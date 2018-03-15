Why Oil Prices Will Fall In The Near Future?

On Thursday, oil prices remained largely flat with WTI and Brent trading at $60.98 and $64.86, respectively, at the time of writing this article. The US based Energy Information Administration (EIA) had earlier reported a 5- million barrel surge in crude oil inventories for the week ending March 9, 2018, which was almost double of what analysts had predicted. It is interesting to note that American Petroleum Institute (API) had earlier reported a surge of 1.2 million barrels in crude oil inventories along with a decline of 1.3 million barrels in gasoline stockpiles, and this data had supported oil prices on Tuesday. Investors must note that oil prices have been consistently coming under pressure in last couple of weeks. Will this trend continue, or, will oil prices increase in the near future?

US Shale production is increasing

In one of my earlier articles, I had stated that rising US shale production will be one of the major bearish factors that will affect oil prices in near future. And now, even OPEC has acknowledged this fact. In its latest monthly oil market report, the cartel has increased its annual forecast for non-OPEC oil supply by 280,000 barrels per day. Investors must note that this is a big revision that can have a major impact on oil prices. "For 2018, higher growth is expected on the back of the projected increase in U.S. shale production following a better price environment not only for shale producers, but also for other countries such as Canada, the UK, Brazil and China", said OPEC in its monthly report.

According to OPEC, the US will be the biggest driver for supply growth with an average increase of 1.46 million barrels per day. One of the biggest take-away from this oil market report is OPEC acknowledging that crude oil supply will overtake crude oil demand in 2018. This may be a tricky situation, because it demands OPEC to further extend its production cuts. In order to ease the global oil supply, OPEC, along with Russia and other non-OPEC producers began cutting down its production from January 2017- which resulted in oil prices reaching $70 per barrel - level in 2018. But this increase in oil prices also supported U.S. shale oil production. This means that if the cartel decides to extend its production cuts beyond 2018, there will be a further increase in US shale oil production.

A look at IEA's supply forecast

Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) had stated that the current oil price rally can be stalled by surging US oil production. "The big 2018 supply story is unfolding fast in the Americas. Explosive growth in the US and substantial gains in Canada and Brazil will far outweigh potentially steep declines in Venezuela and Mexico. It is possible that very soon US crude production could overtake that of Saudi Arabia and also rival Russia's," the IEA stated.

Takeaway for investors

Image Source: Morgan Stanley Research

The above figure is self -explanatory and shows how oil prices actually follow an up/down cycle. This is what is happening at the moment, where high oil price is supporting oil- production, which in turn will again reduce oil prices! In my opinion, oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:OIL) (NYSEARCA:BNO) (NYSEARCA:SCO) (NYSEARCA:DBO) (NYSEARCA:OILX) are going to fall and remain in the range of $60- $61 per barrel in the near future. Investors must take note of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.