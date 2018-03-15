Neos Therapeutics' (NEOS) CEO Vipin Garg on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:03 AM ET

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

March 15, 2018, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Vipin Garg - President and CEO

Richard Eisenstadt - CFO

Thomas McDonnell - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

David Maris - Wells Fargo

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Nicole Germino - BMO Capital Markets

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, which is available on our Web site at www.neostx.com. Today, I am joined by Vipin Garg, our President and CEO; and Tom McDonnell, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, and Adzenys ER oral suspension, our commercial organization and our adoption of accounting guidance.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recent Form 10-K and our other SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to Vipin.

Vipin Garg

Thank you, Rich. Good morning, everyone. In just last six months alone, we have launched two new ADHD medications and are very pleased with our product portfolio and its potential in 2018 and beyond.

We are the only organization promoting both amphetamine and a methylphenidate product for the treatment of ADHD and believe our diverse product portfolio has given us the opportunity to partner with healthcare professionals to tailor treatments to patients’ needs.

We believe our products are competitive and differentiated and speak to the strength of our unique XR-ODT technology platform as well as our team’s ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize these products successfully.

Our two recent product launches include Cotempla XR-ODT, the first and only methylphenidate extended release orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD in patients 6 to 17 years old and Adzenys ER, a once a day amphetamine extended release oral suspension product that does not require refrigeration or reconstitution at the pharmacy level and is bioequivalent to Adderall XR.

While we don’t have prescription data yet for Adzenys ER, because it was just launched on February 26th, we are very pleased to report that the prescription trends for Cotempla XR-ODT are very strong out of the gate.

We also reported continued commercial growth of our first product, Adzenys XR-ODT. The combined total weekly equivalent prescriptions of Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT are now over 9,000, which represent an aggregate market share of 0.54% of the entire ADHD market.

These numbers are a result of our established relationships with now nearly 11,000 healthcare professionals, their awareness of our XR-ODT technology and their interest in using our innovative products.

Let me now turn to a commercial recap of our two products; Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT. Let me remind you Adzenys XR-ODT launched in May 2016 and Cotempla XR-ODT launched in October 2017.

For Adzenys XR-ODT, prescription trends continue to increase as reported by IQVIA for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys XR-ODT were 62,737, an increase of 23.7% over the 50,697 for three months ended September 30, 2017. As of March 2, 2018, the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys XR-ODT since its launch in May 2016, as reported by IQVIA, were 260,767.

Doctors continue to recognize the benefit of Adzenys XR-ODT and are actively switching their patients from other ADHD medications. Patient switches to Adzenys XR-ODT accounted for approximately 71% of all new Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions, as reported by IQVIA, as of the week ended February 23, 2018.

Approximately 65% of these switches were from an amphetamine product such as Adderall and Vyvanse and approximately 35% of the switches were from a methylphenidate product such as Concerta, Quillivant and Daytrana.

While the majority of Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions were switches from another ADHD medication, we are also seeing a slight increase in new therapy starts. We believe this increase is due to physicians becoming more comfortable prescribing Adzenys XR-ODT to new patients because of their positive experience with the product.

As of week ended February 23, 2018, as reported by IQVIA, 62% of all new Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions were for pediatric patients and 38% were for adult patients, indicating a broad appeal of Adzenys XR-ODT in all patient types.

Let us now turn to Cotempla XR-ODT. We believe that Cotempla XR-ODT meets an unfilled need in the marketplace, the need for a methylphenidate product with a fast onset of action and a duration which lasts throughout the day.

We are pleased to report that we have seen a rapid monthly prescription growth in the first few months of the launch of Cotempla XR-ODT. The cumulative total number of equivalent unit prescriptions filled for Cotempla XR-ODT for the three months ended December 31, 2017, as reported by IQVIA, was 12,073.

In addition, monthly equivalent unit prescriptions continued to grow and had increased to 13,419 for the month of February 2018, as reported by IQVIA. As of March 2, 2018, the cumulative total equivalent unit prescriptions filled for Cotempla XR-ODT since its launch in October 2017, as reported by IQVIA, were 37,168.

Patients switching from another ADHD medication was an important driver of product update and accounted for approximately 79% of all Cotempla XR-ODT prescriptions, as reported by IQVIA, as of the week ended February 23, 2018.

Approximately 75% of these switches were from a methylphenidate product such as Concerta, Quillivant and Focalin XR and 25% of the switches were from an amphetamine product such as Vyvanse and Adderall.

