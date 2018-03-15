NIC Inc.:  Don't Expect It To Bounce Back

This major supplier of software solutions to governmental agencies has a grim outlook based on 2018 guidance recently released and analyst expectations for 2019. A few weeks ago, the Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer identified NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) as a potential value stock but as outlined in the previous article, more information was needed to make an informed decision.

The following analysis explains why the stock will likely trade sideways for the foreseeable future.

Historical And Forecast EGOV Earnings Growth

Revenue is projected to shrink on a -3% trend. Only 5 analysts cover the company but their projections for revenue generated this chart and it does not tell a story of growth.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

The chart also shows the range of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings estimates showing the average estimate at -0.3% growth for this year and -4.7% next year. These estimates are based off of the analyst revenue estimates and the Quantitative Alpha Analyzer to avoid discrepancies found in historical earnings estimates across all stocks analyzed. Even the most optimistic scenario shows little growth and even the most optimistic growth is less than the historic trend. This will negatively affect valuation multiples.

Return To Shareholders

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

The above chart shows an expectation that the company will likely continue to dilute shares based on historic trends at a rate of 2.7%. This more than offsets the dividend of 2.3%. This dilution is part of the predicted price analysis below.

EGOV Stock Price Seems Undervalued, But Growth Rates Show Otherwise

Two separate methods are used to evaluate price and both indicate it is a bargain, but it is not supported by growth.

EGOV share price is estimated to be between $17 and $18 based on net present value of future cash flows. The regressed Monte Carlo simulation places the value between $18.63 and $22.77 and puts a 2-year price prediction between $18 and $22 at the end of 2019.

Although both methods indicate it is a value stock, the lack of forecast growth will put a damper on its trading range. Without significant increases in revenue forecasts, the stock is likely to stay range-bound for the foreseeable future.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

This chart shows the model's prediction of price for the next two years. The red lines show the area the share price should fall 80% of the time. The purple diamonds show a net present value range of current fair value using a discount factor based on S&P 500 price fitting. Although 15 years of historical data is used to generate the chart only 3 years are shown.

Near-Term Analyst Momentum

The same analysts that predicted the earnings used in the charts above have decreased forecasts for this year and next.

At -2.5%, the momentum will be long-term negative. A most recent change of -7.1% will also push the short-term value down.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

It gets worse when you look two years out. Analysts are extremely pessimistic at -15.66% reductions over the past month. This shows they believe the damage done by the loss of Texas.gov is structural and likely to persist.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Conclusion

EGOV is a good company with a decent business model. They may be able to bounce back from this and if they are able to land a major government contract over the next few years, this analysis will need to be updated substantially. It may be a stock to watch but I don’t expect much from it given recent revenue loss and forecast growth rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGOV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Expecting to sell at $14.40 to redeploy capitol in stock with higher potential returns.