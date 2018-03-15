Ares Capital Corp.: Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 9.8%-Yielding BDC

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) is one of the largest business development companies in the land. The BDC has stable investment yields, but currently barely covers its dividend payout with net investment income. Though shares are selling for a slight discount to accounting book value, I'd recommend to wait for a drop before scooping up shares for an income portfolio. An investment in Ares Capital Corp. at today's price point yields 9.8 percent.

Ares Capital Corp. - Snapshot

Ares Capital Corp. is a large business development company with an equity value of $6.6 billion. Typically, business development companies offer debt capital to (lower) middle market companies, a market segment that traditional banks have reduced exposure to after the financial crisis of 2008/09.

Companies like Ares Capital Corp., on the other hand, found an opening in the sector, grabbed market share, and established themselves as viable financing alternatives to large banking corporations.

Source: Ares Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Ares Capital Corp. invests in many different portfolio companies in different industries at the same time. The idea: Spread investment risk over a large amount of investments in order to reduce cash flow risks.

Ares Capital Corp. indeed runs a highly diversified debt investment portfolio. Its top fifteen investments account for less than one third of all portfolio investments.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

As far as industries are concerned, Ares Capital Corp. prefers to invest in companies with differentiated product and service offerings in stable industries with non-cyclical earnings profiles. In other words, retail and oil & gas have only a small representation in Ares Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio, which helps protect the company and its shareholders from deteriorating industry fundamentals (and possibly loan defaults).

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Ares Capital Corp. primarily invests in relatively secure first and second lien senior secured loans (they combined represent 76 percent of the investment portfolio) which tend to have low default rates. First and second liens therefore limit investment risks for the business development company, but they also tend to have lower yields). However, Ares Capital Corp. retains upside from its allocation of funds to equities.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Ares Capital Corp. has produced stable, or slightly improving yields from its investment portfolio over time.

Source: Achilles Research

Low Non-Accruals

Ares Capital Corp.'s investment approach accentuates capital preservation which is reflected in strict underwriting requirements and has led to low non-accruals over time. In other words, Ares Capital Corp. has a well-managed debt portfolio with stable yields and low default rates.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Dividend Analysis

Ares Capital Corp. is first and foremost an income play for investors. The company is structured as a business development company, meaning it must distribute at least 90 percent of its income to shareholders.

Ares Capital Corp. currently pays shareholders a $0.38/share flat dividend, which means shares yield 9.8 percent at the time of writing.

The BDC has occasionally paid shareholders a supplemental dividend, but hasn't done so since the first quarter of 2015.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Ares Capital Corp. doesn't have the best dividend coverage, though, which explains why the company has not paid any special dividends lately. I judge a BDC's dividend sustainability typically based on the degree of excess dividend coverage. The greater the degree of excess dividend coverage, the more sustainable the dividend is.

In the case of Ares Capital Corp., however, the company has underearned its dividend with net investment income numerous times in the last ten quarters, suggesting that the dividend carries a significant amount of risk.

Source: Achilles Research

Another way to look at things is the NII payout ratio, which has exceeded the 100 percent threshold numerous times, obviously.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Ares Capital Corp.'s dividend stream currently costs income investors ~11.8x Q4-2017 run-rate net investment income. In terms of price-to-book ratio, Ares Capital Corp. ranks about midfield in the BDC sector, with shares being priced at a ~6 percent discount to NAV at the time of writing.

ARCC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risks Income Investors Need To Be Aware Of

Even though Ares Capital Corp. has maintained its $0.38/share quarterly dividend payout for a while now, investors shouldn't make any mistakes here: The BDC's 9.8 percent yield is risky. The company has underearned its dividend in 2017 with recurring NII, which is a primary yardstick for me to judge dividend safety.

Risk factors, hence, include a deterioration of Ares Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage stats, which could hurt the dividend. Even though Ares Capital Corp. has a good record of producing low non-accruals over time (an indication of good underwriting), the BDC would likely be very vulnerable in a recession as asset prices decline and loan defaults increase.

Your Takeaway

Ares Capital Corp.'s shares sell for a slight discount to net asset value, but that alone is not a reason to jump into the breach and buy. The BDC doesn't have the best dividend coverage stats and has underearned its dividend with NII in 2017. Hence, the BDC's 9.8 percent yield is not as safe as investors might think, especially in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession and asset/loan values come under pressure. I like Ares Capital Corp.'s defensive investment portfolio and low non-accruals over time, but I'd need a larger discount from NAV in order to pull the buy trigger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.