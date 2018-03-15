The Daily Drilling Report: Capex Will Return To The Offshore Deepwater Sector. Here's Why.

This was discussed in my Marketplace community The Daily Drilling Report previously.

The super-major oil companies will have to begin spending in this area to maintain production.

Other oil dependent economies will suffer as well if this investment doesn't pick up.

Norway is one of leading beneficiaries of offshore oil development, deriving much of its annual revenue from this resource.

Introduction

Oil companies had been reluctant to go forward with mega projects in the recent low price environment that persisted until late 2017. In Q-4, 2017 oil moved close to and eventually passed the $60/bbl mark in the final days of that year.

In 2018, except for a few days in early February, oil has stayed above $60, which I am going to call a threshold. Above $60 we are really not in a low-price environment. $60 is pretty good money for the gooey black stuff.

We now have some evidence that this lack of capex is affecting, or will have the potential to affect, the treasuries of countries that depend on oil for a significant portion of their revenue. An article carried in RigZone, and originally put out by Reuters, discussed this very situation. Petoro, a company that manages Norway's interests in that country's offshore oil and gas reserves, and PUMPS THAT MONEY DIRECTLY INTO NORWAY'S TREASURY, is concerned about investment in this sector.

Source

In this article we will examine what this could mean for some other companies we like. To wit: BP (BP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and Chevron (CVX).

We will also discuss actions The Daily Drilling Report is taking to prepare for a return to offshore capex.

Is this an inflection point? Time will tell.

Toolbox Talk

I have harped on this continually in past articles: the fact that the chickens would come home to roost eventually with the underinvestment in this sector of the market. At times I have felt like a lone voice in the wilderness. That's OK. I am an oilie; we are an independent breed.

Here is a sample of some of my past work where I have pounded the table on this issue.

"Deepwater Oil Slowly Staging A Comeback"

"Update: My Deepwater Oilfield Portfolio, Balls, Strikes, And Homeruns"

"Shell A Deepwater And LNG Powerhouse, Part-1"

"Transocean And Ensco: Two World Class OSD's At Firesale Prices"

Now it is starting to look like I may have some company in this pulpit. Here is a quote from Petoro's annual report, carried in the RigZone article.

"Exploration activity is too low and must be intensified. After the big projects such as Sverdrup, Castberg and Snorre, we need new projects," Petoro said in a statement presenting its annual report.

"If oil production is to be maintained at today's levels beyond 2025, it is absolutely necessary to find more profitable resources."

Source

Source

The chart above shows Norway's direct dependence on petroleum production. I am actually surprised it isn't higher. Norway must be diversifying.

What does this portend?

I think you are going to start hearing a similar refrain from other state actors. Other countries who depend to the same, or to a greater extent, on petroleum as Norway have to be worried about the impact this is starting to have on treasury receipts.

Think Brazil, the Persian Gulf States: Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, others, Russia... you see where I am going? This has got to be happening.

What are the super majors doing?

Source

This chart shows that they are producing themselves out of business. An oil company's reserves form its asset base. What are the super majors we touched on above - Shell, BP, and CVX - doing? (This is meant to be instructive as to the sense of the market and not an all-inclusive list of projects.)

BP

Announced the FID for Mad Dog Phase II late in 2017.

Took two blocks in Brazil's recent Pre-Salt auction, Perba, and Alto Cabo Frio. Currently being fast-tracked through FID process.

Has also formed a Strategic Alliance with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to further develop Pre-Salt Prospects.

Close to FID on the Greater Tortue project with Kosmos offshore, Senegal and Mauritania.

Shell

Discovery of Whale prospect in GoM. Could be a massive find with over 1,400' of net pay. This will become a mega-project.

Takes almost half of the Deepwater blocks in Mexico's recent auction.

Participates in the Brazil Libra Deepwater Consortium.

CVX

Announced the Ballymore discovery in February.

Developing the Bangka field in Indonesia

Planning 6-new wells in Brazil's Deepwater Frade field.

Developing the Mafumeira Sul project in Angola.

Conclusions and Your Takeaway

I have been expecting news like this announcement from Petoro-Norway, and I think there will be more news like this from the National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Further, I think the pace of FIDs for Super-Major oil companies for mega projects will accelerate.

I think the All-Star Oilfield portfolio is well positioned to take advantage of these developments as they occur, but will be adding selectively to key positions on dips.

Source- The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield All-Stars

Disclaimer and Final Request

I am not an accountant or CPA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

If you enjoyed this article and found it to be informative, please click the follow button for notification when future articles are published.

Also, please give a little thought to subscribing to my Market Place service for advance access to my articles. More information below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.