Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/13/18: VRX, CRVS, NIHD, ETM, LGCY, ECL, PK

|
Includes: CRVS, ECL, ETM, LGCY, NIHD, VRX
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/13/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes should remain seasonally high through mid-March. We're entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Valeant Pharm Intl (NYSE:VRX);
  • NII (NASDAQ:NIHD);
  • Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY);
  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM);
  • Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), and;
  • Corvus Pharm (NASDAQ:CRVS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • REV (NYSE:REVG);
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW);
  • Medifast (NYSE:MED);
  • Lydall (NYSE:LDL);
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU);
  • H&E Equipment (NASDAQ:HEES);
  • Delek US (NYSE:DK);
  • Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD);
  • Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE), and;
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM), and;
  • Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Novo A S

BO

Corvus Pharm

CRVS

JB*

$9,999,995

2

Adams Street Partners

BO

Corvus Pharm

CRVS

JB*

$4,999,998

3

Field Joseph M

CB, DIR

Entercom Communications

ETM

B

$4,962,110

4

Sullivan Timothy W

CEO, DIR

REV

REVG

B

$2,252,500

5

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$1,114,384

6

Ettinger Jeffrey M

DIR

Ecolab

ECL

B

$860,301

7

Duggan Robert W

BO

Achaogen

AKAO

B

$798,322

8

Wojcicki Susan

DIR

Salesforce.com

CRM

AB

$766,939

9

683 Capital Mgt

BO

NII

NIHD

B

$700,000

10

Papa Joseph C

CB,CEO

Valeant Pharm Intl

VRX

B

$481,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Hna Tourism

BO

Park Hotels & Resorts

PK

JS*

$1,368,908,160

2

Cook Scott D

CB, DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$36,422,276

3

Wiessman David

DIR

Delek US

DK

S

$7,459,210

4

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$5,653,435

5

Hess William H

VP, OO

American Tower

AMT

S

$4,110,117

6

Macdonald Michael C

DIR

Medifast

MED

S

$3,468,200

7

Engquist John

CEO, DIR

H&E Equipment

HEES

S

$3,440,988

8

Wardell Lisa W

CEO, DIR

Adtalem Global Education

ATGE

AS

$3,040,467

9

Farrell Matthew

DIR

Lydall

LDL

S

$2,466,810

10

Diker Charles M

CB, DIR, BO

Cantel Medical

CMD

S

$2,329,684

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.