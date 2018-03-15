Groupon: At A Bottom?

We decided not to open any position in the company and wait for the upcoming earnings report to see if shorting the stock is worth the risk.

Since the beginning of 2014, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock has been constantly selling off, as the company failed to deliver growth and its assets were depreciating in value. However, with the relatively positive Q4 revenue results that were reported last month, investors are questioning whether Groupon stock has finally bottomed and has a potential to rebound, or should we expect more downside to come.

Chart: Google Finance

One of the main signs of recovery could be seen in the analysts' reports prepared by the big investment banks. In January, Goldman Sachs decided to change its recommendation on the company's stock from 'Sell' to 'Neutral' saying that its recent gross profit growth will lead to better EBITDA in 2018. In addition, a few days ago, Morgan Stanley also announced that they lifted Groupon to 'Neutral', as the company's cost saving measures making the business more efficient.

To find out if the company is really recovering, we decided to make our own analysis. When valuing Groupon, our main goal was to find out how efficient the business will be in the foreseeable future, which is reflected in our discounted cash flow model, as we believe that in the upcoming years, the company will start to increase revenue on an annual basis. Thereby, our terminal growth rate in the model is 1%, which also aligns with Bloomberg estimates for the upcoming years.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

Weighted average cost of capital is 7.2%, where the cost of equity is 7.5% and the cost of debt is 4%, as the company has a small level of debt in comparison to its cash and cash equivalents. The tax rate in our model is only 21%, as the recent tax reform is going to benefit Groupon and other businesses in the foreseeable future. However, after discounting the terminal value, finding out enterprise value and making all the necessary calculations, our DCF model showed that Groupon's stock still has a downside of around 17% from the current market price.

Source: Own estimates

For the peer to peer analysis, we took the companies from the internet space, who make a profit and their businesses are based on the online marketplace model. After comparing Groupon to those companies, our comparable analysis showed that Groupon's stock still has a downside of around 30% from the market price.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

In the end, we combined both of our analysis to create a realistic scenario and came to a conclusion that Groupon's final fair value is $3.70 per share, which represents an overall downside of around 20% from the today's price.

Source: Own estimates

As you could see, despite trading in a distressed territory, our analysis shows that Groupon shares still has more downside to its share price. However, even if the intrinsic value of Groupon is below the current price, the company still has a chance to increase in market value, as the positive analysts' coverage could be considered as an initial catalyst of growth that could create a momentum around its shares. Because of that, we decided not to open any position in the company and wait for the upcoming earnings report to see if shorting the stock is worth the risk, as the results in Q1 will show us if the company is really recovering or if the relatively positive results in Q4 were only a one-time thing.

