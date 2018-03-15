Pattern Similarity Between 2000 And 2018: Are We Heading Into The Final Blow-Off Rally?

If the patterns continue to form, then the final rally of the current bull market could start in the next two weeks.

Fractals are patterned shapes that exist at different temporal scales. They are ubiquitous in nature, such as the large-scale outline of a continental coastline, and the close-up outline of a smaller chunk of the coastline; both show the same shape but at different scales. It is not clear why fractals appear in the trading numbers of the stock market, but then again, the reasons for their existence do not affect their utility. The reality is that fractals repeat and can be used to gauge possible scenarios in the future. Their existence may have something to do with the consistent nature of human behavior; en masse, humans tend to repeat the same actions. It goes hand in hand with the effect that investor sentiment consistently has on stock markets.

In our previous SA articles (here and here), we compared the fractals present in the "Tech Bubble" of 1999-2000 with the present bull market. In this piece, we revisit the two markets and compare the trading patterns now that the anticipated correction has arrived.

The following two charts show the similar patterns in the S&P 500, VIX, and the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) bull sentiment during the tech rally of 2000 and the current bull market. Notice that in both cases there was a spike in bull sentiment above 50%, and several spikes in the VIX just prior to the corrections labeled C4 (pink highlighted areas).

In the spring of 2000, the C4 correction showed price volatility, the VIX making three spikes, and the AAII bull sentiment vacillating thirty percentage points before the S&P 500 started into the final blow-off rally (R5).

In the current situation (second graph below), we see the same pattern continuing to develop; the S&P 500 has been making sharp moves up and down, accompanied by spikes in the VIX and big changes in bull sentiment.

The similarities in the patterns are at least intriguing, if not uncanny. If the pattern continues to develop like it did in 2000, then we expect to see a new low point in the S&P 500 in the 2650-2600 area over the next week or two, after which, a fear-driven rally (R5) should begin.

In 2000, this R5 rally turned out to be the last hurrah of the great tech bull market. We maintain the view that the present weakness in the market (C4) is a much-needed correction, not the end of the decade-long, central-bank-inspired bull market, but we expect the R5 rally pattern to repeat and, like occurred in 2000, mark the end of the bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.