank continues to execute as it has today's shares (near all-time high) will prove to be undervalued.

Valley Republic Bancorp (OTCQX:VLLX) is a small 3-branch community bank headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The company was put together in 2009 when 24 local founders teamed-up to provide improved niche services or relationships that they felt the community was lacking. Like most other start-up financials, it took the bank some time to gain traction, but shares have taken off and there’s reason to believe this can continue.

The bank is highly dependent on the small business community that it finances, but it has an impeccable lending history and if this holds up each additional asset will slowly continue to add a meaningful amount to future earnings. With that said, a balanced opening to this review needs to also point out that the company hasn’t been seriously tested, and is benefiting from a small balance sheet that has the ability to grow faster than larger peers.

Growth Profile

Valley Republic is growing by organically expanding into neighbor markets. The bank’s 3rd branch was opened in March of 2016 in NW Bakersfield, just before the bank converted or transferred its shares into the formation of a bank holding company, which it believes is a structure that will provide more flexibility and cost savings. Not long after the Bakersfield branch opened, the company made plans for a new full-service branch in Delano that started in April 2017.

With the new branches, the bank’s balance sheet has expanded at a rapid pace and this could continue for several years. However, it’s only natural for growth rates to slowly trend toward a long-term average and we can see this already playing out in loans outstanding (shown below*). Opening new offices requires higher overhead that has slowed the bank’s scaling efforts, but at ~$7.76 million per employee (86 at year-end), the company is still ahead of Mission Bancorp (OTCPK:MSBC) ($6.6 million per employee – 90; reviewed here). I point this specific metric out because assets per employee fell from $9.2 million in 2012 to $7.1 million in 3Q16, and the recent rebound coincides with an improved efficiency ratio –from 57.1% in 3Q16 to 50.97% at the end of 2017. As the bank continues to evolve these two relationships could change, but at this size, they point to strong execution and margin expansion once the newest branches are more fully-developed.

*Last year’s 14.8% increase follows a 4-year stretch where loans grew each year between 21.5% and 34.9%.

Profitability has also benefited from a change in asset composition. Since 2009, for example, net loans have grown from 21% to 66% of total assets. Growth in loans has been funded by new deposits and the bank’s security portfolio (that is down to ~15% of total assets). But, at this point, it’s all about new deposits that are highly contested and more valuable for banks now that interest rates are set to rise. The new branches will help, but this signals slower future growth and deposits haven’t added 20% in any of the last 5-years.

With that said, there is the capacity to continue to grow the loan portfolio (gross loans to deposits is 74%) and the pipeline for new loans is quite full (off-balance sheet commitments and loans to deposits is 100%).

Valley’s portfolio is similar to peers in the region. Owner-occupied commercial real estate (24%) and farmland loans (15% of the portfolio) have been the main drivers, but it’s what the bank doesn’t have that investors will want to pay attention to.

Asset Quality 'Issues'

Valley had no past due or nonaccrual loans at the end of 2015, 2016, and 2017. The recent FDIC Call report shows $6.1 million in the allowance account, which is equivalent to 1.36% of the loan portfolio, and 10.8% of equity. There will more likely than not eventually be a time where a bad loan turns up, but until that happens earnings will benefit from modest provisions made to support the growing loan portfolio. We found farmland nonaccrual loans rising last quarter at neighbor bank Mission Bancorp, but there is no indication that this (those) loan (loans) signals regional pressures (of which there might be a few - related to water availability, higher salaries, state business taxes, etc.).

'Attractive' Loan Yields

As you can see below, the bank appears to be underpricing most of its peers. This could tie into zero nonaccrual loans, low-risk low-reward, but it also points to more upside from rising rates and a competitive advantage in pricing that could continue to attract new business relationships.

Or, this seemingly ‘bullish’ thesis could just reflect discounts on insider loans. Some investors shy away from companies with above average insider loans, and you will have to form your own opinion on this, but Valley is a business bank put together by local entrepreneurs.

Either way, the loan pricing of all banks will differ and form an average or market rate that is finally starting to rise. And at the low-end, Valley is in a good position to benefit from rising rates.

Valuation and Potential Upside

At $29.50, Valley is trading for 17.77X adjusted earnings and 1.94X book value. This is slightly higher than MSBC is trading for on earnings (compares to 15.14X) and the same based on book value. Both companies offer significant upside over the next two years due to expectations of above-average growth.

The risks are changes in asset quality, and growth pressures born from competition for new deposits. But, adopting a 2-year thesis might help get around this by benefiting from tailwinds and limiting unknowns that might pop up farther out in the future.

For example, if total assets grow by 12% a year (lower than past), and ROA stays at 0.98% (not benefiting from scale or higher rates), the bank would earn $8.2 million in 2019. Even if the P/E falls to 16 at that time, shares would have returned 9.63% a year.

And, significantly more if rates and efficiency gains increase profitability. For example, if core ROA increased to 1.1%, and with no changes to the other assumptions, the stock would increase by 16.3% a year.

From 4Q Announcement:

Bottom Line

I’ll admit that I came to these counties looking for falling asset quality related to farmland and agriculture loans. Concerns for these macro pressures will keep me from investing in Valley, but narrowing expectations down to a 2-year period might help avoid those and capture upside from what looks like major tailwinds. The company’s small size allows for above-average growth, increasing rates will improve margins, and more assets are sure to improve the bank's efficiency ratio as scaling efforts progress. With that said, the risk/reward here is compelling, but I think waiting for a pullback would help stack or cement the odds in one's favor. Compared to more established banks the stock offers more upside, but a discount and some caution are warranted since we haven’t seen how the bank performs with less favorable conditions.

