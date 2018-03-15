Legacy Reserves: More Upside

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) is, by far, my favorite holding at this time. The small E&P firm, after nearly going bankrupt during the energy downturn, has roared back to life as energy prices recovered. Management has made a number of changes, particularly regarding the firm's strategy to focus on growing its assets over reducing its debt, and that has helped to breathe new life into the business. While I have written about Legacy in detail before, I haven't conducted a detailed analysis publicly with where I believe shares should be priced. Now, I am doing just that. According to my analysis of the business, shareholders have significant upside potential from today's prices, so long as energy prices don't fall again.

No matter how you stack it, the numbers look good

2018 has been a stellar year so far for Legacy. As Baines Creek Capital, an investment firm seemingly set up only to acquire shares in the E&P firm, has loaded up on the business' stock (owning, right now, 16.3% of the business), shares have soared. As of the time of this writing, common units are trading for $3.95 apiece, up nearly 37% compared to where they closed 2017 at. There are possible scenarios related to this move by Baines that could end up being a negative for shareholders, but the most likely reason for the firm's purchase is the fact that Legacy's shares look incredibly cheap.

At its mid-point for 2018, Legacy should generate EBITDA of $330 million, with $300 million representing the low end and $360 million the high end. At first glance, when you consider that the business' market cap is just $303.72 million, it looks like an absolute steal. It's not every day that you can pick up a firm for 0.92 times EBITDA. That said, there's more to the picture than just this. After all, according to management, the firm has debt outstanding of $1.32 billion with interest rates ranging from 4.37% (variable credit facility) to 12%. On top of this, the company has 9.5 million preferred shares outstanding that have distributions accruing monthly.

Generally speaking, I'm not a fan of utilizing a firm's EV (enterprise value), but given how much debt Legacy has, combined with its preferred units, it's perhaps the most appropriate metric to use. According to NYU Stern, the average EV/EBITDA ratio for E&P firms right now (calculated from only the EBITDA-positive companies from a list of 311) is 10.56. This gives us a good basis to compare Legacy to. Interestingly, with an EV today of $1.69 billion, the company is going for a multiple of just 5.1.

*Created by Author

In the table above, I ran some numbers based on EV/EBITDA multiples ranging from 5 to 10, as well as at the 10.56 figure calculated by Stern. After stripping out debt at par value, all upside should go between the common and preferred units. To be conservative, I assumed that every dollar increase above the value of the debt should go to the preferred holders first, up to the $25 per share liquidation preference they hold. Once that was hit, by definition every additional dollar must go to the common investors.

What this data shows is that every one-unit increase in the EV/EBITDA multiple has drastic effects for common shareholders. At 7 times EBITDA, common shares should be worth $4.92 apiece, which is 24.6% above today's price. At 8 times, the price nearly doubles to $9.22 per share, which is 133.4% higher than where shares are trading for today. At the 10.56 average calculated by Stern, shares should technically be worth around $20.20 apiece, or 411.4% above today's price.

*Created by Author

That's quite a bit of potential, but as I mentioned it assumes that preferred shares capture all initial upside. What if, instead, the current price of preferred units is fair because management either finds a way to convert them into common upon a restructuring or by some other means? With a market value of $73.63 million compared to their $237.50 million liquidation preference, this would leave additional upside to common shares. As you can see in the table above, the 10.56 multiple on EBITDA would imply a share price on common of $22.33, or about 465.3% higher than where shares are today.

*Created by Author

It should be noted, though, that these calculations don't factor in the preferred distributions that have accrued but not paid out. Since ceasing distributions in January of 2016, Legacy has racked up a bill to preferred investors of $41.95 million. That number will grow by a further $19 million every year. In the table above, as well as the table below, I performed the same calculations as in the prior two tables, but with the assumption that these distributions should be factored into the EV of Legacy as well since it's a type of pseudo-debt. Even so, the results are similar in nature to what they are without the preferred distributions added in.

*Created by Author

But a lot can change

One thing that I worry about regarding Legacy is that management appears to still be looking at ways to change the entity's legal structure. The likely scenario would be a transition from its pass-through status to a C-Corp, combined with a conversion of at least some of its debt into equity. This has generated significant uncertainty for the business in the eyes of shareholders and should be avoided at all costs, but I would be surprised to see management dilute common shareholders by too much now that oil prices have risen above $60 per barrel.

To keep speculation to a minimum, I'm going to go with what I feel is the most probable scenario: where management converts its Second Lien holders to common. With $339 million in 12% per annum debt outstanding, the conversion of these investors at today's share price would mean that common investors will be diluted by 52.7%. Though this is painful, interest expense for the business would decline by $40.68 million per year, which represents a drop in the cost by nearly half. At the least, that would be a consolation prize.

*Created by Author

In the table above, as well as the table below, I repeated the analysis of my first two tables, but with the assumption that Second Lien holders become common investors. In a world where the EV/EBITDA ratio for Legacy ends up being just 7, the $4.41 target share price isn't too far off from my prior figure of $4.92 per share. However, what's affected the most is the upside. Although net increases in the multiple will flood to common holders, the fact that there would be an additional 85.83 million common shares outstanding means that those dollars are dispersed between more common shares. Under the highest scenario of a 10.56 multiple, we are looking at a fair price for shares of $11.63, while the step up caused by a lower preferred conversion might raise this figure to $13.76 per share.

*Created by Author

According to these figures, this doesn't materially blunt Legacy's upside on the low end, but the upside on the high end would be significantly lower. Even with this change, though, common shareholders would stand to benefit. With preferred shares assumed to be worth full value, upside on the high end would stand at 194.4% from today's price of $3.95. Without preferred having maximum liquidation preference (and instead using today's prices), this figure rises to 248.4% from where shares are right now.

*Created by Author

In the table above, as well as the table below, I again stripped out the accrued preferred distributions. The end results are still positive for shareholders. At the high end, investors could expect common shares to be worth between $11.37 apiece and $13.50 apiece. Even with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8, this figure is a respectable $6.18 per share to $8.31 per share, or between 56.5% and 110.4% from today's price.

*Created by Author

A cash flow model makes sense as well

One of a couple of major criticisms I have regarding EBITDA is that interest expense isn't something investors can wish away. It's a real expense that must be covered so long as debt is outstanding, so I see it as unwise to look at any company, especially one as leveraged as Legacy, without keeping this in mind. Assuming that EBTDA is representative of operating cash flow for an E&P, we can get an idea of whether the business is expensive or not on an EV basis.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see the EV relative to our proxy for operating cash flow. Given that we're looking at EV and not market cap, a ratio somewhere between 10 and 15 is probably appropriate (with 15 feeling rich to me). Sure enough, Legacy still appears to be attractive at these higher levels. In the table below, you can see the scenario where Second Lien debt is converted into common units. This gives us an even lower measure, which suggests that it might not be irrational to expect even greater upside than the 10.56 times EV/EBITDA multiple I used as the ceiling in this analysis.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Shares of Legacy look incredibly compelling to me at this time. Yes, the company does have a lot of debt and there is a chance that management will impair upside by making some changes to the entity. However, in the scenarios I looked at, shares of the business appear materially undervalued in almost any reasonable circumstance. It's because of this exact analysis (when coupled with Legacy's higher standardized measure and 2018 guidance) that I've decided to turn the business into my largest holding. So long as nothing changes significantly, I will likely keep it that way for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.