With three products in the bag of our specialty sales force, we are pleased to announce that we are bringing our sales force in-house as Neos employees. As with our in-house manufacturing, we believe we’ll gain cost and operating efficiencies having our sales force team work directly for the company. We expect to complete this transition by April 2018 and will continue to have Neos representatives in approximately 125 territories nationwide.

I will now turn the call over to Rich to review our financials. Rich?

Richard Eisenstadt

Thanks, Vipin. At December 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments combined amounted to $50.4 million. Total product revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $7.8 million compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2016. For the full year ended December 31, 2017, total product revenue was $25 million compared to $9.2 million for the fiscal year 2016.

For the quarter, ADHD product sales totaled $7.2 million including Adzenys XR-ODT net revenue of $6.3 million and Cotempla XR-ODT net revenue of $900,000. Revenue for Adzenys XR-ODT in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2016 was $2.2 million as the comparison. Total product revenue for Adzenys XR-ODT for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $19 million compared with $3 million for the same period one year ago.

Net sales for Generic Tussionex in the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $600,000 compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. Net revenue for Generic Tussionex declined to $5.1 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 compared with $6.2 million for the same period in 2016.

Normalized gross net discounts during the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately 62% for Adzenys XR-ODT and 76% for Cotempla XR-ODT. This resulted in net revenue per script of approximately $112 for Adzenys XR-ODT and $78 for Cotempla XR-ODT.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $5 million compared to a gross loss of $500,000 for the same period in 2016. And for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, gross profit was $12.6 million as compared to a gross loss of $2.3 million for the same period of 2016.

R&D expenses were $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of $1.8 million or 50% from the $3.6 million in the same period in 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, R&D expenses were $9 million compared with $12.2 million for the same period of 2016.

The decrease in the fourth quarter was primarily due to a decline in testing, materials and supply expenses due to the approval of our ADHD product candidates coupled with a non-recurring FDA fee associated with the filing of the new drug application for Adzenys ER in 2016.

General and administrative expenses were $3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to $3 million for the same period in 2016. And for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, general and administrative expenses were $13.8 million compared to $12.6 million for the same period of 2016.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, selling and marketing expenses were $11.9 million compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2016. For the full year, selling and marketing expenses were $46.9 million in 2017 compared to $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The increased expense in the fourth quarter was principally due to higher medical marketing costs and increased transaction fees for processing a higher quantity of savings offers and prior authorizations corresponding with a higher level of prescriptions.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $14.2 million or a loss of $0.49 per share compared to $18.4 million or a loss of $1.14 per share for the same period in 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the company reported a net loss of $66.2 million or $2.68 per share compared to a net loss of $83.3 million or $5.19 per share for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016.

Finally, effective in the first fiscal quarter of 2018, the company adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers or Topic 606. This guidance replaces transaction and industry-specific revenue guidance under current U.S. GAAP with a principles-based approach for determining revenue recognition.

The new guidance requires an entity to recognize the amount of revenue based on the value of transferred goods or services to the customer. In practice, we will now recognize revenue at the point in time we ship product to the wholesalers while estimating a product return rate versus past practice of recognizing revenue upon filled prescriptions. We expect the impact of this new standard will accelerate revenue while reducing recognized revenue per script.

With that, we’d like to turn now to the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

David Maris

Good morning and congratulations on the good progress. A couple of questions. The first is on the upcoming R&D day, review day. Obviously you’re not going to tell us what we’re going to learn now, but maybe if you could cover some of the topics that you hope to cover during that? The other is, as you look at the platform technology and the interest from other parties and also your own creative ideas of what to go after, do you think that there is a – or how do you balance – there probably is a desire to do more things that you can afford to do, but how do balance that with well, why don’t we just go further into a loss for the next two or three years and really build up a giant pipeline versus taking off a couple at a time? Is it a resource issue? Is it a dollar issue? Maybe if you can talk about how you balance that? Thank you.

Vipin Garg

Thank you, David. Good morning. Let me just first address the R&D day that we are having or the Analyst Day that we are having here in Dallas next week. Our goal really is to update everybody on what’s going on at the facility. As you know, we have our own manufacturing facility as well as our own in-house R&D capabilities. So we’ll showcase some of them. We have a couple of physicians who write both Cotempla as well as Adzenys XR-ODT. They will share some of their experiences with you.

So on Thursday night we’ll have two KOLs that will talk about our approved products, our ADHD products. And on Friday morning we will then have the R&D team sort of walk you through the technology platform. We’re still not going to be in a position to actually disclose what specifically we are working on, but we’ll be able to give you a good idea as to what the capabilities of the technology are and how we are thinking about applying it in our future projects and programs. So that’s sort of the summary of the Analyst Day that we are having next week and I would encourage everybody to join us next week.

