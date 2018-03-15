A Dive Into The Dropbox IPO

Dropbox (DBX:) has released details about its upcoming IPO, and some investors are worried. As Reuters reported, the company has filed an amendment to its initial SEC report and plans to raise up to $648 million by selling shares at a value of $16 to $18. This would place Dropbox’s valuation at up to $7.1 billion.

Dropbox will thus have managed to achieve unicorn status and that is impressive. But as Recode points out, this valuation is significantly less compared to 2014, when investors valued it at $10 billion in a $350 million funding round. The company’s current shareholders will thus almost certainly see the value of their shares fall. And can Dropbox, a company which has remained the same for ages, keep up as larger companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) muscle in on its space?

Yes it can. Dropbox is in some ways a conservative tech company, but it has opportunities to grow and has access to better online financial services than other tech companies which have gone public. Some investors may be turned off just because Dropbox is neither a tech behemoth nor a cool company. But a simple look at the fundamentals and its relationship with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) show that it could be a solid investment.

A Look at the Numbers

If we take a look at Dropbox’s amended SEC report, we can notice some important trends. Like many tech companies, Dropbox boasts rising revenue at the expense of profitability, but its losses are decreasing. Its revenue increased from $603 million to $1.1 billion from 2015 to 2017, while net losses decreased from $325 million to $111 million. This is not a company pursuing reckless growth at the expense of accruing debt, and there is a clear, eventual path toward profitability.

Dropbox’s revenue numbers in particular are important in showing how the company is growing. First, Dropbox’s revenue has increased every quarter from 2015 to 2017, which shows that it is not dependent on seasonal factors. Second, Dropbox’s revenue has increased but its average revenue per user has stayed at about the same level for these three years. Dropbox’s revenue has increased because the number of paying customers rose from 6.5 million to 11 million.

This shows that Dropbox has plenty of growth potential as it can continue to convert paid users to free users. Furthermore, Dropbox is encouraging Dropbox Business just as more businesses are determined to use the cloud to store files. Dropbox Business teams can represent thousands of users, but they are still only a small portion of Dropbox’s customers. That could change over time. And while it is true that Dropbox faces significant competition, it has still managed to grow so far in the face of said competition and clearly knows what it is doing.

However, there are some reasons to be cautious with this investment. For instance, only 11 million of the service's 500 million users actually pay a subscription - that's just 2.2%. To ensure profitability, Dropbox needs to convince more of its free tier users to invest in Dropbox Business. This is one of the reasons its revenues stayed at the same level for so many years. One of the reasons for this, as the company admitted, is because it does not have a dedicated sales force. Instead, it relies on organic, viral growth rather than actively selling to users.

To turn this around, the company will have to invest more and scale -both factors that could impact its profits in the near term. A large sales team, trained and capable, will cost money. But in the long term, this can only benefit it.

Dropbox and Salesforce

At the lower valuation of $7 billion, Dropbox looks like a solid investment on its own. But another reason to be interested is that Dropbox could eventually be acquired by Salesforce. Last week, TechCrunch reported that Dropbox planned to more deeply integrate with Salesforce by embedding Dropbox folders in the Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud. And in the revised SEC report, Dropbox states that “Salesforce Ventures LLC will purchase from us in a private placement $100.0 million of our Class A common stock at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price.”

This is an unusually large investment for Salesforce, and could be a sign that Salesforce is interested in eventually acquiring Dropbox. Even if it is not, Dropbox’s ability to partner with Salesforce as well as integrating with Google Cloud last week shows that other tech companies at least are confident in Dropbox’s long-term viability.

A Solid IPO

A successful Dropbox IPO will encourage other tech unicorns like Spotify (Pending:SPOT) or Airbnb (Private:AIRB) to go public, and so investors should be paying attention to this IPO whether they intend to invest or not. But while Dropbox may face heavy competition and be viewed as an old-fashioned company, there's a lot to like about its viability. Some investors may look at its lower valuation as the sign of a company in decline, but it should instead be viewed as a chance to get a good investment at a lower price.

This is a solid IPO, and investors should consider buying when they get the first opportunity.