With regards to balancing and figuring out how many different ways or directions we can take our technology platform to, as you know it’s always a balancing act. The good news is that most of the things we work on really don’t cost a lot of money upfront. So the initial work that we do as we are preparing – the real expense comes in when you go into man when you start doing clinical trials.

So from a timing perspective, at least for the internal programs, things are lining up quite nicely because what we are seeing is that over the next year or so the expense would be fairly limited in terms of the work that would be done in our laboratories. As we move into the clinical development, we expect to be cash flow positive at that point and be able to fund some of those activities from the cash that we will be generating from the sale of our products. So that’s how we are balancing the internal programs.

To your point about interest for external programs, we continue to look at them. The technology fits nicely with some of those programs, in particular some new chemical entities where our technology – leading our technology on top of the existing new chemical entity might really create significant value. So we’ll continue to look at them. If we want to acquire something like that, we’ll certainly look at that and then figure out how to fund that or we may look to do a partnership. So all of those options are open. We continue to evaluate them and figure out what’s the best sort of application or future application of our technology platform.

David Maris

Great. Thank you very much.

Louise Chen

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. So my first question here is, what is driving the high switch rate of your drugs if you could elaborate more on that? Secondly with respect to your R&D pipeline, when do you think you will be able to give more specifics with respect to what’s next for the company? And then last question is, how should we think about sales for your key products and then OpEx in 2018 versus what we saw in 2017? Thank you.

Vipin Garg

Thanks, Louise. Let me just address your second question first and then I’ll turn it over to Tom to – let me just turn it over to Tom to first talk about the switching, the question you asked about, why we are seeing so much switching from other products. Tom?

Thomas McDonnell

Yes, sure. Good morning and thanks for the question. So just to start off on that, generally speaking in the ADHD category itself you see a high rate of switch. There is a lot of churn in the marketplace. However, what’s specific to our products and speaks to both Adzenys and Cotempla, we have such a unique technology and a unique product offering for the patient being the first-ever extended release orally disintegrating tablet and I think also that the patient feedback that we’ve been getting that is coming to the doctors on the patient satisfaction of both symptom control, convenience, portability. So what I think we’ve seen and I think the most interesting thing about the switch is, is that they’re coming from a whole host of products throughout the market, both amphetamine and methylphenidate. So what I think you’re seeing is a combination of a market that does have a high switch rate but also of two highly differentiated products.

Vipin Garg

With regards to your second question regarding the R&D programs, we continue to make progress internally. The main reason we haven’t been able to discuss or talk too much about them is really we need to secure IP around each one of the new program that we are working with. And sometimes – actually most of the times in order to get good IP protection or good patent filings, you actually have to do quite a bit of work including some in vivo work. So those things take time unfortunately and we are making good progress. At this point, my guess is that by the second half of this year we’ll be in a position to talk about some of those programs. But that’s where we are but we are making good progress on the pipeline.

Richard Eisenstadt

Louise, in regard to guidance, we have not given sales guidance and we’re still not in a position to do that. I can give you some guidance on operation expectations for 2018. And basically we’re looking to spend around the same amount on operations that we spent in 2017. So R&D was slightly less than $10 million in 2017 and we think we’ll continue to spend roughly the same. It could be $10 million that we spend on R&D. G&A I think stays fairly flat, so that’s in the mid-teens.

And then sales and marketing we’ll spend somewhere – probably not over $50 million but approaching $50 million, so $45 million to $50 million in sales and marketing. Our gross margin percent in Q4 was about 64% and we’ll continue to make progress there. As you know, since we manufacture in-house, we have a fixed cost that we have to overcome as opposed to just buying product directly from a third party. So we’re making improvement on gross margins as our capacity utilization continues to increase. So we expect continuing improvements on gross margin percentage.

Louise Chen

So to be clear you’re saying that the gross margin will be better than 64% for the full year 2018?

Richard Eisenstadt

I think it would be better than 64% in 2018, that’s correct.

Louise Chen

Okay. Thank you.

Jason Butler

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. I have two. First following on from the switching question, can you talk about your retention or persistence with Adzenys primarily [indiscernible] and how that compares to other products in the space? And then second question, could you just talk about the early experience with Cotempla from the patient co-pay support perspective and how that compared to the prior experience with Adzenys and if there are any changes that you think could help? Thanks.

Vipin Garg

Thanks, Jason. Tom, do you want to take these questions please?

Thomas McDonnell

Sure. Good morning, Jason. Thanks for the questions. So firstly on the persistence that we’re seeing, for Cotempla we don’t have any data yet. It’s just too early in the launch and to get that data you really have to follow a cohort of patients that have started and follow them really throughout the year. For Adzenys, we have done some work on the persistence of those patients. And what we’ve seen is that it really is not significantly different than other products in the ADHD class. So we’re not seeing patients stay with Adzenys significantly longer than any other ADHD therapy.

As far as the early experience with Cotempla, I should just add in a little bit more to that question. The early experience that we’re seeing with Cotempla has been absolutely fantastic. It’s really exactly what we expected that we saw in the clinical trials which is a very strong onset of actions, works fast in the morning and then carries throughout the day to 12 hours. And that promise has been living up to the patients, to the physicians and we really have been very pleased with what we’ve been seeing with Cotempla.

As far as patients being able to access Cotempla and just to remind you, our philosophy of launching is in the every early stages. Our main goal is to make sure that patients have access to the medication. Many plans have new to market blocks in place and make it very difficult for patients to have access to new launch brands. As I said, our philosophy is to make sure that patients have access and that’s exactly the way that our savings offer and that our programs have been able to lead patients to be able to get access to Cotempla and then to provide that positive clinical experience back to the doctor.

So we’re using the same model that we have used with Adzenys. I think physicians are much more comfortable with that now. They understand the way our model works and we’ve been very, very pleased with the launch of Cotempla and the ability of patients to access the medication.

Jason Butler

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Thomas McDonnell

Thank you.

Nicole Germino

Good morning. This is Nicole Germino on for Gary Nachman. Thanks for taking the questions. Can you give us a sense of the gross net for Cotempla and Adzenys ER and where we should expect both to trend over the course of this year?

Vipin Garg

Rich?

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes, sure. Good morning, Nicole. As I reported in the prepared remarks, the gross to net was 62% for Adzenys at the end of the year which is roughly where it was fourth quarter in 2016. And for Cotempla it was 76% which is where we had previously guided. So the gross to net we expect to see continued improvement, as you know, in the first quarter and early second quarter. Sometimes they do take a step backwards due to the return of out of pocket deductibles and supplemental Medicaid rebating progress that we’re making.

Also due to new revenue recognition policy, we will also recognize an estimate of future returns on our gross to net discount. But as we continue to drive – and we anticipate to drive improvement discounts down as we contract with commercial payors transitioning on the formularies as continuing prescriptions become a larger share of our total prescriptions. We are just currently discussing rebate agreements with a number of payors. And as an example, we have previously announced we entered into a rebate agreement with Express Scripts which we believe opens the door to our ability to get coverage from additional payors who follow Express Scripts leads. And there are other similar situations to that.

And entering into these rebate agreements effectively shifts Neos from primary to secondary payor status. A preferred way to evaluate our revenue is to follow revenue per script which in the case of Adzenys XR-ODT with $112 in Q4 2017 versus $105 in Q3 and less than $100 earlier in the year. Cotempla XR-ODT was $78. We expect that in 2018 our revenue per script could increase to $120 to $130 range for Adzenys XR-ODT by the end of year and we think we’ll be approaching $100 for Cotempla XR-ODT in the fourth quarter.

Nicole Germino

Thanks. And just a quick follow up. Is Adzenys ER expected to be a major contributor this year and where do you think it will take share from?

Vipin Garg

Adzenys ER as you know is an oral suspension. It’s really designed to provide one additional option to the physicians for very young patients who may not even want to take an ODT. So we don’t think it’s going to be a huge product but it really rounds up our story [ph], gives us this portfolio and gives us more share of voice.

So in many ways I would say Adzenys ER really helps the overall portfolio and perhaps helps Adzenys XR-ODT more than just Adzenys ER, because we can now go and tell the doctor that look, you can start your very young patients on our oral suspension, you can figure out what the right dosages are for each one of your patients and then transition them to Adzenys XR-ODT and by the way it’s exactly the same technology, it’s the same particles that are in Adzenys ER that basically in the ODT format are in Adzenys XR-ODT.

So we plan to really use it as a setup for Adzenys XR-ODT and capture some of these patients, very young patients that may prefer an oral suspension capture then right at the very beginning and then transition them to Adzenys XR-ODT. So really that’s how we’ll position it, so therefore Adzenys ER by itself may not be as big a contributor as the two XR-ODT products.

Nicole Germino

Okay, great. Thank you.

Vipin Garg

Thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to keeping you updated on our continued progress throughout the year. And we look forward to seeing many of you here at our facility at our upcoming Analyst & Investor Day later this month. Thank you very much.

